Gold Reversal X1

Gold Reversal X1: The Smart Trend Reversal EA for XAUUSD

Gold Reversal X1 is an expert advisor designed to trade XAUUSD (Gold) on the H1 timeframe, specifically targeting major trend reversal points. This EA is built for traders who appreciate a strategic approach with a lower frequency of trades, averaging around 5 orders per month.


Core Strategy and Features

  • Trend Reversal Strategy: The EA identifies key reversal zones to enter trades, aiming to catch significant market shifts.

  • Unique Martingale Logic: This EA uses a conservative Martingale money management system. It places only one order at a time. If a trade closes with a loss, the next trade's lot size is doubled to recover the previous loss. Once a trade closes in profit, the lot size resets to its initial value.

  • Customizable Lot Sizing: We provide two flexible lot sizing methods to suit your risk tolerance:

    • Fixed Lot: You can set a fixed initial lot size in the EA settings. For example, setting it to 0.1 will open the first order with 0.1 lots. If this order is a loss, the next will be 0.2, then 0.4, and so on. If it's a win, the next trade will reset to 0.1.

    • Auto Lot: The EA automatically calculates the lot size based on your account balance. For example, if you set AutoLot_0.01LotPer to 10000 , the EA will open a 0.01 lot for every $10,000 in your account balance.

  • Dynamic Cutloss System: Each trade includes a customizable cutloss percentage. You can adjust this value in the settings to manage your risk effectively.


Recommended Usage for Gold Reversal X1:

  • Symbol: XAUUSD
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Account Type: Micro Account or Cent Account
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.


Important Setup Instruction:

Due to marketplace limitations, the default setting for MultiplyOnLoss is set to 1 . To activate the EA's intended Martingale recovery strategy, please change this parameter to 2 in the Expert Advisor's settings window before running it.


Recommended Account Settings

Due to the Martingale money management strategy, a substantial account balance is recommended to withstand potential drawdowns. We suggest using a Micro or Cent Account for lower capital investments.

Standard Account

  • Minimum Recommended Balance: $10,000 USD

  • Settings: Set LotSizingMethod to Autolot and AutoLot_0.01LotPer to 10000. This will open the first order with a 0.01 lot for every $10,000.

Micro Account

  • Minimum Recommended Balance: $300 USD

  • Settings: Set LotSizingMethod to Autolotand AutoLot_0.01LotPer to 30. This will open the first order with a 0.01 lot for every $30 (equivalent to a 0.1 lot per $300).

Cent Account

  • Minimum Recommended Balance: $100 USD (10,000 US cents)

  • Settings: Set LotSizingMethod to Autolotand AutoLot_0.01LotPer to 10000. This will open the first order with a 0.01 lot for every 10,000 US cents.

Note: The contract size can vary between brokers. We strongly recommend testing the EA on a demo account with your chosen broker and account type before trading with real money.


Free to Use!

Gold Reversal X1 is offered for free so that traders can explore and understand the principles of trend reversal trading and the Martingale money management system. When used correctly, this money management strategy can lead to significant account growth.


Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. We advise you to invest only what you can afford to lose. It is a good practice to regularly withdraw profits to protect your capital.


