GERMAN MACHINE AI – Precision EA for DE40 / GER40 Index
High-Accuracy Trading System | Adaptive Logic | Prop-Firm Friendly | MetaTrader 5
Key Highlights
-
Built for DE40 / GER40 (German Index) on MetaTrader 5
-
Targets 1–2 high-probability trades per day
-
Combines adaptive logic with strict risk control
-
No martingale, no grid – clean, rule-based execution
-
Designed to meet prop firm risk standards
Description
German Machine AI EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed specifically for the DE40 / GER40 index on MetaTrader 5. It delivers precision trading with disciplined entry criteria, adaptive logic, and intelligent risk management to limit drawdown and maximize long-term results.
Ideal for both retail traders and prop firm challenges, the system avoids unnecessary trades and focuses on quality setups. Its historical performance shows a win rate close to 75%, making it a reliable and consistent tool across varying market conditions.
Core Features
Smart Trade Execution
-
Executes 1–2 high-quality trades per day
-
Filters out low-probability setups
-
Prioritizes signal quality over trade quantity
Robust Risk Management
-
Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit
-
No grid, no martingale – logic-driven execution only
-
Designed to pass common prop firm rules and risk checks
Long-Term Profitability
-
Consistent win rate around 75% in historical testing
-
Performs well across market cycles and volatility shifts
Multi-Timeframe Compatibility
-
Optimized for M15, but adaptable to other timeframes
-
Flexible enough for both short- and mid-term strategies
Plug-and-Play Setup
-
Comes with pre-configured parameters
-
Minimal setup required – ready to trade right after installation
Recommended Settings
Broker: IC Markets Raw Spreads (or any low-spread broker)
Symbol: DE40 / GER40
Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
Timeframe: M15
Why Choose German Machine AI
-
Built exclusively for DE40 / GER40 precision trading
-
Uses strict risk management with no high-risk methods
-
Trades only when conditions are favorable
-
Ideal for scaling and meeting prop firm compliance
-
Quick to deploy – minimal configuration required
Disclaimer
German Machine AI is a professional trading tool. Trading CFDs and indices involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before using real capital. Proper risk management is essential.