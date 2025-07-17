German Machine Ai

GERMAN MACHINE AI – Precision EA for DE40 / GER40 Index
High-Accuracy Trading System | Adaptive Logic | Prop-Firm Friendly | MetaTrader 5

Launch Price: $50 (Limited Time Offer)
Next Price: $399 | Final Price: $5,000
Price increases after every 10 licenses sold

Key Highlights

  • Built for DE40 / GER40 (German Index) on MetaTrader 5

  • Targets 1–2 high-probability trades per day

  • Combines adaptive logic with strict risk control

  • No martingale, no grid – clean, rule-based execution

  • Designed to meet prop firm risk standards

Description
German Machine AI EA is a professional-grade Expert Advisor developed specifically for the DE40 / GER40 index on MetaTrader 5. It delivers precision trading with disciplined entry criteria, adaptive logic, and intelligent risk management to limit drawdown and maximize long-term results.

Ideal for both retail traders and prop firm challenges, the system avoids unnecessary trades and focuses on quality setups. Its historical performance shows a win rate close to 75%, making it a reliable and consistent tool across varying market conditions.

Core Features

Smart Trade Execution

  • Executes 1–2 high-quality trades per day

  • Filters out low-probability setups

  • Prioritizes signal quality over trade quantity

Robust Risk Management

  • Every trade has a fixed Stop Loss and Take Profit

  • No grid, no martingale – logic-driven execution only

  • Designed to pass common prop firm rules and risk checks

Long-Term Profitability

  • Consistent win rate around 75% in historical testing

  • Performs well across market cycles and volatility shifts

Multi-Timeframe Compatibility

  • Optimized for M15, but adaptable to other timeframes

  • Flexible enough for both short- and mid-term strategies

Plug-and-Play Setup

  • Comes with pre-configured parameters

  • Minimal setup required – ready to trade right after installation

Recommended Settings

Broker: IC Markets Raw Spreads (or any low-spread broker)
Symbol: DE40 / GER40
Leverage: 1:100 to 1:500
Timeframe: M15

Support & Community Access
After purchase, contact us via Telegram to:

  • Receive real-time performance updates

  • Get personalized setup and strategy guidance

  • Ask questions directly to professional traders

Why Choose German Machine AI

  • Built exclusively for DE40 / GER40 precision trading

  • Uses strict risk management with no high-risk methods

  • Trades only when conditions are favorable

  • Ideal for scaling and meeting prop firm compliance

  • Quick to deploy – minimal configuration required

Disclaimer
German Machine AI is a professional trading tool. Trading CFDs and indices involves risk and may not be suitable for all investors. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Always test on a demo account before using real capital. Proper risk management is essential.


