Korrect BTC EA

Trade Bitcoin with institutional precision. The Korrect BTC EA is a fully Automated Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 5, built on Smart Money Concepts (SMC) and Fibonacci retracement strategy – two of the most powerful tools in professional trading.


Core Features:

• Trades BTCUSD automatically on MT5

• Advanced SMC logic: detects liquidity zones, order blocks & market structure

• Uses Fibonacci retracements for accurate entries & exits

• 24/7 algorithmic execution – no emotions, no missed trades

• Built-in risk management (daily loss/profit targets, trailing stop)

• Plug-and-play: simple setup, with user guide included


Recommended Settings

• Pair: BTCUSD

• Timeframe: H1

• Minimum Deposit: $3000+

• Leverage: 1:100 or higher

• VPS Required: Yes, for 24/5 operation


How to Install

1. Open MT5, attach the EA to your H1 chart.

2. Load default settings (or provided set file).

3. Run continuously on VPS for best results.


Important Notes:

~ This is a rule-based, institutional strategy.

~ The bot trades only when market structure aligns with Fibonacci liquidity zones.

~ It does not force trades; patience is built into the algorithm.


⚡ Stop second-guessing the markets. Let Korrect BTC EA Trade for you.


Get your copy today 🎯


おすすめのプロダクト
Bolt
Faith Wairimu Kariuki
エキスパート
BOLT – The Gold Trading Powerhouse BOLT is a next-generation AI-driven gold trading robot built for precision, consistency, and explosive profitability. Powered by the GPT-TURBO Core, BOLT is not just another Expert Advisor — it is a fully intelligent trading system designed to dominate the XAU/USD market with unmatched accuracy. Since its launch in 2024, BOLT has achieved remarkable results — turning an initial 1,000 USD into more than 1.3 million USD, all with 100% verified history quality. It
Exclusive black Pro Max MT5
Natalyia Nikitina
エキスパート
Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 — 自動売買システム Exclusive Black Pro Max MT5 は、MetaTrader 5 用のエキスパートアドバイザーであり、高度な市場分析アルゴリズムとリスク管理戦略に基づいています。EAは完全自動で稼働し、トレーダーの介入は最小限で済みます。 注意！購入後はすぐにご連絡ください 。設定手順をお渡しします！ 重要: すべての例、スクリーンショット、テストはデモ目的のみです。あるブローカーで特定の通貨ペアが良好な結果を示しても、他のブローカーでも同様になるとは限りません。各ブローカーには独自のレート、スプレッド、取引条件があるため、 各通貨ペアはユーザー自身が最適化 し、リアル口座では 単一通貨モードのみ で稼働させる必要があります。マルチ通貨モードのスクリーンショットは例示のみです。 重要情報: EAのデモ版は評価目的のみです。最適化なしのテスト結果はアルゴリズムの実際の性能を反映しません。完全な利用には、ブローカー、証拠金、選択した銘柄に合わせた個別の最適化が必要です。最適化は必ずユーザー自身で行い、少なくと
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
エキスパート
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
DemsFx Kidda PipTaker EA Sell
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
エキスパート
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with a touch of Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate for a sniper entry system. The EA have a good money management System.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 5minutes time frame and above, The higher the time frame, the more accurate is the signal.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings
FREE
Prism Scalper
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 Prism Scalper Basic v16.0 is a sophisticated MetaTrader Expert Advisor designed for high-frequency scalping across multiple markets, including Forex, Gold, and Cryptocurrency. This trading system employs a proven mean reversion strategy to maximize profit potential while maintaining strict risk management protocols. Key Features Single Strategy Focus:   Specialized mean reversion system for clear and consistent performance. Multi-Asset Optimization:   Automatically ada
FREE
MarketMaverick I
Themichl LLC
エキスパート
The MarketMaverick Expert Advisor is a MetaTrader 5 algorithm by Themichl LLC, designed for forex trading. It uses technical indicators and risk management for automated trading within specified hours. Key features include Bollinger Bands, ATR, ADX, and Moving Averages for trade execution; risk management with dynamic lot sizing, and flexible stop-loss/take-profit; trading restrictions like news filters and cooldown periods; error handling with logging; and extensive customization options. It a
FREE
Market Maestro MM5
Andriy Sydoruk
エキスパート
Market Maestro: Your Ideal Partner for Automated Forex Trading If you're looking for a reliable assistant for trading in the currency market, Market Maestro is exactly what you need. This modern Forex bot is built using the latest technologies and algorithms, allowing it to effectively analyze market data and make informed trading decisions in real-time. Key Features of Market Maestro 1. Multicurrency Capability for Broad Opportunities Market Maestro can work with a wide range of currency pairs,
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
エキスパート
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
Gold Momentum Master
Norapan Tonphim
ユーティリティ
Gold Momentum Master  Professional Scalping EA for XAUUSD (M1) Overview Gold Momentum Master  is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) developed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading. The system is designed to operate on the M1 timeframe , focusing on short-term momentum-based scalping trades. The core objective of this EA is controlled, rule-based execution with strict risk management — not aggressive or uncontrolled trading. Strategy Concept The strategy combines momentum detection with volatil
Quantum Iron
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Quantum Iron EA v37.0 - Advance/ Authentic Real   Quantum Queen   King  Quantum Baron   Quantum Emperor    Quantum Bitcoin  Reaper   EA with added and enhanced strong strategies and features.  15-in-1 Advanced Trading Robot with Comprehensive Risk Management Quantum Iron EA   combines 15 proven trading strategies in one powerful Expert Advisor, designed for consistent profitability across all market conditions. Perfect for both beginners and professional traders seeking automated trading excelle
Regulus exclusive advisor
Oleg Konovalov
エキスパート
稼ぎと研究のためのツール。 トレーディングシグナルと戦略の中核は、価格予測パターンを形成するための著者のアルゴリズムに基づいています。どんな楽器にも使えます！ MA「九尾の狐」に基づく制御システムが追加され、市場、機器、および作業期間に合わせて信号を可能な限り正確に更新および調整します。 対象：すべての市場のすべての商品（例外があります）。 対象者：ヘッジファンド、ファンドおよび資産運用会社、投資運用会社、投機家、投資家および利害関係者。 .................................................................................................................................................................................
Formula One EA
Kwok Kit Lo
エキスパート
設定（XAUUSD、M1、最低入金額：1,000ドル） 次のシグナルは信頼できるブローカー（ICマーケット） MQL5 Singal https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2315194 Formula One EA Formula One EA は、1 分間の時間枠に最適化された高度な高頻度戦略を活用した、金 (XAUUSD) 取引用に特別に設計された最先端の自動取引システムです。この高度なシステムは、正確なエントリー ポイントとエグジット ポイントを通じて急速な市場の動きを活かすように細心の注意を払って設計されています。この EA は、慎重に管理された取引条件 (特にスプレッドがゼロの環境) で優れたパフォーマンスを発揮し、高頻度取引のダイナミックな世界で成功するトレーダーに一貫して迅速な利益をもたらします。最先端のアルゴリズム取引戦略を実装することで、このシステムは超高速実行機能と包括的なリスク管理プロトコルをシームレスに統合します。これらの慎重にバランスのとれた機能により、短期的な市場の非効率性を活用しながら取引エクスポージャーを慎重に管理するこ
DemsFx BC Entry EA
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
エキスパート
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with i touch or Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate with a sniper entry system for a good money management.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 15 minutes time frame and above.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings if you want to get the best of the Expert Advisor.. 5. With Default setti
FREE
Quantum Emperor Pro
John Samuel Ifegwu
エキスパート
Quantum Emperor Pro – 高性能ゴールド・スキャルピング＆アグレッシブ成長エンジン 私は Quantum Emperor Pro です。M5時間軸で XAUUSD を正確かつ迅速に取引するために設計されました。私の強みは、特にロットサイズを最適化し、すべての市場セッションでスキャルピングを行う自由が与えられたときに、積極的な口座成長を実現することにあります。 私の可能性を最大限に引き出し、高性能で勢いのある取引を体験してください。 開始するには、EAを XAUUSD M5 チャート にアタッチし、入力パラメータを確認して、好みのリスク設定を選択し、UseFixedLotSizeを無効にしてください。追加の取引活動については、 INCLUDE SCALPING と INCLUDE ASIAN SESSION オプションを有効にすることができます。複雑な設定は必要ありません。 主な機能 自動グリッドベース取引システム M5時間軸のXAUUSD向けに特に最適化 複数の内部戦略が組み合わされて機能 構造化されたリスク管理オプション シンプルなセットアップと明確なパラメータ制
Hamster Scalping mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4.71 (236)
エキスパート
Hamster Scalpingは、マーチンゲールを使用しない完全に自動化された取引アドバイザーです。夜のスキャルピング戦略。 RSIインジケーターとATRフィルターが入力として使用されます。アドバイザには、ヘッジ口座タイプが必要です。 実際の作業の監視、およびその他の開発については、https：// www.mql5.com/en/users/mechanic/sellerを参照してください 。 一般的な推奨事項 最小デポジット$ 100、最小スプレッドのECNアカウントを使用し、eurusd M5 gmt +3のデフォルト設定。 入力パラメータ EAは、4桁と5桁の両方の引用符で機能します。入力パラメータでは、5文字の値をポイントで示し、すべてを4文字で自動的に再計算します。 NewCycle-モードがオンの場合、アドバイザーは停止せずに動作します。モードがオフの場合、一連の取引の完了後、アドバイザーは新しい注文を開きません。 期間インジケーター1-最初のインジケーターの期間。 アップレベル-アドバイザーが売りを開始する最初のインジケーターの上位レベル。 ダウンレベル
DemsFx Kidda PipTaker EA Buy
Desmond Ebimobowei Dogubo
エキスパート
1. The Expert Adviser is built with a basic, simple and stable trading strategy with a touch of Price Action Principle that is highly effective and accurate for a sniper entry system. The EA have a good money management System.. 2. The expert advisor works best as from 5minutes time frame and above, The higher the time frame, the more accurate is the signal.... 3. The expert advisor work with all broker all currency pair and synthetic indices... 4. Use a reasonable lot size and correct settings
FREE
MultiORB EA Prop Edition
Brian Mutuku Mwanthi
エキスパート
MULTI ORB EA - PROP FIRM EDITION with FOREX FACTORY NEWS FILTER THE ONLY MULTI-SESSION ORB EA WITH INTEGRATED FOREX FACTORY NEWS PROTECTION Pass your prop firm challenge with confidence using the most advanced Opening Range Breakout EA designed specifically for FTMO, FundedNext, The5ers, and other funded trader programs CUSTOM PRESET AT USER
Trend Hedge Master MT5
Arkadii Zagorulko
エキスパート
Trend Hedge Master MT5：信頼の戦略の進化 高度な MT5 Trend Hedge Master EA は、10年以上の取引経験に基づくプロ仕様のグリッド＆ヘッジシステムです。精度の高いトレンド識別とスマートなドローダウン管理で資金を守り、FX主要通貨ペアとゴールドで安定した利益を狙います。 MT5版の優位点 高度なトレンドロジック ：より正確なシグナル 賢い回復管理 ：相場に応じて自動調整 積極的なヘッジ ：ドローダウン時も資金を守る 主な機能 トレンドフォローエンジン 戦略的ヘッジと回復システム 動的なストップとターゲット 複数のリスク管理モード おすすめ ：MT4版ユーザーや資金保護と安定成長を目指すトレーダー 推奨設定：EURUSD H1、最低入金 3000 USD、ヘッジ対応 MT5口座必須
FTMO Trading EA MT5
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (1)
エキスパート
Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and con
The Gold Buyer
Moses Aboliwen Aduboa
エキスパート
Ride the Gold Trend with a Simple Buy-Only EA The  EA is a fully automated Buy-Only Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. It is designed to capture upward market opportunities with safe risk management and seamless execution. Why Traders Choose It: Best performance on Gold (XAUUSD) – highly liquid and trending. Buy-Only EA – focuses purely on long positions. Plug & Play setup – attach and let it trade automatically. Built-in Stop Loss & Take Profit protection. Smart one-position contro
GoldRobotics
Patiwat Phinitsuwan
エキスパート
GoldRobotics EA: Automated Gold Trading with Precision and Speed GoldRobotics is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for automated trading on the XAUUSD (Gold) market. This EA employs a unique strategy based on precise candle pattern recognition and volume analysis, enabling swift entries and exits for optimal performance in volatile market conditions. It prioritizes quick reactions to market fluctuations, making it ideal for scalping strategies without relying on news events. ️ Unlik
MadoCryptoXPro
Mohamad Taha
エキスパート
New Product Description for MadoCryptoXPro --- MadoCryptoXPro — The Smartest Crypto Warrior ️ Battle-tested on BTC & ETH. Built for real-time chaos. --- MadoCryptoXPro isn’t just another technical bot. It’s a battlefield machine designed to handle the madness of BTCUSD and ETHUSD with surgical precision. Whether the market is flat, trending, or just plain psycho — it stays focused, adapts fast, and protects your capital like a vault guard on Red Bull. --- Core Features: Smart
SMC Candlestick Trader 5 Framework XAUUSD
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
エキスパート
sample  .set file for XAUUSD 5 Minute  is in the comment section. SMC CT5F XAUUSD   is a fully automated   Smart Money Concept (SMC) execution framework   engineered specifically for   Gold( XAUUSD ) . It is not a signal copier, not an indicator, and not a position manager — it is a   rule-driven trading engine   designed to identify, confirm, and execute high-probability Gold trades using institutional price behavior. Built from live-market execution and continuous refinement, CT5F operates as
Majd Qatuni exp
Majd Ahmad Mahmoud Qatuni
エキスパート
MAJD QATUNI Trend Reversal EA v1.27 A fully automated Expert Advisor tested specifically on Gold (XAUUSD) , designed to capture potential market reversals after strong momentum periods. It uses a consecutive candlestick pattern , enhanced by multi-indicator filters and advanced risk management for precise entries and profit protection. Current price is for demo use only. Key Features: Momentum-Based Reversal Strategy: Detects N consecutive bullish/bearish candles, then waits for a correction
The Predictor
Brendan Chinwedu Eze
インディケータ
​ THE PREDICTOR: Advanced Machine Learning & ICT Powerhouse Transform your trading from guesswork to data-driven precision. ​The Predictor is not just another indicator; it is a sophisticated market analysis engine that combines Pattern Recognition AI with the institutional power of ICT (Inner Circle Trader) strategies. Designed for professional traders who demand high-accuracy signals for Forex, Boom/Crash, and Volatility Indices. ​ Why Choose "The Predictor"? ​Unlike lagging indicators, T
Yugen MT5
Lin Lin Ma
エキスパート
Yugen is a multi-instrument trend-following Expert Advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5. It can trade 7 instruments simultaneously. The strategy provides precise entry points by analyzing the status of different instruments and using an OCO system, while following trends for trades. Equipped with an adaptive protection feature, it adjusts profit-taking levels in real time based on current market conditions, offering excellent risk-reward ratios. Additionally, Yugen only allows one long positi
Aureus Trader
Divyesh Pandey
エキスパート
Aureus Trader is an automated scalping robot for MetaTrader 5 designed to trade actively on liquid forex and crypto pairs with strict risk control and low latency execution. ​ What Aureus Trader does Aureus Trader focuses on short-term price movements, opening and closing trades frequently during high-liquidity sessions. ​ The algorithm uses technical filters to avoid abnormal spreads and low-volatility periods, aiming to capture quick intraday moves rather than long trends. ​ Risk management T
JesUsdJpy
Justine Kelechi Ekweh
エキスパート
JesUsdJpy エキスパートアドバイザー (EA) の包括的なドキュメント 概要 最良の結果を得るために ： メイン戦略 (Main Strategy) : true に設定してUSD/JPYのメイン戦略を有効化し、デフォルト設定を使用してください。 戦略2 (Strategy2) : false に設定してください。ただし、この戦略を選択したい場合は有効にできます。 このエキスパートアドバイザー (EA) は、特にUSD/JPY通貨ペアのM5タイムフレームでのパフォーマンスを最適化することを目的とした、FXトレーダー向けのツールです。高度な取引戦略、動的リスク管理ツール、およびカスタマイズ可能な設定を備え、さまざまな取引スタイルに対応します。 デフォルト設定はUSD/JPYのM5タイムフレームに最適化されていますが、経験豊富なトレーダーは他のJPY関連ペアやタイムフレームも試すことができます。安定した結果を得るためには、メイン戦略を使用し、 Strategy2 を false に設定することを推奨します。「Jeslyn」モードを有効化してリスクを取るか、デフォルト設定で取引するか
Bull Master EA
VALU VENTURES LTD
エキスパート
Bull Master EA - Multi-Strategy Moving Average Expert Advisor Bull Master EA combines seven distinct moving average strategies with advanced risk management and multi-timeframe analysis. Each strategy operates independently on your chosen timeframe for diversified trading opportunities. Complete Strategy Arsenal MA Alignment Trigger Trades when multiple MAs are perfectly aligned with price confirmation. MA Cross Trigger Classic crossover strategy with precision timing and confirmation. MA Ali
Flex Gold System
Pirasingh Jiachanont
エキスパート
Flex Gold System is a reversal EA that can find the reversal gold price with high accuracy in a timeframe of 30 minutes. The EA is fit for the gold price behavior and can survive in high volatility situations. Traders could adjust a lot size to gain more profit but on the other hand, the risk will be higher so you can set a stop loss with USD or a percentage of the balance. The EA was made by a professional gold trader who has lots of experience in the gold market. Recommend the minimum capital
このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (394)
エキスパート
トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
4.85 (27)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
Aot
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.75 (52)
エキスパート
AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
Quantum King EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (101)
エキスパート
Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
CryonX EA MT5
Solomon Din
5 (11)
エキスパート
Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
AI Gold Trading MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (13)
エキスパート
実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
Nova Gold X
Hicham Chergui
2.73 (26)
エキスパート
重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
エキスパート
ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
X Fusion AI
Chen Jia Qi
4.9 (30)
エキスパート
X Fusion AI — ニューラル適応型ハイブリッド取引システム 期間限定割引。20枠中、残りは 7枠のみ ― まもなく完売です。 価格はまもなく 999ドル に引き上げられます。 動作デモ 実運用パフォーマンス ご購入後、推奨パラメータ、使用方法、注意事項、運用のコツなどの情報を受け取るために、必ず私たちにプライベートメッセージをお送りください。 ご支援いただき、誠にありがとうございます。 1. 概要 X Fusion AI は、従来の取引ロジックとニューラル風の適応メカニズムを組み合わせた自動売買システムです。 本システムは価格を予測することを目的とせず、市場環境の変化を分析し、それに応じて内部ロジックを調整します。 主な特徴は以下の通りです： 多様な市場環境への適応 市場条件の変化に対する安定した動作 ドローダウン管理の強化 ノイズや低品質シグナルのフィルタリング 本システムは、市場の流れを評価し、構造変化に応じて反応することに重点を置いています。 2. 実績参照（MQL5 内部シグナル） 以下の MQL5 シグナルで運用状況を確認できます： メインシグナル： https:/
Golden Hen EA
Taner Altinsoy
5 (15)
エキスパート
概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況や時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12、W1）でトリガーされる 9つ の独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 EAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの中核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルを識別することに重点を置いています。Golden Hen EAは、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン（averaging）手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべてのトレードは、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルをダウンロード v2.5 9つの戦略の概要 EAは複数の時間枠で同時にXAUUSDチャートを分析します： 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に、潜在的な強気（bullish）反転シグナルを識別するために、直近のバーの特
Goldwave EA MT5
Shengzu Zhong
5 (7)
エキスパート
実運用シグナル（リアル口座） IC MARKETS： https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339082?source=Site+Signals+My   本 EA は、MQL5 に表示されている 検証済みのリアルトレードシグナル と同一のロジックおよび執行ルールを使用しています。 推奨された最適化設定 を使用し、 信頼性の高い ECN / RAW スプレッドブローカー を利用した場合、実際の取引動作は当該リアルシグナルのパフォーマンスおよび取引構造に近いものとなります。 なお、ブローカー条件、スプレッド、約定品質、VPS 環境の違いにより、個々の結果は異なる場合があります。 本 EA は数量限定販売となっており、価格 USD 499 にて残り 2 本のみです；ご購入後、プライベートメッセージにてご連絡いただければ、ユーザーマニュアルおよび推奨設定をお渡しします。 過度なグリッド取引なし、危険なマーチンゲールなし、ナンピン（平均取得単価引き下げ）なし。 重要：GoldWave は実際の市場環境向けに設計されています。 本システムは AI 補助型の適応ロジ
Aura Ultimate EA
Stanislav Tomilov
4.82 (90)
エキスパート
Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.52 (77)
エキスパート
シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (497)
エキスパート
ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
Vortex Turbo EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (4)
エキスパート
Vortex Turbo — 「嵐を操り、Vortexを制する」 Vortex Turboは、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、適応型市場ロジック、そして精密なリスク管理を融合した独自の開発技術であり、インテリジェントトレーディングの新たな進化段階を体現しています。実績のあるアルゴリズム原理に基づき、複数の戦略を、新たなレベルの予測インテリジェンスを備えた統合型高速エコシステムに統合します。金（XAUUSD(GOLD)）のスキャルピングエキスパートとして設計されたVortex Turboは、制御されたマーチンゲール法と平均化グリッドを採用し、各 ポジションは内蔵のストップロスによって完全に保護されています 。これにより、パワー、精度、安全性の完璧なバランスが確保されています。 非常に重要です！エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した説明書をお送りします。 価格 $555 は 1月19日（月）まで有効です。 その後、価格は $675 に上がります。（最終価格 $1999） Vortex Turbo   Expert Advisorを 購
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.47 (89)
エキスパート
プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.52 (66)
エキスパート
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing XAUUSD and EURUSD price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (29)
エキスパート
重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
4.16 (19)
エキスパート
XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 : XAUUSD（金） 時間軸 : 30分（反応速度とシグナル品質の
ABS GoldGrid
Thi Ngoc Tram Le
4.18 (28)
エキスパート
特 別価格  $109  (通常価格: $365) 。 セットアップと使用ガイド :  ABS Channel 。 リアルタイム監視:   ABS Signal 。  ライブシグナルのセットアップファイル 基本セットアップファイル ABS EAとは? ABS EAは、H1時間足の XAUUSD(ゴールド) 専用に開発されたプロフェッショナルな取引ロボットです。 マーチンゲールシステム に基づいており、 組み込みのリスク管理機能 により. 初心者から経験豊富なトレーダー向けに設計されたABS EAは、セットアップが簡単で、完全自動化されており、さまざまな取引スタイルに合わせてカスタマイズ可能です。 主な機能 ユーザー定義の安全設定を備えたマーチンゲール戦略 柔軟なロット管理:固定ロットまたは自動ロット 選択した閾値で取引を一時停止する最大ドローダウン制限 簡単なセットアップ:チャートに添付し、設定を構成して取引 技術仕様 シンボル: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 最低入金額: $300 推奨入金額: $1,000 口座タイプ: ECN / Raw Spread レバレッジ:
Golden Zephyr
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
2.33 (3)
エキスパート
Golden Zephyr is an Expert Advisor that merges the reliability of classical support and resistance analysis with a revolutionary proprietary strategy known as Quantum Trend Dynamics . Designed to identify hidden market patterns and subtle shifts in momentum, this EA executes trades with precision, offering both consistency and adaptability across changing market conditions. 119 $, then the price will increase by 10$ for every purchase. Final Price: 699$ Key Features: Dynamic Support and Resista
HTTP ea
Yury Orlov
5 (9)
エキスパート
How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
Cheat Engine
Connor Michael Woodson
5 (3)
エキスパート
Cheat Engineは、中程度のゴールドスキャルピングシステムで、WebベースのAPIを介して取得したグローバルFXセンチメントに基づいて判断を行うことができます。 Cheat Engineのライブシグナルは近日公開予定です。現在の価格は値上げされます。期間限定価格 199  USD 単発取引のみ。グリッドやマーチンゲールは一切使用しません。 日次ボラティリティに適応するインテリジェントなトレーリングストップによる決済 グローバルFXセンチメントとは、総口座価値10億USDを超える数十万人のトレーダーのポジションを測定したものです。Cheat EngineはAPIを通じてこのデータを即座に取得し、判断に活用することができます。これはオプション機能であり、ユーザーが完全にカスタマイズできます。 推奨 チャート: XAUUSD 時間足: H1 入力設定 ロットサイズ計算方法 - 自動ロットまたは固定ロットを選択 固定ロットサイズ - 固定ロットサイズ 自動ロット - 口座通貨のこの金額ごとに0.01ロット 最大スプレッド - ポジションを開く際に許可される最大スプレッドを設定 自動
Gold Atlas
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
5 (7)
エキスパート
まずこれを読んでください（非常に重要） 短期的なアカウント転売や短期的な利益獲得を目的として設計されていない マーチンゲールなし / グリッドなし / AIなし 長期的な一貫性を重視するトレーダー向けに設計 ライブ結果: ライブシグナル | メインポートフォリオ |   FTMO 結果 発売記念価格！残り4点。次回価格289ドル。最終価格999ドル ゴールドアトラスとは何ですか？ Gold Atlasは、金（XAUUSD）のプロフェッショナルな自動取引システムです。マルチエントリーブレイクアウトアプローチを採用し、日中の動きと大きなトレンドブレイクアウトの両方を捉えます。 このシステムは指標や固定時間枠に基づかず、最小限の最適化を使用して曲線のフィッティングを減らし、堅牢性を向上させます。 Gold Atlas は 5 つの異なるブレイクアウト レベルで動作し、それぞれに独自のストップ ロスとトレーリング ストップ ロジックがあり、強力な内部分散を実現しています。 この戦略は、さまざまな市場体制と市況をカバーし、2006 年まで遡って 10,000 件弱の取引でテストされています
The ORB Master
Profalgo Limited
4.88 (24)
エキスパート
PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.37 (51)
エキスパート
Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
Ultimate Pulse
Clifton Creath
5 (4)
エキスパート
live signal  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347626?source=Site +Signals+My Public Channel https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/ultimatepulse Ultimate Pulse ****7 copies remaining at this price**** Overview Ultimate Pulse is an Expert Advisor designed to extract profit from natural market movement. It takes profit on each position individually or in grids depending on conditions. Simple, methodical, effective. Optimized for XAUUSD (Gold) on the 30-minute timeframe. How It Works The EA identifies t
Pivot Killer
BLODSALGO LIMITED
4.63 (24)
エキスパート
長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (30)
エキスパート
Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
3.78 (55)
エキスパート
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
作者のその他のプロダクト
Korrect Gold EA MT5
Korrect Trades
エキスパート
Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You KORRECT GOLD EA   is a Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading algorithm for MT5. It analyzes   market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels   to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders. Built for traders who want   consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias. Key Features Smart Money Concepts Core : Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweeps, and ord
Korrect FX Multicurrency
Korrect Trades
エキスパート
Institutional-Grade Trading, Automated for You KORRECT FX is a Multicurrency EA structured with Smart Money Concepts + Fibonacci trading for MT5. It analyzes market structure, liquidity zones, order blocks, fair value gaps, and Fibonacci retracement levels to generate high-probability entries — just like professional traders. Built for traders who want consistent, rule-based trading without emotional bias. KEY FEATURES Smart Money Concepts Core : Detects market structure shifts, liquidity sweep
フィルタ:
レビューなし
レビューに返信