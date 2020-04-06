Sterling Sigma Reversion EA

Overview
Sterling Sigma Reversion EA is an automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 4 designed for GBPUSD on the H1 timeframe.
It applies a rule-based mean reversion approach using two Bollinger Bands to detect stretched conditions and then targets a return toward a 20-period simple moving average (SMA).
Entries are placed using pending orders, with time-based expiry to avoid stale setups.
The EA is designed without grid-style averaging and without martingale logic.

What the EA Does
The EA monitors GBPUSD H1 and checks for “stretched” price conditions using two Bollinger Band configurations.
When a valid setup is detected, it places a pending order near the SMA(20) mean level.
If the pending order is not triggered within a defined number of bars, it expires automatically.
Open trades are managed with fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit, plus an optional ATR-based trailing stop (if enabled).
Duplicate entries are prevented and trades are managed by Magic Number.

Key Features

  • Mean reversion logic on GBPUSD H1 using dual Bollinger Band confirmation

  • Pending order entries targeting the SMA(20) mean level

  • Pending orders expire after a configurable number of bars

  • Fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit per trade

  • Optional ATR-based trailing stop to manage open positions

  • Duplicate protection and Magic Number trade separation

  • No martingale and no grid-style averaging

Risk Management & Safety Notes
Trading involves risk, and losses are possible.
This EA does not guarantee results and is not financial advice.
Mean reversion strategies can experience extended adverse moves during strong trends or high volatility.
Spread, slippage, gaps, and broker execution rules can affect pending order fills and SL/TP outcomes.
Always evaluate settings on your broker’s conditions and start with conservative position sizing.
Test first in Strategy Tester (historical simulation) and then on a demo account before any live use.

Inputs
Bollinger Bands & Mean

  • BB1_Period / BB1_Deviation (example: 20 / 1.8)

  • BB2_Period / BB2_Deviation (example: 50 / 2.1)

  • MeanSMA (example: 20)

Orders & Time Control

  • PendingBarsExpiry (example: 8 bars)

  • MagicNumber

  • Direction/entry rules (as implemented)

Risk & Exits

  • StopLossPips (example: 90)

  • TakeProfitPips (example: 125)

  • Trailing stop: ATR_Period (example: 294) and ATR_TrailMultiplier (example: 2.8)

  • Lot sizing mode: RiskPercent or FixedLot (depending on build)

Setup

  1. Install the EA in MT4 (MQL4/Experts) and restart the terminal (or refresh Navigator).

  2. Open a GBPUSD chart and set timeframe to H1.

  3. Attach the EA to the chart and enable AutoTrading.

  4. Set MagicNumber (recommended if you run multiple EAs).

  5. Configure lot sizing (start conservatively), SL/TP, and pending expiry settings.

  6. If using trailing stop, keep MT4 running (VPS is optional) to ensure active management.

Recommended Evaluation
Run Strategy Tester as a historical simulation on GBPUSD H1 with realistic spread/commission assumptions.
Confirm that pending orders are placed correctly, expire after the configured bar limit, and that SL/TP and trailing behave as expected.
Forward-test on a demo account to observe execution effects such as spread variation and slippage.
Evaluate across different market regimes (ranging and trending periods), not only a short date window.
Adjust one group of inputs at a time to understand impact (bands/mean, then exits, then sizing).

Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 4 (MT4).
Symbol/Timeframe: intended for GBPUSD, H1.
Broker conditions (spread, execution speed, stop levels, digits) can affect behavior.
The EA is designed to avoid duplicate entries and does not use martingale/grid logic.

FAQ
Q: Does it use martingale or a grid?
A: No. It is designed without martingale and without grid-style averaging.

Q: Why do pending orders expire?
A: Expiry helps avoid entering a setup long after the original conditions are no longer relevant.

Q: Can I use it on other pairs or timeframes?
A: It is intended for GBPUSD H1. Other symbols/timeframes require your own testing and parameter review.

Q: Does trailing stop work if MT4 is closed?
A: No. Trailing and active management require the terminal to be running.

Q: Where can I get support?
A: Support is provided via MQL5 comments or MQL5 messages only.

Changelog

  • Please refer to the Market “Versions” tab for version history and updates.

