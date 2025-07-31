The ultimate trend and Breakout premium ea
CryptoProEA - Professional Multi-Asset Expert Advisor
Unlock the power of automated trading with CryptoProEA, a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed for both novice and experienced traders on the MetaTrader 5 platform. Built on a robust trend-following and breakout strategy, this EA is engineered to capture momentum in the markets while protecting your capital with institutional-grade risk management.
Core Strategy
The EA's logic is based on a confluence of proven technical indicators:
-
Trend Direction: An EMA Crossover system (21/50) identifies the primary trend direction.
-
Trend Strength: The ADX filter ensures the EA only trades in strong, trending markets, avoiding choppy and sideways conditions.
-
Entry Signal: Trades are triggered on a breakout of the previous bar's high or low, confirming momentum in the direction of the trend.
-
Volatility-Based Exits: Stop Loss and Take Profit levels are dynamically calculated using the Average True Range (ATR), adapting to the current market volatility for smarter trade management.
Key Features
-
Advanced Risk Management: Automatically calculates lot size based on a percentage of your equity you are willing to risk per trade. Never risk more than you intend to!
-
True Multi-Asset Compatibility: Fully optimized to trade Forex pairs, Cryptocurrencies (BTC, ETH), Indices, and Commodities like Gold (XAUUSD).
-
Capital Protection: Set a maximum daily loss percentage to automatically halt trading and protect your account from significant drawdowns.
-
Dynamic Trailing Stop: Secure your profits as the market moves in your favor with a fully customizable ATR-based trailing stop.
-
Full Control: Customize all indicator settings, trading hours, max spread, and slippage to tailor the EA to your specific needs and broker conditions.
-
Robust & Reliable: Engineered with clean, professional code and robust error handling to ensure stable performance.
Whether you are looking to diversify your portfolio or automate a disciplined trading strategy, CryptoProEA provides the tools and reliability you need to succeed. Test it in the Strategy Tester today!
