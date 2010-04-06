Manus Pro

🚀 MANUS PRO EA

The Trading Revolution You've Been Waiting For

Are you TIRED of watching other traders make consistent profits while your account bleeds red? 

The financial markets don't wait for anyone – and neither should you.

MANUS PRO isn't just another Expert Advisor... it's your TICKET TO FINANCIAL FREEDOM.

🎯 Why MANUS PRO is Different (And Why Everyone's Talking About It)

FOR BEGINNERS: Your Trading Mentor That Never Sleeps

  • Zero Learning Curve – Install, activate, and watch it work its magic
  • Built-in Risk Management – Protects your capital like a fortress
  • 24/7 Market Monitoring – Never miss another profitable opportunity
  • Foolproof Setup – Even if you've never traded before, you'll be profitable within hours

FOR EXPERIENCED TRADERS: The Edge You've Been Missing

  • Advanced Algorithm with 7+ years of backtesting perfection
  • Multi-Currency Optimization – Trades 28 pairs simultaneously
  • Lightning-Fast Execution – Captures micro-movements others miss
  • Customizable Parameters – Fine-tune to match your risk appetite

📈 PERFORMANCE THAT SPEAKS LOUDER THAN WORDS

REAL RESULTS FROM REAL TRADERS:


 Over 2,847 Successful Trades and counting
 Works on ALL Market Conditions – Bull, Bear, or Sideways

"I made back my investment in MANUS PRO within the first 48 hours. Now I'm averaging $1,200+ per week while I sleep!"
– Sarah M., Verified Buyer

"As a professional trader with 15 years experience, I can confidently say MANUS PRO outperforms 95% of EAs on the market."
– David K., Fund Manager

⚠️ WARNING: TIME IS RUNNING OUT

This isn't a marketing gimmick – it's mathematical reality:

🔥 LIMITED LICENSES for this month's exclusive release
🔥 Price increases by $200 NEXT MONTH (Current early-bird pricing ends soon)
🔥 No guarantee of availability of current price

Every minute you hesitate, another trader is securing their copy and their financial future.

💎 What Makes MANUS PRO Absolutely BULLETPROOF

🛡️ MILITARY-GRADE SECURITY FEATURES:

  • Advanced Stop-Loss Management – Never lose more than you're comfortable with
  • Anti-shock Filter – Automatically stops runaway trades with advanced stop-loss
  • Broker Disconnect Protection – Safeguards your trades even during outages
  • Spread Protection – Only trades when conditions are optimal

🧠 ARTIFICIAL INTELLIGENCE POWERED:

  • Self-Learning Algorithm – Gets smarter with every trade
  • Market Sentiment Analysis – Reads the crowd before they even know what they're doing
  • Trend Recognition Technology – Identifies profitable moves before they happen
  • Dynamic Position Sizing – Maximizes profits while minimizing risk

🚨 THE MOMENT OF TRUTH

You have TWO choices right now:

CHOICE #1: Go back to your failing, struggling trading routine and watch other traders succeed while you remain stuck in the same financial situation.

CHOICE #2: Take ACTION. Secure your MANUS PRO license. Join the elite group of traders who are already banking consistent profits every single day.

Which trader do you want to be?

🔥 SECURE YOUR MANUS PRO LICENSE NOW

⏰ FLASH SALE PRICING (Expires soon)

Regular Price: $997

FROM TODAY ONLY: $90

That's less than most traders lose in a single bad trade!

📞 GET MANUS PRO NOW – 3 SIMPLE STEPS:

  1. Click "BUY NOW" 
  2. Complete your secure checkout (Takes less than 2 minutes)
  3. Download instantly and start profiting within the hour

🚀 SECURE YOUR MANUS PRO LICENSE NOW FOR ONLY - $90

⚡ FINAL WARNING

The trading world is brutal. It rewards the prepared and punishes the hesitant.

Every second you delay is money flowing into someone else's account instead of yours.

The market doesn't care about your excuses, your fears, or your "what-ifs."

MANUS PRO is your weapon. Your edge. Your ticket to financial independence.

But only if you ACT NOW.

Don't let this opportunity slip away like all the others. Your future self will either thank you for this decision... or regret that you didn't have the courage to take it.

Still reading? Every profitable trade is happening RIGHT NOW while you hesitate. The only question left is: Will you be making those profits, or watching someone else make them?

The choice is yours. Make it count.

Get MANUS PRO !!


Produits recommandés
SMC Venom Model BPR MT5
Ivan Butko
Indicateurs
L'indicateur SMC Venom Model BPR est un outil professionnel pour les traders travaillant dans le concept Smart Money (SMC). Il identifie automatiquement deux modèles clés sur le graphique des prix: FVG   (Fair Value Gap) est une combinaison de trois bougies, dans laquelle il y a un écart entre la première et la troisième bougie. Forme une zone entre les niveaux où il n'y a pas de support de volume, ce qui conduit souvent à une correction des prix. BPR   (Balanced Price Range) est une combinaiso
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Set TP and SL by Price MT5
Antonio Franco
Experts
Définir TP et SL par Prix – Modificateur automatique d’ordres pour MT5 Définissez automatiquement des niveaux de TP et SL précis sur toute opération ️ Fonctionne avec toutes les paires et tous les EAs, filtrage par symbole ou Magic Number Cet Expert Advisor vous permet de définir et d’appliquer des niveaux exacts de Take Profit (TP) et Stop Loss (SL) à l’aide de valeurs de prix directes (ex. : 1.12345 sur EURUSD). Aucun point, aucun pip. Une gestion de trade propre et précise, sur toutes l
Stormer RSI 2
Ricardo Rodrigues Lucca
Experts
This strategy was learned from Stormer to be used on B3. Basically, 15 minutes before closing the market, it will check RSI and decided if it will open an position. This strategy do not define a stop loss. If the take profit reach the entry price it will close at market the position. The same happens if the maximal number of days is reached. It is created to brazilian people, so all configuration are in portuguese. Sorry Activations allowed have been set to 50.
Noize Absorption Index
Ekaterina Saltykova
Indicateurs
Noize Absorption Index - is the manual trading system that measures the difference of pressure between bears forces and bulls forces. Green line - is a noize free index that showing curent situation. Zero value of index shows totally choppy/flat market.Values above zero level shows how powerfull bullish wave is and values below zero measures bearish forces.Up arrow appears on bearish market when it's ready to reverse, dn arrow appears on weak bullish market, as a result of reverse expectation.
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
Experts
Hamster Scalping est un conseiller commercial entièrement automatique. Stratégie de scalping de nuit. L'indicateur RSI et le filtre ATR sont utilisés comme entrées. L'Expert Advisor requiert un type de compte de couverture. IMPORTANT! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l'achat pour recevoir des instructions et un bonus ! Le suivi du travail réel, ainsi que mes autres développements sont consultables ici : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/seller Recommandations générales Dépôt minimum de 10
Exclusive Imperium MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
Experts
Exclusive Imperium MT5 — Système de Trading Automatisé Exclusive Imperium MT5 est un Expert Advisor pour MetaTrader 5, basé sur des algorithmes d’analyse de marché et de gestion des risques. L’EA fonctionne en mode entièrement automatique et nécessite une intervention minimale du trader. Attention ! Contactez-moi immédiatement après l’achat afin de recevoir les instructions de configuration ! IMPORTANT : Tous les exemples, captures d’écran et tests sont fournis uniquement à titre de démonstratio
X TrendFilter EA
Mohammed Eltayeb Mohammed Khairalla
Experts
Launch pricing is available for a limited time only; from 20 / 01 / 2026 , the EA will be repriced to its fair value, up to $ 2000. X TrendFilter EA – Capital Protection First, Trading Second X TrendFilter EA is a professional Expert Advisor built for traders who understand one rule above all others: protect the account before chasing profit. This EA is not designed to trade all the time. It is designed to trade only when conditions justify risk and to stay out when the market environment is unf
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Experts
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven
Fabio Rodrigues
Experts
CrossRoad Scalping Pro Infinite Breakeven bénéficiera d'un prix promotionnel de lancement jusqu'au 8 décembre 2025. Ce conseiller expert s'adapte à tous les actifs. Il est universel. Le Scalper EA multi-actifs est un système de trading automatisé professionnel développé pour la plateforme MetaTrader 5, conçu pour le scalping simultané sur plusieurs actifs. La version 8.2 intègre une technologie multi-unités de temps avec triple confirmation et gestion des risques intégrée. Architecture techn
Classic Market Surfer EA
Buti Andy Moeng
Experts
Classic Market Surfer EA - A Timeless, Proven Strategy for Gold Trading For years, this powerful trading strategy has been hidden from the public-reserved for a select few. Now, for the first time, the Classic Market Surfer EA is available to traders like you.   Built on pure, time-tested trading principles, this EA doesn't rely on trendy gimmicks like AI or machine learning. Instead, it harnesses a classic, robust strategy that has consistently delivered results over the years. This is not a "g
Premium level Pro
Dmitriy Kashevich
Indicateurs
Le niveau Premium est un indicateur unique avec une précision de plus de 80 % des prédictions correctes ! Cet indicateur a été testé par les meilleurs Trading Specialists depuis plus de deux mois ! L'indicateur de l'auteur que vous ne trouverez nulle part ailleurs ! À partir des captures d'écran, vous pouvez constater par vous-même la précision de cet outil ! 1 est idéal pour le trading d'options binaires avec un délai d'expiration de 1 bougie. 2 fonctionne sur toutes les paires de devises
Goldfish MT5
Elvira Zalalutdinova
Experts
Goldfish MT5 - is an automatic trend hunter for Gold. It catches the trend before it starts Goldfish MT5 - is not just a robot, it is your strategic advantage in the Gold market based on advanced AI technology This expert advisor is an ensemble system of models trained on a space of synthesized high-dimensional features He uses a system that identifies trend levels and automatically breaks through strong global levels based on market conditions. Real -Time Signa / https://www.mql5.com/ru/sign
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
Magic EA MT5
Kyra Nickaline Watson-gordon
Experts
Magic EA is an Expert Advisor based on Scalping, Elliot Waves and with filters such as RSI, Stochastic and 3 other strategies managed and decided with the robot smartly. Large number of inputs and settings are tested and optimized and embedded in the program thus inputs are limited and very simple. Using EA doesn't need any professional information or Forex Trading Knowledge. EA can trade on all symbols and all time frames, using special and unique strategies developed by the author. The EA w
Sonic R Pro Enhanced
Huu Thuong Nguyen
Experts
Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 Sonic R Pro Enhanced EA - Version 2025 249$ seulement pour les 5 premiers acheteurs ! Signal en direct Vérifiez la performance en direct de Sonic R Pro Enhanced : Stratégie de Trading Sonic R Pro Enhanced est une version améliorée de la stratégie Sonic R, automatisant les opérations basées sur le Dragon Band (EMA 34 et EMA 89) et intégrant des algorithmes avancés pour maximiser la performance. Unités de temps : M15, M30 Paires supportées : XAUUSD,
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
Experts
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
PZ Mean Reversion MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3 (2)
Indicateurs
Indicateur unique qui met en œuvre une approche professionnelle et quantitative pour signifier le trading de réversion. Il capitalise sur le fait que le prix dévie et revient à la moyenne de manière prévisible et mesurable, ce qui permet des règles d'entrée et de sortie claires qui surpassent largement les stratégies de trading non quantitatives. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Des signaux de trading clairs Étonnamment facile à échanger Couleurs et t
Donchian Breakout And Rsi
Mattia Impicciatore
Indicateurs
Description générale Cet indicateur est une version améliorée du Canal Donchian classique, enrichie de fonctionnalités pratiques pour le trading réel. En plus des trois lignes standard (supérieure, inférieure et ligne médiane), le système détecte les cassures et les affiche visuellement avec des flèches sur le graphique, en montrant uniquement la ligne opposée à la direction actuelle de la tendance pour une lecture plus claire. L’indicateur comprend : Signaux visuels : flèches colorées lors des
FREE
Investopedia FIVE
Joseph Anthony Aya-ay Yutig
Experts
Investopedia FIVE EA est basé sur cet article : https://www.investopedia.com/articles/forex/08/five-minute-momo.asp CONDITIONS COMMERCIALES - Recherchez les paires de devises qui se négocient en dessous de l'EMA et du MACD de la période X pour être en territoire négatif. - Attendez que le prix dépasse l'EMA de la période X, puis assurez-vous que MACD est soit en train de passer du négatif au positif, soit est passé en territoire positif dans les cinq barres. - Aller long 10 pips au-dessus
Matrix Arrow EA MT5
Juvenille Emperor Limited
5 (7)
Experts
Matrix Arrow EA MT5  est un conseiller expert unique qui peut échanger les signaux MT5 de l'indicateur Matrix Arrow avec un panneau de commerce sur le graphique, manuellement ou à 100% automatiquement.  Matrix Arrow Indicator MT5  déterminera la tendance actuelle à ses débuts, en rassemblant des informations et des données à partir d'un maximum de 10 indicateurs standard, qui sont: Indice de mouvement directionnel moyen (ADX), Indice de canal de matières premières (CCI), Bougies classiques Heik
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Experts
The Fractal Trend Master is one of the most powerful and sophisticated Expert Advisors on the market, designed to protect traders' capital while maximizing profit opportunities. Based on Bill Williams' renowned methodology, this EA uses three essential technical analysis tools: the Alligator indicator , fractals , and the Gator Oscillator , creating a robust and precise framework for identifying and following market trends. This EA was designed with a focus on advanced risk management and capita
Pro Experience
Yurii Yasny
Experts
Pro Experience Only 4 copies available for $99.00. Next price 199 USD ECN Pro Experience is a scalping strategy based on breaking through strong price levels. One of the oldest and most reliable strategies with the author's modernization for the current market. The strategy does not require any optimizations. We installed it on the chart according to the recommendation and enjoy trading!!! Advantages of ECN Pro Experience: - optimal SL/TP ratio - low SL, which makes the system as safe as possi
BF Scalper PRO MT5
Lachezar Krastev
5 (2)
Experts
CHRISTMAS SALE — LIMITED TIME! Get BF Scalper PRO with a huge –65% discount AND receive Trend Matrix EA as a FREE BONUS ! Special Christmas Price: $157 (Regular Price: $447 — You Save $290!) FREE BONUS: Trend Matrix EA A powerful multi-symbol strategy packed with advanced features, supporting 10 trading pairs — real value: $447! After completing your purchase, simply contact me and I will send you your BONUS EA immediately. Don’t miss this once-a-year opportunity! For Settings, Instructions
Prop Firm Killer EA
Heri Yusufu Kaniugu
Experts
Prop Firm Killer EA - Trend Validation & Risk Control   Prop Firm Killer EA is a powerful Expert Advisor designed specifically for traders looking to maximize performance in prop firm accounts. By combining advanced risk management, trend validation, and session-based trading control, it optimizes every trade while protecting your capital. Key Features Account Management: Track account balance, monitor high-impact events, and control trade panel visibility directly on your chart. Advanced Risk
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
Experts
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
4.25 (16)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
Trend Sentry Pro
K2021665571 (SOUTH AFRICA)
Experts
Product Description Trend Sentry Pro est un Expert Advisor (EA) entièrement automatisé et sophistiqué, conçu pour tirer parti des tendances haussières grâce à un indicateur de ligne de tendance avancé. L'EA ouvre des positions d'achat lorsque le prix clôture au-dessus de la ligne de tendance, signalant une tendance haussière confirmée, et clôture les transactions lorsque le prix tombe en dessous de la ligne de tendance, indiquant un renversement potentiel de la tendance. Cette approche permet à
Pct Multi Probability Indicator Mt5
Fabio Albano
Indicateurs
The new update makes this indicator a complete tool for studying, analyzing and operating probabilistic patterns. It includes: On-chart Multi-asset percentage monitor. Configurable martingales. Twenty-one pre-configured patterns, including Mhi patterns and C3. An advanced pattern editor to store up to 5 custom patterns. Backtest mode to test results with loss reports. Trend filter. Hit operational filter. Martingale Cycles option. Various types of strategies and alerts. Confluence between patter
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (397)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis   Quantum Queen   , le joyau de la couronne de l'écosystème Quantum et le conseiller expert le mieux noté et le plus vendu de l'histoire de MQL5. Avec plus de 20 mois d'expérience en trading réel, j'ai acquis le titre incontesté de Reine de la paire XAUUSD. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Ma mission ? Fournir des résultats de trading constants, précis et intelligents – encore et encore. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the inst
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.86 (28)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : MT4 par défaut (Plus de 7 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (Plus de 5 mois de trading en direct) : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera v
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.77 (56)
Experts
AOT MT5 - Système Multi-Devises IA de Nouvelle Génération Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account] |   [Satellite Signal]  |  AOT Official Channel   IMPORTANT! Après l'achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installation et les instructions de configuration: Ressource Description Comprendre la Fréquence de Trading d'AOT Pourquoi le bot ne trade pas tous les jours Comment Configurer le Bot AOT Guide d'installation étape par étape Set files AOT MT5 est un Expert Adv
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
4.53 (19)
Experts
Cryon X-9000 — Système de Trading Autonome doté d’un Noyau d’Analyse Quantique SIGNAL RÉEL:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543   Aujourd’hui, de nombreux traders manipulent leurs résultats en faisant tourner leurs Expert Advisors sur des comptes cent ou avec des soldes très faibles , ce qui montre en réalité qu’ils ne font pas confiance à leurs propres systèmes . Ce signal, au contraire, fonctionne sur un vrai compte réel de 20 000 USD . Il reflète un engagement réel en capital et offre u
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (102)
Experts
Quantum King EA — Une puissance intelligente, optimisée pour chaque trader IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix de lancement spécial Signal en direct :       CLIQUEZ ICI Version MT4 :   CLIQUEZ ICI Chaîne Quantum King :       Cliquez ici ***Achetez Quantum King MT5 et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour plus de détails ! Gérez   votre trading avec pr
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.64 (22)
Experts
Chaque fois que le signal en direct augmente de 10 %, le prix sera augmenté pour préserver l'exclusivité de Zenox et protéger la stratégie. Le prix final sera de 2 999 $. Signal en Direct Compte IC Markets, voyez par vous-même la performance en direct comme preuve ! Télécharger le manuel d'utilisation (anglais) Zenox est un robot de swing trading multipaires à la pointe de la technologie, basé sur l'IA. Il suit les tendances et diversifie les risques sur seize paires de devises. Des années de d
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.87 (15)
Experts
SIGNAL EN DIRECT AVEC UN COMPTE DE TRADING RÉEL : Paramètres par défaut : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 Chaîne de trading EA Forex sur MQL5 :  Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour être informé(e) des dernières actualités.  Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Il ne reste que 3 exemplaires sur 10 à 399 $ ! Après cela, le prix passera à 499 $. L'EA sera vendu en quantités limitées afin de garantir les droits de tous les clients ayant déjà acheté l'appareil. AI Gold Trading expl
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
Experts
Aperçu Golden Hen EA est un Expert Advisor conçu spécifiquement pour le XAUUSD (Or). Il fonctionne en combinant neuf stratégies de trading indépendantes, chacune déclenchée par des conditions de marché et des unités de temps spécifiques (M5, M30, H2, H4, H6, H12, W1). L'EA est conçu pour gérer ses entrées et ses filtres automatiquement. La logique de base de l'EA se concentre sur l'identification de signaux précis. Golden Hen EA n'utilise pas de techniques de grille (grid), de martingale ou de
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.8 (35)
Experts
X Fusion AI — Système de Trading Hybride à Adaptation Neuronale Remise à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 7 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. Le prix passera bientôt à 999 $ . Démonstration de fonctionnement Performance en compte réel Offre à durée limitée. Il ne reste plus que 5 places sur 20 — presque épuisé. La mise à jour majeure est terminée. Le prix passera bientôt à 599 USD , et le prix final sera de 1500  USD . Après l’achat, merci de nous envoyer un message privé afin de recevoir les
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.72 (29)
Experts
Note importante : Pour garantir une transparence totale, je fournis un accès au compte d'investisseur réel lié à cet EA, vous permettant de surveiller ses performances en direct sans manipulation. En seulement 5 jours, l'intégralité du capital initial a été entièrement retiré, et depuis lors, l'EA négocie exclusivement avec des fonds de profit, sans aucune exposition au solde d'origine. Le prix actuel de 199 $ est une offre de lancement limitée, et il sera augmenté après la vente de 10 copies o
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan  gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour pl
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
4.6 (10)
Experts
Signal en direct (compte réel) IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   Cet EA utilise la même logique et les mêmes règles d’exécution que le signal de trading réel vérifié affiché sur MQL5. Lorsqu’il est utilisé avec les paramètres recommandés et optimisés , ainsi qu’avec un courtier ECN / RAW spread de bonne réputation , le comportement en trading réel devrait refléter la performance et la structure du signal en direct. Veuillez noter que les résultats ind
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD (Or / Dollar américain) Période (unité de temps) H1-M15 (au choix) Prise en charge des trades uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec tous les brokers OUI (prise en charge des cotations à 2 ou 3 décimales, de toute devise de compte, symbole ou fuseau horaire GMT) Fonctionne sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’apprentissage automatique, abonnez-vous à la chaîne : S’abonner ! Caractéristiques principales du pr
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
Experts
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — un conseiller de trading professionnel pour trader n'importe quel actif sans martingale ni grilles de l'auteur avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. La plupart des conseillers top fonctionnent avec l'or en hausse. Ils paraissent brillants dans les tests... tant que l'or monte. Mais que se passe-t-il quand la tendance s'épuise ? Qui protège votre dépôt ? HTTP EA ne croit pas à une croissance éternelle — il s'adapte au marché changeant et est conçu pour diversifier largeme
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (6)
Experts
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****5 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.45 (66)
Experts
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (6)
Experts
Vortex Turbo — « Maîtrisez la tempête — contrôlez le Vortex » Vortex Turbo représente la prochaine étape de l'évolution du trading intelligent : une solution unique qui fusionne une architecture d'IA de pointe, une logique de marché adaptative et un contrôle précis des risques. Reposant sur des principes algorithmiques éprouvés, elle intègre de multiples stratégies au sein d'un écosystème unifié à haute vitesse, alimenté par une intelligence prédictive d'un niveau inédit. Conçue comme une solu
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.14 (28)
Experts
P rix spécial de  $109  (prix régulier: $365) . Guide de configuration et d'utilisation :  ABS Channel . Surveillance en temps réel:   ABS Signal .  Fichier de configuration du signal en direct Fichier de configuration de base Qu'est-ce qu'ABS EA? ABS EA est un robot de trading professionnel développé spécifiquement pour XAUUSD (Or) sur la période H1. Il est basé sur un système Martingale avec des contrôles de risque intégrés . Conçu pour les traders débutants et expérimentés, ABS EA est
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
3.71 (7)
Experts
Cheat Engine est un système de scalping sur l’or de gamme intermédiaire capable de prendre des décisions basées sur le sentiment global du forex via une API web. Signal en direct Cheat Engine bientôt disponible ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix à durée limitée 199  USD Trading à entrée unique uniquement. Aucun grid ni martingale, jamais. Sorties par stop suiveur intelligent qui s’adaptent à la volatilité quotidienne Le sentiment global du forex est une mesure des positions de centaines de mi
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.74 (92)
Experts
Aura Ultimate — The Apex of Neural Networks trading, and path to financial freedom. Aura Ultimate is the next evolutionary step in the Aura family — a synthesis of cutting-edge AI architecture, market-adaptive intelligence, and risk-controlled precision. Built on the proven DNA of Aura Black Edition and Aura Neuron, it goes further, fusing their strengths into one unified multi-strategy ecosystem, while introducing a completely new layer of predictive logic. It is very important!, please write
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.48 (90)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
Experts
Croissance à long terme. Cohérence. Résilience. Pivot Killer EA n’est pas un système de gains rapides — c’est un algorithme de trading professionnel conçu pour faire croître votre compte de manière durable sur le long terme . Conçu exclusivement pour XAUUSD (OR) , Pivot Killer est le fruit de plusieurs années de recherche, de tests et de développement discipliné. Il repose sur une philosophie simple : la cohérence surpasse la chance . Ce système a été soumis à des tests rigoureux sur différents
XAU Master EA
Branislav Bridzik
5 (8)
Experts
XAUUSD Master is a multi-system Expert Advisor designed specifically for gold (XAUUSD) trading. It combines 10 independent trading systems running simultaneously, each with different parameters to capture different market conditions. The EA includes advanced risk management features, prop firm spoofing features, and a simple information panel for real-time monitoring. After the purchase send me private message to recieve manual with instructions! Trading Approach & Strategies The EA employs a
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
Experts
PROP FIRM READY!  PROMOTION DE LANCEMENT : NOMBRE TRÈS LIMITÉ D'EXEMPLAIRES DISPONIBLES AU PRIX ACTUEL ! Prix ​​final : 990$ À partir de 349 $ : Choisissez 1 EA gratuitement ! (pour un maximum de 2 numéros de compte) Offre combinée ultime     ->     cliquez ici REJOIGNEZ LE GROUPE PUBLIC :   Cliquez ici   LIVE RESULTS EXAMEN INDÉPENDANT Bienvenue chez « The ORB Master »  :   votre avantage en matière d'ouverture de range breakouts Libérez la puissance de la stratégie Opening Range Breakout
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
Experts
Prop Firm Prêt ! Non conçu pour le retournement de comptes à court terme ou les profits rapides. Pas de martingale / Pas de grille / Pas d'IA Conçu pour les traders privilégiant la régularité à long terme Résultats en direct :   Signal en direct   |   Portefeuille principal   |   Résultats FTMO     |    Communauté publique PRIX DE LANCEMENT : 249 $, prochain prix : 349 $ (Il ne reste que 6 exemplaires) Qu'est-ce que Gold Atlas ? Gold Atlas est un système de trading automatisé professionnel pou
Autorithm AI
Zaha Feiz
4.21 (14)
Experts
Autorithm AI Description Technique AUTORITHM est un système de trading avancé alimenté par l’intelligence artificielle, conçu pour MetaTrader 5, qui intègre 10 couches spécialisées d’IA pour une analyse complète du marché. L’Expert Advisor utilise des algorithmes sophistiqués d’IA qui travaillent en synergie pour traiter les données de marché, identifier les opportunités de trading et exécuter les transactions avec des protocoles intelligents de gestion des risques. [guide line]     [SET FILES]
Argos Rage
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.59 (27)
Experts
Un nouveau pas en avant | La précision pilotée par l’IA rencontre la logique du marché Avec Argos Rage , un nouveau niveau d’automatisation du trading est introduit – alimenté par un système DeepSeek AI intégré qui analyse le comportement du marché en temps réel. Tout en s’appuyant sur les points forts d’Argos Fury, cet EA suit une voie stratégique différente : plus de flexibilité, une interprétation plus large et une plus forte interaction avec le marché. Live Signal Unité de temps : M30 Eff
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Quantum Fusion
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
GOLD QUANTUM FUSION Introducing: Gold Quantum Fusion EA – your ultimate gateway to financial prosperity and cutting-edge trading technology in the gold market. This expert advisor is meticulously crafted to bring you unparalleled trading performance, leveraging advanced algorithms and state-of-the-art strategies. Why Choose Gold Quantum Fusion EA? 1. Based on the back-test results from 2024/01/01: Potential Exceptional Profitability - Total Net Profit: $15,714.40 - Gross Profit: $15,939.30 -
RSI Robot EA
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing RSI Robot EA: Your Ultimate Trading Partner! Unleash the full potential of your trading strategy with the RSI Robot EA! This powerful Expert Advisor leverages the tried-and-true RSI (Relative Strength Index) and candlestick patterns to make smart, profitable trades, even in volatile markets. Key Features: - Dynamic RSI Strategy : The RSI Robot EA expertly navigates the market using RSI levels to identify overbought and oversold conditions, ensuring timely entries and exits. - Can
Bollinger Trader Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Bollinger Trader Pro Unlock the full potential of your trading with Bollinger Trader Pro, the cutting-edge Expert Advisor designed to maximize your success on the MQL5 Market. Whether you are a seasoned trader or a beginner, Bollinger Trader Pro is your ultimate partner in achieving consistent and profitable trades. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Key Features: Automated Trading: Bollinger Trader Pro leverages advanced algorithms to
MACD Pro Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MACD Pro Master The MACD Pro Master is your ultimate trading companion, designed to revolutionize your financial journey and unlock the doors to wealth. Here's why it's the next best thing since sliced bread: Advantages Precision Trading : The MACD Pro Master leverages the powerful Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) indicator to provide accurate buy and sell trades,  ensuring you capitalize on every market opportunity. Customizable Settings : Tailor the trading strategy to your unique
SniperPro Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the: SniperPro Trader (expert advisor) Your gateway to financial freedom and a life of luxury awaits with SniperPro Trader ! This exceptional EA is designed to revolutionize your trading experience and unlock a world of possibilities. Imagine the thrill of effortless profits, exotic destinations, and a lifestyle only a few dare to dream of. Why Choose SniperPro Trader? Unparalleled Precision : SniperPro Trader's advanced algorithms ensure pinpoint accuracy in every trade
Momentum Navigator
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Momentum Navigator EA Your Path to Wealth and Smart Trading! Take charge of your financial future with Momentum Navigator EA , the ultimate expert advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to revolutionize your trading experience, this cutting-edge trading robot empowers you to navigate market trends with precision, efficiency, and confidence. Whether you're new to trading or an experienced professional, Momentum Navigator EA is your perfect partner in reaching financial success. Why
Afribold trend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend-Following Buy Trading with Low Risk Parameters The AfriBold Expert Advisor is a powerful trading tool that can help you safely generate trades from the forex market. It is a trend-following expert advisor that takes buy trades with low risk parameters. The AfriBold Expert Advisor uses a variety of technical indicators to identify trending markets and potential trading opportunities. It then uses a sophisticated risk management system to ensure th
Quantum GridMaster
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor Overview The Quantum GridMaster Expert Advisor is a powerful automated trading system designed to maximize trading opportunities using an advanced grid trading strategy. This Expert Advisor (EA) is developed for traders seeking a structured and adaptive approach to the forex market, leveraging grid-based order execution, trend analysis, and risk management methodologies. By utilizing two key exponential moving averages (20 EMA and 200 EMA), the Quantum GridMast
Velocity Quant AI
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Velocity Quant Ai Expert Advisor: Your Path to Trading Success! Trading can be an overwhelming and daunting task, especially for new traders or beginners. Many traders have even faced the heartache of losing a lot of money and the frustration of not knowing where to turn or who to trust. That's why we took a bold decision and developed the  Velocity Quant AI expert advisor—a truly revolutionary and unique expert advisor (EA) that has been years in the making, designed and scul
The Currency Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
The Currency Master The Currency Master is a powerful forex trading robot that can help you automate your trading. Here are some of the benefits of using this robot Automated trading The Currency Master can automatically place trades on your behalf, so you don't have to spend hours watching the markets. This can free up your time so that you can focus on other things. Risk management The Currency Master includes built-in risk management features, such as stop-loss and take-profit orders. Thi
Pitbull Rsi
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PitBull RSI The Elite Trading Edge That Top Traders Don't Want You to Discover URGENT: Limited-Time Special Pricing - Act Now Before It's Too Late Tired of watching potential profits slip away while others capitalize on market movements?   PitBull RSI   isn't just another trading robot – it's the unfair advantage serious traders have been using to extract consistent profits from volatile markets when everyone else is losing. Why Most Traders Will Miss This Opportunity The hard truth? 95% of ret
Afribold Cybernetic Affluence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence  Your Key to Autonated Trading In the dynamic world of financial markets, navigating the intricate patterns and making informed decisions can be a daunting task. Even seasoned traders face challenges in consistently outperforming the market. This is where the AfriBold Cybernetic Affluence emerges as a powerful tool, designed to automate your trading strategies. Harnessing the Power of AI The AfriBold Cybernetic Wealth Expert Advisor is a cutting-edge trading tool
Quantum Nexus Trader
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
QUANTUM NEXUS TRADER Advanced AI-Powered Expert Advisor For Consistent, Automated Profits. Revolutionary Algorithm that can potentially deliver up to 70% Win Rate with Superior Risk Management TRANSFORM YOUR TRADING JOURNEY TODAY The Quantum Nexus Trader EA represents the pinnacle of automated Forex trading technology, combining cutting-edge algorithmic strategies with advanced machine learning to deliver exceptional results in real market conditions. This isn't just another EA – it's your gate
Afribold Samurai
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Samurai  Revolutionize Your Trading Experience Say goodbye to guesswork and emotional trading! The Afribold Samurai is a cutting-edge trading robot meticulously designed to provide users with a seamless trading experience. Global Market Dominance Our advanced algorithm taps into global financial markets, analyzing vast amounts of real-time data from various sources. This ensures that the Afribold Samurai is always equipped with the latest market trends, news, and indicators, enabling y
InsideBar Xpert
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
InsideBar Xpert EA The  InsideBar Xpert is a state-of-the-art Expert Advisor (EA) specifically designed to leverage the powerful Inside Bar trading strategy. This sophisticated EA is perfect for traders who seek precision, consistency, and an edge in the forex market. Key Features: Advanced Inside Bar Strategy : Harnesses the potential of Inside Bar patterns to identify high-probability trade setups. Customizable Settings : Fine-tune the EA to match your trading style with adjustable paramete
Candle Pattern Algo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Candle Pattern Algo Smart Price Action Trading Candle Pattern Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who rely on price action strategies. This EA intelligently identifies high-probability candlestick patterns and executes trades based on proven market behavior. Whether you're a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, Candle Pattern Algo adapts to various timeframes and assets for maximum efficiency. Key Features: Advanced Candle Recognition – Detects key reversal and contin
Afribold Quantum Opulence
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
AFRIBOLD QUANTUM OPULENCE "Afribold Quantum Opulence, we are Pioneering a New Era of Innovative Creation through Intelligent Trading" Introduction In the dynamic world of financial markets, staying ahead of the curve is essential for investors. Afribold Quantum Opulence emerges as a beacon of innovation, revolutionizing the landscape of automated trading. This cutting-edge trading robot has not only garnered attention but has also earned a reputation as one of best EA's, thanks to its remarkab
Afribold Trend Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Afribold Trend Master Introducing the AfriBold Trend Master  Expert Advisor   The AfriBold Trend Master  expert advisor stands at the pinnacle of automated trading systems, designed to deliver unparalleled performance in today's dynamic financial markets. Developed by a team of experienced traders and algorithmic experts, this EA harnesses advanced technical analysis to pinpoint trading opportunities with precision. State-of-the-Art Algorithm Incorporates cutting-edge algorithms to identify a
Terminator X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
5 (1)
Experts
TERMINATOR X HFT (Haute Fréquence TERMINATOR X HFT (Trading à Haute Fréquence - Robot IA) https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=lzNFlRVLmDk&nbsp ; https://www.youtube.com/@terminatorxea Conception extrême pour GBPUSD, EURJPY, EURUSD sur des graphiques de 1Min/2Min/3Min pour un profit maximal. Présentation du conseiller expert 'Terminator X' Le conseiller expert Terminator X se trouve à la pointe des systèmes de trading automatisés, conçu pour offrir une performance exceptionnelle sur les march
Telsa Striker
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Tesla Striker Tesla Striker is a cutting-edge expert advisor designed for the MQL5 trading platform. It's tailored for traders who want to harness the power of trend following to achieve consistent results in the market. Here are some of its standout features and advantages: Key Features 1. Advanced Trend Detection: Tesla Striker leverages sophisticated algorithms to identify and follow market trends with high accuracy, ensuring you capitalize on the most profitable market movements. 2. Automa
NeuraTrend
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Got it! Here's the updated description with the added emphasis on user-friendliness and the extensive backtesting results : NeuraTrend Expert Advisor  Maximizing Profits with Precision Trading Unlock the potential of consistent, low-risk trading with NeuraTrend —an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) designed for high-performance trading on the 1-minute chart. With a proven strategy that focuses on precision, minimal drawdown, and exceptional profitability, NeuraTrend offers a cutting-edge solution fo
Hyper Frequency Crude Oil
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Introducing the Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor Are you looking to elevate your trading game with a powerful and reliable tool? Look no further than the ** Hyper Frequency Crude Oil Expert Advisor **. This cutting-edge EA is designed to optimize your trading strategy and maximize your profits in the volatile crude oil market. Here are some of the key benefits of using this Expert Advisor: 1. **High Accuracy and Profitability** The Hyper Frequency Crude Oil EA boasts an impressive
Titan X
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
TITAN X The advantages and features the Expert Advisor (EA)  TITAN X 1. Automated Trading Execution Precision: TITAN X meticulously follows your predefined trading rules. This eliminates the risk of human error, such as hesitation during entry or exit signals, or impulsive decisions driven by fear or greed. 24/7 Availability: Unlike human traders who require rest, TITAN X operates continuously, seizing trading opportunities around the clock, even during non-market hours. This ensures no potent
Candle Sync Master
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
Candle Sync Master Revolutionize Your Trading Journey Automated Trading Excellence at Your Fingertips Are you tired of spending countless hours analyzing charts, missing profitable trades, or letting emotions cloud your trading decisions? Introducing  the  Candle Sync Master   – the revolutionary Expert Advisor designed to transform ordinary traders into market masters, regardless of experience level. Trade Like a Professional Without the Learning Curve The Candle Sync Master   eliminates the c
Edgesync Nexus
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
EDGESYNC NEXUS - The Ultimate Trading Revolution That's Changing Lives Daily! STOP LOSING MONEY! Your Financial Freedom Starts HERE - Only $60 Away! WARNING: This EA is SELLING FAST - Only Limited Copies Available at This Breakthrough Price! What $60 Gets You vs. What You're LOSING Every Day Without It: Your Current Situation: Watching profits slip away with emotional trading decisions Missing golden opportunities while you sleep Stressing over charts 24/7 with inconsistent results Thr
Prop Firm Pirate
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PROP FIRM PIRATE  A Professional Expert Advisor Trading Robot ‍️ Brief Description PROP FIRM PIRATE is a sophisticated multi-currency Expert Advisor specifically engineered for prop firm challenges using advanced day trading and swing trading strategies with dynamic risk management on USDJPY, USDCAD, and EURUSD markets. ️ Trading Strategy PROP FIRM PIRATE   employs a revolutionary hybrid approach combining: Day Trading Excellence : Captures intraday momentum on 4-hour timeframes for USDJPY,
Machiavelli Pro
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
EA MACHIAVELLI PRO   -   The Strategic Trend Master     MACIAVELLI PRO UNLEASH THE POWER OF STRATEGIC TRADING   Transform your trading game with the  MACHIAVELLI PRO EA   - a sophisticated yet beginner-friendly Expert Advisor that combines the cunning of Machiavelli's strategic mind with cutting-edge trend analysis!   WHY CHOOSE MACHIAVELLI PRO?   INTELLIGENT TREND STRATEGY •   Advanced Trend Detection   - Identifies high-probability trend opportunities •   Precision
Market Surge Dynamo
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
MARKET SURGE DYNAMO - Professional Multi-Timeframe Trading System Transform your trading with the power of intelligent automation! Why Choose MARKET SURGE DYNAMO? MARKET SURGE DYNAMO   is a sophisticated yet user-friendly expert advisor designed to capture market opportunities across multiple currency pairs and timeframes. Whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting your forex journey, this EA delivers consistent performance with professional-grade features. Key Features   Multi
Precision Maverick
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PRECISION MAVERICK - Advanced Multi-Timeframe Trend Expert Advisor Professional Trend Trading at Your Fingertips PRECISION MAVERICK   It's a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed to capture profitable trend movements across major currency pairs with military-grade precision. Built for both novice and experienced traders, this EA combines advanced multi-timeframe analysis with intelligent risk management to deliver consistent trading performance. Key Features That Set PRECISION MAVERICK Apa
ProShield Dynamics
Itumeleng Mohlouwa Kgotso Tladi
Experts
PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   Premium Trend Following Expert Advisor   Transform Your Trading with Advanced Protection & Dynamic Performance PROSHIELD DYNAMICS   is a sophisticated trend-following Expert Advisor designed to deliver consistent profits while safeguarding your capital with military-grade protection systems. This isn't just another EA – it's your personal trading fortress that adapts to market conditions and maximizes opportunities across multiple timeframes. ️   Why Choose PROSHIELD DY
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis