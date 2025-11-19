Anchor TP and SL Trade Manager MT5

Product Name: Anchor auto TP and SL Trade Manager MT5

Your manual trade will be managed automatically. Turns single trades into smart grids with auto-sync TP/SL.



Anchor Auto TP and SL Trade Manager is a powerful trade assistant designed for manual traders who use averaging or recovery strategies.

Stop calculating grid levels manually! This EA turns your manual trade into an automated "Anchor." If the market moves against you, the EA automatically builds a recovery grid based on your specific Stop Loss distance, ensuring all trades exit at the same point.

Key Features



Dynamic Grid Steps: No fixed pips! The grid distance is calculated as a percentage of your Anchor's Stop Loss (e.g., a 20% step). If your SL is wide, the grid expands; if tight, the grid contracts.

Auto-Sync TP/SL: As soon as a grid trade is opened, its Take Profit and Stop Loss are instantly synchronized to match your first manual trade.

Smart Lot Multiplier: Recover losses faster by increasing the lot size of subsequent orders (Martingale/Multiplier support).

One-Chart Setup: Capable of managing trades for ALL symbols from a single chart. No need to attach it to 20 different pairs.

Native Execution: Built with pure MQL5 code (no external libraries) for maximum speed and reliability.

How It Works



Open a manual trade (The "Anchor") and set your Stop Loss. The EA detects this trade and calculates the grid step distance (e.g., 20% of the distance to your SL). If the price moves against you by that distance, the EA opens a new recovery order. The new order is immediately updated to share the exact same TP and SL as your Anchor. When price hits TP, all orders close together in profit.

Input Parameters -- General Settings --



InpManageAllSymbols: (True/False) If True, the EA monitors every symbol in your terminal. If False, it only manages the current chart.

InpMagicNumber: Set to 0 to manage manual trades.

InpDeviation: Max slippage allowed in points.

-- Grid / Averaging Settings --



InpEnableGrid: Enable/Disable the opening of new recovery orders.

InpMaxOrders: Maximum number of trades allowed per symbol (including the Anchor).

InpStepPercent: Distance for the next grid order, calculated as a percentage of your SL distance (e.g., 20.0 = 20%).

InpLotMultiplier: Multiplier for grid orders. 1.0 = Same lot size; 1.5 = Increase lot size by 50% each step.

Recommendations

