Ichimoku Cloud Breakout

General Idea of the Strategy

The Ichimoku Cloud Breaker robot harnesses the power of the famous Ichimoku Kinko Hyo indicator but with a unique multi–timeframe approach.
The goal of the robot is to identify true trend breakouts while filtering out false signals.The robot continuously monitors the Ichimoku clouds across multiple timeframes and only opens a position when the signals are perfectly aligned between the smaller and higher timeframes. Result: precise, powerful, and high–potential entries.

Operating Logic

The strategy is based on an intelligent reading of the Ichimoku cloud:

  • The smaller timeframe detects the first signs of a trend change (cloud breakout).
  • The higher timeframe confirms the dominant direction of the market.
  • The robot only trades when these two conditions converge.

Buy Conditions

  • The market forms a bottom below the cloud on the smaller timeframe.
  • Then there is a bullish breakout of the cloud on that same smaller timeframe.
  • At the moment of the breakout, the price is above the cloud on the higher timeframe.
    The robot then executes a BUY, confirming that the short–term trend aligns with the long–term trend.

Sell Conditions

  • The market forms a top above the cloud on the smaller timeframe.
  • Then there is a bearish breakout of the cloud on that smaller timeframe.
  • At the moment of the breakout, the price is below the cloud on the higher timeframe.
    The robot then executes a SELL, taking advantage of a perfect convergence between both time horizons.

Integrated Risk Management

The robot is designed with a strict and intelligent approach to risk management:

  • Automatic Stop Loss and Take Profit
  • Dynamic Trailing Stop to lock in profits
  • No martingale, no grid — only a rational, clean, and structured price action strategy

About backtesting

Each broker has its own parameters: spread, commission, swap, execution, etc. That’s why no pre-made results are displayed. You must perform your own backtests on your broker and your preferred assets to discover the full potential of the robot under your real conditions.

Conclusion

Ichimoku Multi Cloud Breaker is not just a simple robot — it’s a complete system of analysis and automated execution, built to trade with the real market direction, not against it. It doesn’t guess — it confirms and acts.

