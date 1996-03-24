Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter

Overview

INFINITY is an Expert Advisor that combines EMA-based trend detection (M15/H1) with MACD confirmation and RSI conditions.
It features range/spread environment filters, dynamic ATR, fixed stop loss and trailing stop, time/equity-based mode switching, reversal debounce, and more — aiming for transparent and reproducible execution.
※ Profits are not guaranteed.

Main Logic

  • Trend Detection: Compares EMA on M15/H1 and generates entry candidates along the higher timeframe trend

  • MACD: Detects crossovers or state confirmation (configurable detection bars via Lookback)

  • RSI: Standard thresholds (reversible) + secondary condition triggered by time/equity-based switch (buy the dip / sell the rally)

  • Environment Filters: M5 range width, dynamic ATR (base average, multiplier, minimum, hysteresis), spread limit

  • Risk / Execution: Equity-based lot sizing, fixed SL, trailing updates after a certain move, cooldown, bar-block after SL, no opposite entry on the same bar, minimum bars before reversal entry

  • Higher Timeframe Alignment (optional): Requires confirmation with H4/D1 trend alignment or SMA200 slope

Recommended Environment

  • Platform: MetaTrader 5

  • Recommended Symbol: BTCUSD (depending on broker specifications)

  • VPS or other low-latency environment recommended

How to Reproduce

To reproduce the results shown on this page in backtesting or live trading, please follow these steps:

  1. Download the preset from the Files tab

  2. In MT5, go to Inputs → Load… and apply the preset

  3. Set the chart timeframe to M5 (5 minutes)

Recommended Symbol: BTCUSD (M5)
※ Results may vary depending on broker specifications (spread, tick quality, StopLevel, etc.).

Notes

  • Default values are for general use.

  • For BTC, please use the preset file BTCUSD_5M_98.1% from the Files tab.

  • The preset file will be distributed in the Comments section after the product page is published.

  • Please note that this EA is designed as an ultra-conservative system, generating only about 0–2 trades per month.


