Candle x Env TPSL

📌 EA Description (English)

Candle XENV TPSL Marti is an automated trading system designed to trade based on candle-structure breakouts combined with trend-filter logic.
The EA intelligently manages position sizing using dynamic lot sizing, martingale recovery, and adaptive risk control.
It is optimized for medium-term swing trading on H1 timeframes across major currency pairs.

The algorithm is built to avoid over-trading, reduce drawdown risk, and self-adjust to market volatility.
With improved margin protection and safe-lot logic, the EA can operate safely even on small accounts.

📌 Working Principle (How the EA Works)

1. Candle Breakout Detection

The EA scans every new candle to detect momentum signals based on the following logic:

  • Strong bullish candle → Buy signal

  • Strong bearish candle → Sell signal

  • Candle structure is filtered by X-ENV conditions (custom volatility envelope)

Only when the candle body + wick satisfy the volatility envelope threshold does the EA allow a trade.

2. TPSL (Take Profit & Stop Loss Engine)

For every order, the EA automatically sets:

  • Fixed Take Profit

  • Fixed Stop Loss

  • Or dynamic TP/SL if selected by the user

The EA verifies stop-levels based on broker rules and adjusts them automatically to avoid errors.

3. Martingale Recovery System

If the previous trade hits a loss, the EA can activate a controlled martingale system:

  • Lot size increases by a configured multiplier

  • Only after a losing position

  • Only within safe-margin limits

This allows the system to recover loss cycles while still protecting the account using safe-lot and margin-checking logic.

4. SafeLot & Dynamic Risk Control

To avoid margin errors such as Error 134 (Not Enough Money), the EA includes:

  • SafeLot() function

  • Auto-lot reduction when margin is insufficient

  • Lot size normalized to broker LOTSTEP

  • Auto-skip trades when margin is too low

This ensures smooth backtesting and stable live trading across all brokers.

5. Consecutive Win/Loss Tracking

The EA records previous trade outcomes to determine:

  • If a martingale step should be triggered

  • Whether to reset lot size to initial volume

  • Whether a series of winning trades should stop trading to protect profit

This allows the EA to adapt dynamically based on recent performance.

6. Spread Filter (Optional)

Before opening a trade, the EA checks current spread:

  • If spread is too high → skip the trade

  • Prevents slippage and over-payment in volatile periods

7. Order Execution With Error Handling

All trades are executed through a custom OrderSend function with:

  • Retry logic

  • Error checking

  • Auto-correct lot size, SL, TP

  • Full protection against:

    • Error 130 (invalid stops)

    • Error 131 (invalid volume)

    • Error 134 (not enough money)

    • Error 4109 (trade not allowed)

This makes the EA extremely stable even on strict ECN brokers.

8. History-Aware Logic

The EA scans the account history to detect:

  • Last closed order

  • Direction

  • Profit or loss

  • Profit streaks

  • Loss streaks

This data directly influences new trade decisions and risk adjustments.

📌 Summary of Features
Feature Description
Candle breakout entry Entry based on strong candle momentum + XENV filter
Auto TP/SL Fixed or dynamic SL/TP with broker-safe validation
Martingale mode Controlled recovery using multiplier
SafeLot system Reduces lot automatically when margin is insufficient
Spread filter Avoids trading during bad conditions
Error handling Protection against common MT4 OrderSend errors
History-based logic Detects consecutive wins/losses
Magic Number separation Supports multi-pair trading
📌 Review Summary (User-Friendly Explanation)

Candle XENV TPSL Marti is a stable and adaptive EA that focuses on candle-strength signals combined with a flexible risk-control system.
It is especially useful for traders who want:

  • Medium-risk martingale

  • Safe lot auto-adjustment

  • Strong error-free execution

  • Simple clear trading logic

  • Automatic trade management

The EA has excellent stability because it never forces trades when the account is too small — it automatically reduces the lot or skips unsafe positions.

This makes it suitable for both small accounts and medium-risk recovery strategies.



**** Recommend : Timeframe D1 Very Good and Easy Trading *****

Plus de l'auteur
EMA Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
EMA Cross Alert is a signal indicator based on exponential moving average crossover. It will alert signal with audio or pop up on chart when 2 periods EMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell. It easy use. Help to your system trading. You can customize period of EMA for crossing alert signal, if you want. And You can ON/OFF audio alert. Indicator can use every currency pairs and every broker. Features Period1: Short moving averages Period2: Long moving averages Audible_Alerts : ON/OFF audio alert on
SmoothMA Trend Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
Smooth MA Trend Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by Smoothed Moving Average (SMMA) crossover. It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart when 2 periods SMMA cross above/below for Buy/Sell. It easy use. Filter sideways by SMMA's smoothed trend. Helpful for your system trading. You can customize period of SMMA for crossing alert signal. You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert when Buy/Sell SMMA cross alert sign
Volume Confirm Trend Zone
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
Volume Confirm Trend Zone is the indicator for filtering sideways and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every time frame, and every broker. You can see trend zone when color to change in volume indicator. Features When the color changes to the blue: Buy Zone is a strong trend. When the color changes to the red: Sell Zone is a strong trend.
TrendXHunter
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
Trend Hunter is the indicator for filtering sideway and confirm trend to help your system trading. Indicator can use every currency pairs, every timeframe, and every broker. You can see trend and side way when color to change in candlestick. Features Candlestick when the color changes to green: Uptrend. Candlestick when the color changes to red: Downtrend. Candlestick when the color changes to Yellow: Sideway.
Three X EMA Golden Cross Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
3xEMA Golden Cross Alert is indicator signal strategy trading by 3 Exponential Moving Average (EMA). It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when EMA signal cross above/below 3 periods EMA for Buy/Sell and Exit alert signal. BUY/SELL: When Short term's EMA > Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Buy Signal When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA < Long term's EMA = Buy Signal Exit: When Short term's EMA < Medium term's EMA > Long term's EMA = Exit Signal for Bu
Gold Digger Martingale Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Gold Digger Martingale Robot is a fully automated scalping Expert Advisor based on Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo. Each entry point is calculated using an advanced entry filter based on Price Action by following the trend. Advantages Money management system. Indicators are Heiken Ashi, Moving Average and Ichimoku Kinko Hyo for filter sideway and scalping by following the trend. Easy to set up. Requirements Symbols: XAUUSD H4. Minimum deposit: $500. Leverage: 1:400-1:500. An
Samurai Scalping Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
Samurai Scalping Indy is indicator signal strategy trading with Heiken Ashi, Smoothed Moving Average, and Ichimoku. It'll alert signal with an audio or pop up on the chart for Entry BUY/SELL and Exit BUY/SELL alert signal. Helpful for your system trading. Its easy use to filter major trend and help for scalping strategy to follow the trend. You can ON/OFF audio alert signal on the chart, Notifications alert on mobile, Email message alert. (Setting the alert on Mobile/Email in MT4. Go to Tools >>
ICloud Scalper Trend Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD. The ICloud Scalper Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and MACD, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while MACD determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) ON/OFF -
Scanner Trend Indy
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
A trend indicator based on the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Candlestick. The Scanner Trend Indy is an improved variant of the Ichimoku Kinko Hyo and Candlestick, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. It is often used as a signal filter. Combination of two indicators makes a better use of these advantages: Ichimoku Kinko Hyo identifies the trend, while Candlestick determines the short-term movements and signals in the trend direction. Messages/sounds (notifications and sound sett
Engulfing Of Sparta Indicator
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
A trend reversal indicator based on the Candlestick Pattern. A candlestick pattern is a movement in prices shown graphically on a candlestick chart that trader can predict a particular market movement. Engulfing Pattern: A reversal pattern that can be bearish or bullish, depending upon whether it appears at the end of an uptrend (bearish engulfing pattern) or a downtrend (bullish engulfing pattern). The Engulfing Of Sparta indicator is an improved variant of the Candlestick Pattern, which shows
ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
A trend indicator based on the CCI indicator. ZI Trend PaintBar Indicator is an improved variant of the CCI indicator, which shows the moment of trend following quite accurately. Combination of CCI indicator makes a better use of these advantages: Colored candlesticks showing the trend direction based on CCI indicator. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) Mail - enable/disable sending emails. Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals occur. Push - enable/disable
Over BS RSI Zone Alarm
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
Over BS RSI Zone Alarm is an oscillator indicator which based on RSI oversold/overbought indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart When RSI above 70 that the signal oversold alert. And RSI below 30 that the signal overbought alert. The indicator can customize Level of Relative Strength Index. Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) RSI_Period - Period of Relative Strength Index. Level_Overbought_Zone - Level of Relative Strength Index for Ove
Trend Follow Me Moving
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
Trend Follow Me Moving Trend Follow Me Moving is a trend indicator which based on Moving average indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with an audio or pop up on the chart when SMA cross above SMMA high average price that the signal "Buy" alert and SMA cross below SMMA low average price that the signal "Sell" alert.   Messages/Sounds (Notifications and sound settings) Send_EMail - enable/disable sending emails. Audible_Alerts - enable/disable messages in the terminal when signals o
SMA Cross Envelopes Alert
Suriya Thammalungka
5 (1)
Indicateurs
SMA Cross Envelopes Alert is a trend indicator based on the Moving average and Envelopes indicator. It'll alert signal on next bar open with the audio or pop up on the chart when SMA crosses above the Envelopes upper line that the signal "Buy" alert and SMA crosses below the Envelopes lower line that the signal "Sell" alert. Settings SMA: Simple moving average setting period Envelopes: Envelopes setting period Deviation: Envelopes setting deviation (%) Send_EMail: enable/disable sending
Slope Trend Robot v1
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
Slope Trend Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Level Trading, and Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open orders with distance. 4. Close order follow indicator's signal with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average Cross Above Envelopes L
DMZ X Zone Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
DMZ X Zone Robot  is the Expert Advisors trading with a combination of multiple strategy trading algorithms (Trend, Hedging, and Money Management with Martingale Zone recovery).  The Trading algorithms. 1. Follow trends with Indicators is Moving average and Envelopes. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open STOP orders for hedging with zone recovery distance. 4. Close orders and exit with a profit.  How to work? Open BUY When Moving Average is Above Envelopes Line Upper.
CCI Robot
Suriya Thammalungka
Experts
CCI Robot is a trading robot that mainly uses the CCI indicator to trade signals, including Money   management and placing orders with Oversold, Overbought, Level Trading, and Grid distance. And can trade with Money Management with Martingale recovery loss to profitable or Fix each lot size depending on each trading style. for flexibility in Money   management. The Trading algorithms. 1. Trade according to CCI signal. 2. Open order two ways that trading both BUY and SELL. 3. Open orders with d
OB Scanner
Suriya Thammalungka
Indicateurs
OB Scanner Indicator — Overview OB Scanner is an enhanced Support & Resistance + Supply & Demand indicator designed to help traders identify where institutions and smart money are placing orders. It scans the chart for: 1. Order Blocks (Improved Demand & Supply Zones) Automatically detects Bullish Order Blocks (Demand) Automatically detects Bearish Order Blocks (Supply) Marks high-probability reversal zones Filters out weak OBs with volume and break-of-structure (BOS) confirmation 2. Buyer
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis