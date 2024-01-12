FTMO Trading EA MT5

Enhance your trading with ftmo trading ea, the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market.


Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and confidently. Its intuitive interface provides a seamless trading experience, whether you're a seasoned trader or just starting out.

After purchase send me a private message to receive recommended set file and manual installation guide for prop firm or personal account .

Make your purchase promptly ,EA is about to increase price .

Ftmo trading ea mt4 version https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/94789


Key Features:

1. Price action analysis: ftmo ea utilizes sophisticated algorithms to analyze price movements in real-time, identifying key patterns and trends to initiate trading decisions.

2. Customizable Strategies: Tailor your trading approach to suit your preferences with customizable parameters and risk management settings.

3. Automated Execution: Take advantage of automated trading capabilities, allowing ftmo ea to execute trades on your behalf with precision and efficiency.

4. Backtesting and Optimization: Tested and refined strategies with comprehensive backtesting tools, ensuring robust performance in various market conditions.

5. Risk Management: Prioritize capital preservation with built-in risk management features, including stop-loss and take-profit orders, to mitigate potential losses.

6. Continuous Updates: Stay ahead of the curve with regular updates and enhancements, ensuring that ftmo ea remains at the forefront of technological innovation.

 

Experience the next evolution in trading technology with ftmo ea and unlock the full potential of price action analysis. Whether you're a day trader, swing trader, or investor, ftmo ea is your ultimate companion in navigating the complexities of the financial markets with confidence and precision.

 

Benefits

  • Flexible risk management settings 
  • Advanced entry and exit system
  • ready-made set file
  • Capital protection tools 
  • Very small drawdown
  • Trades all prop firms
  • Trades personal account 

Recommendations:

  • Currency pair: XAUUSD
  • XAUUSD should have smaller spread
  • Timeframe: m30
  • Minimum deposit: $100
  • Account type: ecn or raw with very low spreads.
  • Important: use a vps for the ea to work 24/7.
  • Any leverage provided.

Risk warning: trading forex carries a high level of risk to your capital and you should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Trading forex may not be suitable for all investors, so please ensure that you fully understand the risks involved and seek independent advice if necessary. Please read and ensure you fully understand our risk disclosure.

 

 

 

 


Video FTMO Trading EA MT5
maddie123456
Samuel is excellent with customer service and providing exact set files for the specific needs of your account size and broker. The EA is simple and stable. There is no worry about it breaching your account or going into large drawdowns. :)

FTMO Trading Bot
Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
5 (2)
Experts
Enhance your trading with   ftmo trading ea , the cutting-edge price action expert advisor designed to elevate your trading experience to new heights. Harnessing the power of advanced algorithms and meticulous analysis of price movements, ftmo trading ea empowers traders with unparalleled insights into the market. Gone are the days of relying solely on indicators or lagging signals. With ftmo trading ea, you gain access to real-time data interpretation, it makes informed decisions swiftly and c
maddie123456
Samuel is excellent with customer service and providing exact set files for the specific needs of your account size and broker. The EA is simple and stable. There is no worry about it breaching your account or going into large drawdowns. :)

Samuel Kiniu Njoroge
502
Réponse du développeur Samuel Kiniu Njoroge 2024.03.01 00:36
Always on frontline to deliver the best service . Thank you for the kind review
