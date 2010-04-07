Rsi MA Pullback 2

General idea of the strategy:

The RSI MA Pullback robot is based on a simple but remarkably effective concept: Identify a strong impulse, wait for a controlled retracement, and then capture the second impulse; the one where the market reveals its true direction. To achieve this level of precision, the robot combines the Moving Average (MA) and the RSI indicator in order to filter out false signals and only take positions when the technical conditions are perfectly aligned. Each trade is therefore the result of intelligent algorithmic analysis, not of chance.

Operating logic:

The goal of the robot is to detect the moments when the price breathes (retracement) after an impulse, and then to resume the initial movement with the right timing. To strengthen the reliability of the signals:

The MA is used to define the dominant trend.

The RSI helps confirm the strength of the market (overbought / oversold).

If a pullback breaks the MA in the opposite direction before the robot enters a position, it is not an error, but an intentional condition to avoid premature entries.

Buy conditions (BUY)

The price is above the Moving Average

The RSI is in an oversold zone, indicating a strong buying probability

An elasticity is created between the price and the MA . The robot then waits for a pullback on the MA to buy the bullish continuation

Sell conditions (SELL)

The price is below the Moving Average

The RSI is in an overbought zone

An elasticity is created between the price and the MA . The robot waits for a pullback on the MA to sell the bearish continuation

Integrated risk management

The robot includes several safety features:

Configurable Stop Loss and Take Profit

Dynamic Trailing Stop to protect profits

No martingale, no grid, only structured and measured price action

About backtesting:

Each broker has its own parameters: spread, commission, swap, execution, etc. That’s why no pre-made results are displayed. You must perform your own backtests on your broker and your preferred assets to discover the full potential of the robot under your real conditions.