Velocity Algo MT4

5

Velocity Algo: Dynamic Grid Martingale for USDCAD M15

Velocity Algo is a powerful Expert Advisor (EA) designed to operate on the USDCAD currency pair on the M15 timeframe. It utilizes a sophisticated Dynamic Grid Martingale strategy, which adapts its trading behavior to changing market conditions. This system is ideal for traders seeking a robust solution to capitalize on market volatility.

Live signal MT5 : Click Here

Velocity Algo MT5Click Here

LIMITED-TIME OFFER: GET 1 FREE EA! 

Purchase any of our EAs and receive another one of your choice completely free!

Here's how to claim your gift:

  1. Buy any EA from our MQL5 Market profile.
  2. Leave a review on the product page.
  3. Send us a message via MQL5 inbox and let us know which EA you'd like to receive for free.

Conditions:

  • The free EA must have a price equal to or less than the EA you purchased.
  • The free EA will be locked to 2 trading accounts (1 Demo, 1 Live).

This offer is limited to the first 5 customers who leave a review. Don't miss out—buy now and double your trading power!


Key Features

  • Dynamic Grid Martingale Strategy: The EA employs a dynamic grid system that automatically adjusts its lot size and grid spacing based on real-time market volatility. This allows the system to remain flexible and effective in various market environments.

  • Precision Entry with Core Indicators: Velocity Algo identifies entry points using a combination of key technical indicators, including Envelope Lower and Bollinger Bands, ensuring trades are placed with precision.

  • Proven Performance: With over a year of real account trading experience and a proven track record, Velocity Algo is a reliable solution. You can verify the performance for yourself by checking the verified live signal.


How It Works

  • Entry Logic: The EA enters a trade based on predefined signals from its core indicators, aiming to capture short-term movements.

  • Risk Management: In addition to the dynamic grid, the EA includes an Auto Lot Sizing feature and a maximum number of open orders limit to help manage risk and prevent excessive drawdowns.

  • Backtested for Reliability: The system has been 100% backtested using Real Ticks from 2010 to 2024, confirming its long-term viability.


Usage Recommendations:

Use all default settings. The only change needed is to set the LotSizingMethod parameter to AutoLot. This allows the EA to automatically adjust the lot size as your capital grows.

  • Symbol: USDCAD
  • Timeframe: M15
  • Account Type: Recommended for low-spread accounts such as ECN, Raw, or Pro.
  • Starting Capital: Minimum recommended capital is $2,000 USD or 2,000 US Cents.
  • Leverage: 1:100 or higher.


LotSize Setting

  • Recommended: Select AutoLot in the the LotSizingMethod parameter.
  • For standard risk, set AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 2000. This means the EA will open an initial lot size of 0.01 lot for every $2,000 USD in your balance and will automatically increase the lot size as your capital grows.
  • For low-risk trading, a value of AutoLot_0.01LotPer = 2500-3000 is recommended


Avis 1
Franco Ezequiel Ceballos
263
Franco Ezequiel Ceballos 2025.08.20 12:52 
 

I recommend this EA, these types of conservative strategies are the ones that remain truly profitable over time and provide REAL returns that the market can offer, the creator is very kind and clearly wise to know what really works in the market.

Filtrer:
