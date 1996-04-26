FinalStrike EA


Automatically Close Trades at Your Desired Profit Target!

Take the guesswork out of trading by automatically closing your positions as soon as they reach your set profit target.

Add to any chart-  The Bot will monitor all open trades

Key Features:

    Automatic Trade Closing:
    Set a profit target in USD, and let FinalStrike automatically close the trade when dollar amount is achieved
    Multiple Positions Supported:
    Whether you have one or multiple trades open across different pairs, this EA monitors all of them and closes trades that hits your profit target.
    Fully Customizable:
    Easily adjust the profit target to suit your daily trading goals.
    Compatible with All Pairs
    Built to handle all your open positions, this Bot will save you time, improve your trading discipline, and help you reach your daily profit goals without having to constantly monitor the market.

    How It Works:
    Set a Profit Target: Define the profit value in USD that you wish to reach for any trade.
    Monitor Open Trades: The EA constantly tracks all your open trades.
    Automatic Closing: As soon as one of your trades hits the profit target, it will be automatically closed, allowing you to stay on track with your goals.


Available now on the MQL5 Market.

A must-have tool for traders who want to automate trade exits and improve their overall efficiency.

     Bug report

       Given the complexity of this EA. Some bugs may not have been discovered yet. 
       If you think you've found a bug in FinalStrike
       Do not rush the process.

  1. Write a precise description of the context.
  2. Write a description of the error as precise as possible.
  3. Attach the logs of the expert tab for the corresponding date.
  4. Attach the logs from the log tab for the corresponding date.




