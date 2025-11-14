MA Momentum Scalper

Elevate your trading with advanced Moving Average crossover strategies. Building on the success of the AI Momentum Scalper, the MA Momentum Scalper delivers a refined approach to market entry using the power of Moving Average crossovers to identify high-probability trading opportunities.

$499 (6 copy remaining at this price, final price will be $999) 


Why Moving Average Crossovers Work
The MA Momentum Scalper capitalizes on one of trading's most reliable technical patterns - Moving Average crossovers. When faster MAs cross above slower MAs, they signal emerging momentum before major price movements occur. By combining three carefully selected Moving Averages, this EA identifies not just any crossover, but those with the strongest directional bias for optimal entry timing.

Key Features

  • Triple MA Strategy: Utilizes three Moving Averages (fast, medium, and slow) to confirm market direction and momentum before entering trades
  • Customizable MA Parameters: Fully adjustable periods, methods (EMA, SMA, etc.), and applied prices to match your preferred trading style
  • Advanced Entry Filters: Optional filters including price position relative to EMAs, daily open price, and custom price levels
  • Comprehensive Risk Management: Break-even functionality, trailing stops, and emergency close options protect your capital
  • Martingale Recovery Option: Optional feature to manage losing positions with strategic averaging
  • Time-Based Filtering: Trade only during your preferred market hours for optimal performance


How It Works
The MA Momentum Scalper enters BUY trades when:

  • The fast MA crosses above the medium MA
  • Price is positioned above the slow MA (trend confirmation)
  • Additional custom filters are satisfied (if enabled)


The MA Momentum Scalper enters SELL trades when:

  • The fast MA crosses below the medium MA
  • Price is positioned below the slow MA (trend confirmation)
  • Additional custom filters are satisfied (if enabled)

While the AI Momentum Scalper excels at capturing sudden market movements, the MA Momentum Scalper offers:
-More frequent trading opportunities through Moving Average crossovers
-Clearer, rules-based entry signals
-Enhanced trend confirmation through multiple timeframe analysis
-Greater customization for various market conditions

Recommended Brokers
IC Markets and any other top-tier brokers with tight spreads and reliable execution.

Ideal For
Technical traders who appreciate the reliability of Moving Average strategies
Traders looking for a systematic approach to market entry and exit
Those who want to capture both trend and momentum opportunities
Traders seeking a proven alternative to pure momentum-based strategies

Transform your trading with the power of Moving Average crossovers. The MA Momentum Scalper combines time-tested technical analysis with modern execution to deliver a trading system that's both powerful and adaptable.

Plus de l'auteur
Trade Strike
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Trade Strike – Professional Grid Trading System The first precision grid engine engineered to perform even on small accounts — from just $100. CURRENT PRICE: $199: 8 MORE AT THIS PRICE, NEXT PRICE $299! Live Signal - coming soon! Overview Trade Strike is an advanced, high-frequency grid trading expert advisor that brings professional-grade grid and martingale trading within reach of small account traders. Most grid systems require $2,000–$5,000 to operate safely — Trade Strike breaks t
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT4
Ming Ying Lee
5 (3)
Experts
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT4
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799     Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your tra
Friday Pro
Ming Ying Lee
5 (4)
Experts
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit comments section for latest SET files  Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2043265 MT5 version n
MingTraderAUDCAD for MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
MingTrader AUDCAD has been designed to trade with precision the AUDCAD forex pair in the 30 minute timeframe. It has been developed using Machine Learning technology. Install it onto a AUDCAD chart in the 30 minute timeframe and adjust the trade sizing parameters.. the default is that it will risk 1% per trade but you can select fixed lot size also   This trading robot is optimised for the AUDCAD pair. High accuracy and good number of trades!
Universal Tradebot MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing the Universal Tradebot - Your reliable trading companion designed for meticulous precision and consistent performance. With the sophisticated blend of Oscillator Moving Average, Kelter Channels, and Average True Range, this Expert Advisor ensures confident market entries that resonate with both newbies and seasoned traders. Introductory Price - $199 (10 left at this price). Final price will be $799   Key Features:   Fully Optimizable: Personalize and fine-tune according to your trad
Friday Pro MT5
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
Introducing Friday Pro, the ultimate Expert Advisor that empowers you to unlock the full potential of weekend markets. Break free from traditional methods that rely on risky martingale, grid, or scalp strategies with minimal gains and monumental stops. Friday Pro takes a new approach, originating from the wisdom of institutional floor traders, ensuring precise and consistent results. Visit Comments section to download the latest SET files  Live Signal - https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2043265 M
AI Momentum Scalper MT5
Ming Ying Lee
2.5 (6)
Experts
Welcome to the future of trading with the AI Momentum Scalper, your ultimate tool for harnessing the power of market momentum with cutting-edge artificial intelligence. Designed for traders who thrive on the dynamic nature of the financial markets, this sophisticated bot is engineered to identify and capitalize on significant market movements. Price is now $699 : 8 copies remaining at this price, final price $999 Key Features: Advanced AI Algorithms: At its core, the AI Momentum Scalper is
RSI Momentum Scalper
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
RSI Momentum Scalper: Harness the Power of RSI Reversals for Precision Market Entries $199 (introductory price - 10 copies remaining at this price, final price will be $999)  Capitalize on Powerful RSI Reversal Signals The RSI Momentum Scalper represents a significant evolution in technical trading, using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) – one of trading's most respected momentum indicators – to capture high-probability reversal opportunities. When RSI moves into oversold or overbought territ
Extreme Reversion Trader
Ming Ying Lee
Experts
A professional Expert Advisor designed to capture extreme price movements and trade the natural reversion back to equilibrium. This robot combines EMA-based distance detection, grid scaling, and flexible risk management to adapt across forex, indices, and commodities. Main Features Fully automated mean reversion trading EMA-based overextension detection Grid trading with customizable scaling and closure logic Dynamic risk and money management controls Time filtering for session-specifi
