Korrect BTC EA

Trade Bitcoin with institutional precision. The Korrect BTC EA is a fully Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Fibonacci retracement strategy – two of the most powerful tools in professional trading.


Core Features:

• Trades BTCUSD automatically on MT5

• Advanced SMC logic: detects liquidity zones, order blocks & market structure

• Uses Fibonacci retracements for accurate entries & exits

• 24/7 algorithmic execution – no emotions, no missed trades

• Built-in risk management (daily loss/profit targets, trailing stop)

• Plug-and-play: simple setup, with user guide included


Recommended Settings

• Pair: BTCUSD

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $3000+

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• VPS Required: Yes, for 24/5 operation


How to Install

1. Open MT5, attach the EA to your H1 chart.

2. Load default settings (or provided set file).

3. Run continuously on VPS for best results.


Important Notes:

~ This is a rule-based, institutional strategy.

~ The bot trades only when market structure aligns with Fibonacci liquidity zones.

~ It does not force trades; patience is built into the algorithm.


⚡ Stop second-guessing the markets. Let Korrect BTC EA Trade for you.


Get your copy today 🎯


