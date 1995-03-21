Detroit Smash FX

DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS!

MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY!

Detroit Smash FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading USDCAD on the H1 chart, integrating precision trade execution with structured risk management. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing, allowing traders to customize exposure based on account size and risk preference and defined take-profit to manage gains and control losses effectively.

Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, Detroit Smash FX can execute buy and sell trades or be restricted to a single direction based on market conditions. Account protection measures include a maximum spread filter, minimum equity safeguards, a daily loss cap, and time-based exits. The system also incorporates a  predefined daily trade window for optimized market participation.

Optimized for peak market volatility between 15:00 and 23:00 UTC, the EA provides structured trade execution and capital management. Its steady equity curve and disciplined approach make Detroit Smash FX a reliable automated trading solution for USDCAD market engagement.

RECOMMENDED INPUTS:

Max Spread: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

max open positions: 0 (uses EA's Judgement)

lot type: DYNAMIC_LOT_DOLLARS

input to choose dollar amount per .01 lot size: 1000


Sparking Zero
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Sparking Zero: Un Sistema di Trading Multi-Strategia XAU/USD H1 per MetaTrader 5 Sparking Zero è un Expert Advisor (EA) per MetaTrader 5, sviluppato specificamente per il grafico XAU/USD H1 (Oro/Dollaro su timeframe orario) . È stato concepito come un framework multi-strategia, superando i limiti di un sistema a logica singola. La sua base è una raccolta di 97 strategie di trading distinte, ciascuna sviluppata e testata per operare all'interno del mercato dell'Oro. Un principio fondamentale nell
Socrates Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Socrates A.I. per MT5 | Integrazione API di Gemini e ChatGPT per lo Scalping XAUUSD M5 VISUALIZZA IL MANUALE DI ISTRUZIONI QUI SOTTO: socrates a.i. instruction manual IL FILE DI IMPOSTAZIONE (SET FILE) DEL SEGNALE SI TROVA QUI: socrates a.i. signal set Presentiamo la prossima evoluzione del trading automatizzato: Socrates A.I. per MT5 . Abbiamo ridefinito ciò che i sistemi di scalping XAUUSD M5 possono ottenere fondendo la nostra rete neurale adattiva con la potenza analitica dei modelli Google
Nuggets MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Nuggets MT5 introduce un Expert Advisor rivoluzionario, meticolosamente progettato per il timeframe M1 di XAUUSD (Oro). Questo sistema intelligente combina perfettamente sofisticate strategie di scalping trend-following con una validazione avanzata tramite IA, il tutto progettato per capitalizzare sui movimenti dinamici e spesso volatili dell'oro. A differenza degli scalper convenzionali che mirano a profitti minimi e rapidi, Nuggets MT5 è costruito con un'ambizione più grande, puntando a Take P
Parallax FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Scatena una nuova dimensione del trading con Parallax FX , la soluzione definitiva progettata per sistemi di swing e position trading su AUDUSD H1. Sei stanco dei consulenti esperti (Expert Advisor) convenzionali che non sono all'altezza in scenari di mercato complessi? Il nostro sistema innovativo sfrutta un sofisticato nucleo a rete neurale che si adatta, impara ed esegue con una precisione algoritmica senza pari. Il cuore di Parallax FX è la sua avanzata rete neurale, che analizza continuamen
AI Gold Dust
Michael Prescott Burney
3.95 (21)
Experts
Certamente, ecco la traduzione in italiano: Gold Dust AI: L'IA di Precisione per XAUUSD su H1 – Scoprire Valore nell'Oro Gold Dust AI è un rivoluzionario Expert Advisor meticolosamente progettato per estrarre valore in modo costante dal grafico XAUUSD (Oro) sul timeframe H1. Questo sistema sofisticato va oltre l'automazione convenzionale, sfruttando l'Intelligenza Artificiale avanzata per affinare la precisione degli ingressi, ottimizzare la gestione delle operazioni e identificare costantemente
FREE
UV Gold
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
UV Gold: Descrizione del Prodotto Illumini le opportunità nascoste nel mercato dell'oro con UV Gold , la soluzione di trading di prima classe progettata per il grafico XAUUSD H1. È stanco degli EA (Expert Advisor) standard che sono ciechi alle correnti di fondo del mercato? UV Gold opera su uno spettro diverso, utilizzando un'IA avanzata per rilevare pattern profittevoli che sono invisibili agli indicatori convenzionali. Il cuore di UV Gold è la sua rete neurale avanzata, potenziata dall'integr
Fuji Wave
Michael Prescott Burney
4.6 (15)
Experts
Fuji Wave is an expert advisor (EA) designed for USDJPY on the H1 timeframe, utilizing algorithmic trading strategies to navigate market conditions. It is optimized to identify market inefficiencies in the USDJPY pair through AI-powered analysis, dynamic trade execution, and adaptive risk management. The system adjusts to both trending and ranging markets, providing structured trade execution and risk control. Fuji Wave is built for traders looking for an automated approach to USDJPY trading wi
FREE
Awesome Sauce EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (2)
Experts
AWESOME SAUCE EA: La Soluzione di Trading Adattiva per l'EURUSD su H1 AWESOME SAUCE EA è un Expert Advisor (EA) all'avanguardia, meticolosamente realizzato per il ritmo unico dell'EURUSD sul timeframe H1. Questo sistema intelligente è progettato per il trader esigente che comprende che la coppia di valute più scambiata al mondo richiede più di una strategia rigida: richiede adattabilità. Integrando perfettamente una logica di trading a doppia modalità con un'analisi AI di nuova generazione, AWES
Saltwater Silver
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Naviga le correnti volatili del mercato dell'argento con Saltwater Silver , la soluzione di trading definitiva progettata per XAGUSD sul grafico H1. Ti senti perso in mare aperto con gli Expert Advisor (EA) convenzionali che affondano in condizioni di mercato turbolente? Il nostro sistema rivoluzionario sfrutta un sofisticato nucleo di rete neurale che si adatta, apprende ed esegue con la precisione di un maestro navigatore. Il cuore di Saltwater Silver è la sua rete neurale avanzata, potenziata
Entry IQ MT5
Michael Prescott Burney
3.67 (3)
Indicatori
The Entry IQ Indicator is a technical analysis tool designed to assist traders in identifying potential entry points for long and short positions. It utilizes dynamic price boxes, equilibrium zones, and trend detection algorithms to analyze market trends and price movements. The indicator adapts to different broker price digit formats, provides customizable arrow signals, and plots real-time trendlines to refine signal accuracy. By assessing price action over a specific lookback period, Entry I
FREE
Turbulence FX
Michael Prescott Burney
4.4 (15)
Experts
Unleash the Upgraded Power of Turbulence FX: Master GBPUSD H1 – Absolutely FREE! Prepare to revolutionize your approach to the GBPUSD H1 chart! Turbulence FX, your trusted free system for efficient trading management, has undergone a monumental evolution. We've supercharged its core of structured trade execution, disciplined risk control, and intelligent adaptive recovery strategies to deliver an even more formidable trading ally. NEW! Precision Exits Driven by Indicator Levels: Experience a ne
FREE
Yellowstone FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (3)
Experts
Yellowstone FX: Descrizione del Prodotto Sfrutti la potenza pura e prevedibile del mercato dell'oro con Yellowstone FX , la soluzione di trading definitiva progettata per il grafico XAUUSD M15. È stanco di EA (Expert Advisor) erratici che non riescono a trovare coerenza nel caos quotidiano del mercato? Yellowstone FX è costruito su fondamenta di affidabilità, progettato per eruttare con potenti opportunità di trading con l'affidabilità di una forza della natura. Il cuore di Yellowstone FX è la s
Volatix Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (4)
Experts
Volatix AI: Descrizione del Prodotto Sfrutti la potenza esplosiva della volatilità dell'oro con Volatix AI – la soluzione di scalping definitiva progettata per il grafico XAUUSD M5. È stanco di EA che si bloccano durante le rapide oscillazioni dei prezzi e gli eventi ad alta volatilità? Il nostro sistema rivoluzionario è costruito per prosperare nel caos, utilizzando una sofisticata rete neurale per trasformare la volatilità del mercato nel Suo più grande vantaggio. Il cuore di Volatix AI è la s
Eurotoxin
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! EuroToxin FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating structured risk management and an optimized trading strategy. It supports both dynamic and fixed lot sizing and integrates pre-defined take-profit targets for trade management. Capable of handling up to 100 open positions, EuroToxin FX offers flexibility by trading in both directions or using a buy/sell-only mode.
Poltergeist EA
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
Poltergeist FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for GBPUSD on the H1 chart, integrating both dynamic and fixed lot sizing alongside advanced risk management tools. It employs ATR-based stop-loss, break-even protection, trailing stops, and profit-locking mechanisms to optimize trade execution while managing risk effectively. The EA supports up to 100 open positions and includes account safeguards such as maximum spread filters, equity protection, and daily loss limits. It operates most efficie
One Sauce FX
Michael Prescott Burney
5 (1)
Experts
DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 5 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! One Sauce FX is an expert advisor (EA) designed for trading EURUSD on the H1 chart, incorporating a range of structured strategies to identify trading opportunities while maintaining disciplined risk management. The system applies a robust indicator-based exit method and a 10 pip take profit supported by features such as multiple risk methods, directional trade inputs, and time-based exits. Built for consisten
Mary Pippins FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Introducing Mary Pippins FX: Your Practically Perfect Partner for Navigating GBPUSD! DONT RELY ON BACK TESTS! MESSAGE ME AND REQUEST A 3 DAY DEMO VERSION OF THE EA TODAY! Tired of the unpredictable gusts and downpours in the GBPUSD market? Wish you had a helping hand to manage the "chimney sweeps" of volatility, especially on the H1 chart? Mary Pippins FX is here to bring a spoonful of order and sophistication to your trading approach! This isn't just another Expert Advisor; it's your meticulou
Super Euro FX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Super Euro FX is an Expert Advisor specifically engineered for the EURUSD currency pair on the H1 timeframe. Its core design philosophy revolves around achieving a high win rate while simultaneously integrating advanced risk management protocols to maintain the lowest possible drawdown relative to its performance. The system is powered by a complex engine running 225 distinct trading strategies. This multi-strategy approach allows the Expert Advisor to adapt to various market phases and conditi
Birdie Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Birdie A.I. - Precision Scalping for EURUSD H1 Strategy Overview: Birdie A.I. is a specialized Expert Advisor engineered for the EURUSD H1 chart, operating on a distinct trading methodology focused on precision, minimal market exposure, and adaptive reasoning engine used for risk management that is virtually untraceable by your broker . Developed with insights derived from extensive historical analysis spanning two decades, this EA aims for consistent performance by navigating modern market co
Golden Taipan EX
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Golden Taipan: The Rebirth of a Gold Trading Legend - Now Forged for Long-Term Success! Experience the evolution of a gold trading icon! After a year of meticulous refinement, dedicated troubleshooting, and an unwavering commitment to excellence, Golden Taipan is back and ready to redefine your XAUUSD trading experience. This isn't just an update; it's the culmination of passion and precision, engineered to be the robust, powerful system Golden Taipan was always destined to be. Are you looking
Yellow Brick Road
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Overview Yellow Brick Road for XAUUSD H1 is a purpose-built Expert Advisor that pairs a robust, discretionary-style algorithm with an embedded AI engine. It validates signals, studies trend development, and adapts parameters to your broker’s XAUUSD feed. The goal is a professional workflow that enforces discipline and repeatability—without promises or hype. Architecture & Execution The system runs on MT5 hedging accounts with unique magic numbers per strategy, so every position is isolated and
Maximus Ai
Michael Prescott Burney
Experts
Presentazione di Maximus AI: Forza e Stabilità su EURUSD Sei stanco di robot di scalping imprevedibili e strategie inaffidabili? Maximus AI è stato forgiato con uno scopo diverso: ottenere un trading coerente e intelligente sul timeframe stabile e liquido di EURUSD H1 . Chiamato così per la sua forza e la sua logica robusta, Maximus AI è un Expert Advisor avanzato per MetaTrader 5 che combina una sofisticata rete neurale interna con la potenza analitica dei principali modelli linguistici di gran
