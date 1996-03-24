Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter

Overview

INFINITY is an Expert Advisor that combines EMA-based trend detection (M15/H1) with MACD confirmation and RSI conditions.

It features range/spread environment filters, dynamic ATR, fixed stop loss and trailing stop, time/equity-based mode switching, reversal debounce, and more — aiming for transparent and reproducible execution.

※ Profits are not guaranteed.

Main Logic

Trend Detection : Compares EMA on M15/H1 and generates entry candidates along the higher timeframe trend

MACD : Detects crossovers or state confirmation (configurable detection bars via Lookback)

RSI : Standard thresholds (reversible) + secondary condition triggered by time/equity-based switch (buy the dip / sell the rally)

Environment Filters : M5 range width, dynamic ATR (base average, multiplier, minimum, hysteresis), spread limit

Risk / Execution : Equity-based lot sizing, fixed SL, trailing updates after a certain move, cooldown, bar-block after SL, no opposite entry on the same bar, minimum bars before reversal entry

Higher Timeframe Alignment (optional): Requires confirmation with H4/D1 trend alignment or SMA200 slope

Recommended Environment

Platform: MetaTrader 5

Recommended Symbol: BTCUSD (depending on broker specifications)

VPS or other low-latency environment recommended

How to Reproduce

To reproduce the results shown on this page in backtesting or live trading, please follow these steps:

Download the preset from the Files tab In MT5, go to Inputs → Load… and apply the preset Set the chart timeframe to M5 (5 minutes)

Recommended Symbol: BTCUSD (M5)

※ Results may vary depending on broker specifications (spread, tick quality, StopLevel, etc.).

Notes