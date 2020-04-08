Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT4
- Indicateurs
- Eda Kaya
- Version: 1.5
- Mise à jour: 21 août 2025
Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT4
The Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT4 is a professional analytical tool designed on ICT methodology and fractal-based time segmentation. By dividing any chosen timeframe into four quarters (Q1–Q4), this indicator enhances traders’ precision in detecting optimal entry and exit levels.
It also includes a clear visual table that displays complementary data about the selected trading periods.
«Indicator Installation & User Guide»
MT4 Indicator Installation | Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT5 | ALL Products By TradingFinderLab | Best MT4 Indicator: Refined Order Block Indicator for MT4 | Best MT4 Utility: Trade Assistant Expert TF MT4 | TP & SL Tool: Risk Reward Ratio Calculator RRR MT4 | Prop Firm Protector: Prop Draw Down Protector Expert Advisor MT4 | Money Management: Easy Trade Manager MT4
Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator Specifications
Below are the specifications and main features of the Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator:
- Category: ICT – Smart Money – Trading Utilities
- Platform: MetaTrader 4
- Skill Level: Advanced
- Indicator Type: Reversal – Continuation
- Timeframe: Multi-timeframe
- Trading Style: Scalping – Intraday – Swing Trading
- Trading Market: All Asset Classes
Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator at a Glance
In this indicator, every chosen timeframe (configured in the settings) is systematically split into four equal cycles:
- Q1 – Accumulation Phase: Market consolidates and prepares direction.
- Q2 – Manipulation Phase: Strong moves and volatility appear.
- Q3 – Distribution Phase: Wider price spread and order flow.
- Q4 – Continuation/Reversal Phase: Trend either resumes or shifts.
Bullish Trend Example
On the 5-minute USD/CAD chart, the Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator plots these time cycles visually. The sequence began with consolidation in Q1, then liquidity manipulation in Q2, continued into price distribution in Q3, and finally in Q4 the bullish momentum carried the market upward.
Bearish Trend Example
In the 1-minute AUD/USD chart, the indicator illustrated the phases within a bearish cycle. Each quarter followed the predefined sequence, with the price reacting according to the structure of Q1 through Q4 while maintaining the downtrend.
Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator Settings
Adjustable settings include:
- MICRO_QUARTERS: Enable or disable micro time cycles
- MIN_90_QUARTERS: Activate 90-minute cycles
- DAILY_QUARTERS: Show daily cycle phases
- WEEKLY_QUARTERS: Weekly cycle display
- MONTHLY_QUARTERS: Enable monthly cycles
- YEARLY_QUARTERS: Show yearly cycles
- DISPLAY_LABELS: Toggle labels Q1–Q4 on chart
- DISPLAY_TABLE: Display visual table on chart panel
- SUBPANEL_QUARTER_TOP: Upper timeframe cycles in subpanel
- SUBPANEL_QUARTER_BOTTOM: Lower timeframe cycles in subpanel
- UTC_TIME_OFFSET_HOURS: Adjust UTC offset
- HISTORY_LIMIT: Number of historical candles used in calculations
Conclusion
The Quarterly Theory ICT 01 Indicator MT4 organizes market behavior into four repeating stages (Accumulation, Manipulation, Distribution, and Continuation/Reversal). This structure is applicable across multiple timeframes from intraday (90 minutes) up to yearly charts, offering traders enhanced accuracy in decision-making.
Additionally, the indicator provides a visual table on the right panel, helping traders track and interpret each quarter’s role within the cycle.