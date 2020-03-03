Quantum Storm AI
- Shamsan Yahya Muhammad Ali Masad
Advanced Hedging System🏆 Professional Forex EA with Smart Risk Management
✨ KEY FEATURES
🔒 Advanced Hedging Protection
Smart Hedging System: Automatically opens protective positions when market moves against you
Risk Control: Built-in recovery mechanism with configurable multiplier
Capital Protection: Prevents account blow-up during volatile market conditions
📊 Intelligent Trading Logic
Level-Based Entries: Trades at calculated support/resistance levels
Grid Strategy: Places pending orders at strategic price points
Lookback Analysis: Uses historical high/low points for decision making
Auto Lot Management: Dynamic position sizing based on account growth
🎯 High Performance Results
99% Win Rate in historical testing
Profit Factor: 4.61 - Exceptional risk/reward ratio
1,767.44 USD Profit from 10,000 USD deposit in 1-year test
200 Trades Executed with precision timing
⚙️ Professional Settings & Customization
GLOBAL SETTINGS
Dashboard Language: English, Arabic, French, Chinese support
Visual Interface: Clean on-chart display with real-time statistics
MONEY MANAGEMENT
Base Lot Size: Start with your preferred position size
-
-
Recovery Multiplier: Adjust recovery aggression during hedge mode
Profit Target: Set your take profit in pips
STRATEGY SETTINGS
Sell Stop Offset: Distance from high for sell entries
-
-
Lookback Candles: Historical period for level calculation
Magic Number: Unique identifier for order management
📈 PROVEN PERFORMANCE
Backtest Results (2025 Full Year)
✅ Total Net Profit: $1,767.44 ✅ Profit Factor: 4.61 ✅ Recovery Factor: 1.92 ✅ Win Rate: 99% ✅ Total Trades: 200 ✅ Sharpe Ratio: 7.43
Risk Management Statistics
Maximum Drawdown: Minimal and controlled
-
-
Average Profit per Trade: $17.67
Balance Protection: Never risk more than configured
🛡️ SAFETY & PROTECTION
Multi-Layer Security System
Stop Level Validation: All orders respect broker requirements
-
-
Order Validation: Checks all conditions before execution
Error Handling: Comprehensive logging and recovery
Account Protection Features
Automatic Stop Trading: During news events (optional)
-
-
Time-Based Control: Set trading hours for specific sessions
Friday Close: Automatic position closing before weekend
🖥️ TECHNICAL SPECIFICATIONS
Compatibility
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
-
Timeframe: M5 to H1 (recommended H1)
Brokers: Works with any broker supporting hedging accounts
VPS: Recommended for 24/7 operation
System Requirements
Minimum Deposit: $100 (recommended $1,000+)
-
-
Spread: Works with any spread (ECN accounts ideal)
Execution: Requires fast execution for optimal results
📋 INPUT PARAMETERS LIST
Global Settings
InpLanguage - Dashboard display language (English/Arabic/French/Chinese)
Money Management
InpLotSize - Base lot size for trading
-
-
InpMultiplier - Recovery multiplier during hedge mode
InpProfitTargetInPips - Take profit distance in pips
Strategy Settings
InpOffset - Distance from high/low for pending orders
-
-
InpLookback - Number of candles for level calculation
InpMagicNum - Unique magic number for order identification
🚀 GETTING STARTED
Easy Setup Process
Attach EA to EURUSD H1 chart
-
-
Enable AutoTrading in MT5
Monitor through on-chart dashboard
Recommended Settings
Initial Deposit: $1,000+
-
-
Auto Lot %: 50%
Profit Target: 50 pips
-
Lookback: 100 candles