Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul

QuantLot Expert Micro Account

Phinnustda Warrarungruengskul
1 review
Reliability
103 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 300 USD per month
growth since 2024 113%
XMGlobal-MT5 6
1:100
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
176
Profit Trades:
130 (73.86%)
Loss Trades:
46 (26.14%)
Best trade:
45.70 USD
Worst trade:
-11.71 USD
Gross Profit:
459.79 USD (76 909 pips)
Gross Loss:
-208.53 USD (49 330 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
16 (36.86 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
52.86 USD (6)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.23
Trading activity:
86.69%
Max deposit load:
36.71%
Latest trade:
3 hours ago
Trades per week:
2
Avg holding time:
9 days
Recovery Factor:
5.48
Long Trades:
101 (57.39%)
Short Trades:
75 (42.61%)
Profit Factor:
2.20
Expected Payoff:
1.43 USD
Average Profit:
3.54 USD
Average Loss:
-4.53 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
5 (-45.81 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-45.81 USD (5)
Monthly growth:
1.96%
Annual Forecast:
23.73%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
45.81 USD (11.03%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
12.57% (45.81 USD)
By Equity:
17.83% (59.88 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
EURUSDm# 176
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
EURUSDm# 251
200 400 600
200 400 600
200 400 600
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
EURUSDm# 28K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +45.70 USD
Worst trade: -12 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 6
Maximum consecutive losses: 5
Maximal consecutive profit: +36.86 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -45.81 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "XMGlobal-MT5 6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

No data

QuantLot Expert Micro Account - Ultimate Reversal on EURUSD M15

Discover QuantLot Expert, an advanced automated Reversal Strategy designed for EURUSD (M15). The EA pinpoints potential turning points by analyzing Support & Resistance and confirming signals with the Stochastic Oscillator, ensuring consistent, high-quality setups.

  • Asset: Exclusively on EURUSD (M15).

  • Proven Results: 2+ years of continuous profitability on a live account.

  • Risk Control: Features a sophisticated dynamic grid and a safety Stop Loss at -60%. Includes protection features like configurable maximum open orders.


⚠️ Subscription Note (Crucial): This system requires a high capital base ($10,000 USD equivalent for standard account) to function effectively. We highly recommend subscribing via a Micro Account to manage risk and utilize the system's full potential safely.


Purchase the Expert Advisor for custom parameters:

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/138752


Disclaimer: Past performance is not indicative of future results. Trading carries inherent risk, and the dynamic grid strategy involves an elevated risk of capital loss. Only subscribe with risk capital you can afford to lose.


Average rating:
theaiad
111
theaiad 2025.12.16 09:19 
 

High floating losses hidden behind small wins

The signals show consistent profit, but the strategy is dangerous.

It relies on averaging down and hedging on EUR/USD without closing losing trades. While the realized profit looks good, the floating loss is huge and far exceeds the gains.

Not Recommend at all

