BOS Recovey Zone EA

This powerful MetaTrader 5 expert advisor combines high-probability Break of Structure (BOS) entries with a intelligent, risk-managed grid recovery system. Featuring a smart time filter, full manual control, and robust drawdown protection, it's engineered for consistent capital growth.





MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor (EA) named "Zone Recovery BOS EA Multi-Zone" that combines two trading strategies:





​Core Strategy 1: Zone Recovery System​

Uses a "recovery zone" approach where if price moves against an initial position, it opens additional positions in the opposite direction

Key parameters: zone size, target size, lot multiplier

When price moves against the initial position beyond the zone boundary, it opens a recovery trade with increased lot size

Closes ALL positions when price reaches the target zone

​Core Strategy 2: Break of Structure (BOS) Trading​

Identifies swing highs and lows using a specified lookback period

Generates buy signals when price breaks above swing highs

Generates sell signals when price breaks below swing lows

Uses arrows and lines to visually mark these levels on the chart

​Key Features:​​

​ Multiple Position Management : Can handle multiple independent recovery instances simultaneously

​ Risk Management : Includes maximum drawdown protection that halts trading if equity drops below a set percentage

​ Trading Panel : Interactive panel for manual trading, lot size adjustment, and strategy control

​ Trailing Stop : Applies trailing stops to initial positions only

​ Position Recovery : Can recover orphaned positions after EA restart

​Data Persistence: Saves recovery state to file to survive EA restarts

​Input Parameters:​​

Magic number for trade identification

Lot size, zone size, target size, and lot multiplier

Trailing stop settings

Maximum positions restriction

Drawdown protection percentage

BOS strategy settings (swing length, colors)

Panel display toggle

The EA operates by monitoring price movements, managing recovery zones for each position, checking for BOS signals, and executing trades according to the configured rules while maintaining risk controls through drawdown protection and position limits.



