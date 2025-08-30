Professional multi asset with trend following

The Professional Multi-Asset EA represents the pinnacle of algorithmic trading technology, specifically engineered for discerning traders who demand institutional-grade performance across multiple asset classes. This sophisticated Expert Advisor seamlessly operates across forex pairs, precious metals, commodities, cryptocurrencies, and stock indices, delivering consistent performance through advanced risk management protocols and unlimited trailing stop capabilities.

Built with a minimalist yet powerful coding architecture, this EA prioritizes efficiency and broker compatibility while maintaining the highest standards of execution quality. The system employs a proven dual moving average crossover strategy enhanced with RSI confirmation, creating high-probability trading opportunities while maintaining strict risk parameters.

Core Features

Advanced Risk Management System The EA incorporates sophisticated position sizing algorithms that automatically calculate optimal lot sizes based on account balance and predefined risk percentages. The integrated margin validation system prevents over-leveraging by continuously monitoring available margin and implementing safety buffers to ensure sustainable trading operations across all market conditions.

Unlimited Auto Trailing Stop Loss The proprietary trailing stop mechanism maximizes profit capture by automatically adjusting stop loss levels as positions move favorably. The system incorporates broker-specific requirements and freeze levels to ensure seamless modification execution while protecting profitable positions from adverse market movements.

Multi-Asset Compatibility Engineered for universal application across diverse trading instruments, the EA automatically adapts its parameters to accommodate varying spread conditions, tick sizes, and margin requirements. This flexibility enables traders to deploy the system across their entire portfolio without manual reconfiguration.

Institutional-Grade Execution Low-latency order processing combined with intelligent slippage management ensures optimal trade execution. The EA incorporates comprehensive error handling and retry mechanisms to maintain operational integrity during high-volatility periods and network interruptions.

Customizable Strategy Framework While maintaining proven core logic, the EA provides extensive customization options for moving average periods, RSI parameters, and risk management settings. This flexibility allows traders to adapt the system to their specific market preferences and trading objectives.

Technical Specifications

The EA operates on MetaTrader 5 platform with full netting account compatibility. The system requires minimal computational resources while maintaining real-time market monitoring and position management capabilities. All trading operations comply with FIFO regulations and support partial position modifications as required by various regulatory frameworks.

Market condition filters prevent trading during unfavorable circumstances such as excessive spread conditions or low liquidity periods. The optional time-based trading filters allow users to restrict operations to specific market sessions, ensuring alignment with preferred trading hours.

Performance Optimization

The EA includes comprehensive backtesting capabilities with detailed performance metrics and risk analysis tools. The integrated information panel provides real-time monitoring of account statistics, position details, and system status, enabling traders to maintain complete oversight of automated operations.

Position management algorithms incorporate dynamic lot sizing based on account growth, ensuring that trading volumes scale appropriately with increasing account equity while maintaining consistent risk exposure percentages.

This Professional Multi-Asset EA represents a complete trading solution for serious traders seeking to automate their operations while maintaining the highest standards of risk management and execution quality. The system combines proven trading methodologies with cutting-edge technology to deliver consistent performance across diverse market conditions and asset classes.

