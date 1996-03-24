Infinity Trend EA Multi Timeframe with RSI Filter
- Experts
- Tsuyoshi Uno
- Version: 12.11
- Activations: 10
Overview
INFINITY is an Expert Advisor that combines EMA-based trend detection (M15/H1) with MACD confirmation and RSI conditions.
It features range/spread environment filters, dynamic ATR, fixed stop loss and trailing stop, time/equity-based mode switching, reversal debounce, and more — aiming for transparent and reproducible execution.
※ Profits are not guaranteed.
Main Logic
-
Trend Detection: Compares EMA on M15/H1 and generates entry candidates along the higher timeframe trend
-
MACD: Detects crossovers or state confirmation (configurable detection bars via Lookback)
-
RSI: Standard thresholds (reversible) + secondary condition triggered by time/equity-based switch (buy the dip / sell the rally)
-
Environment Filters: M5 range width, dynamic ATR (base average, multiplier, minimum, hysteresis), spread limit
-
Risk / Execution: Equity-based lot sizing, fixed SL, trailing updates after a certain move, cooldown, bar-block after SL, no opposite entry on the same bar, minimum bars before reversal entry
-
Higher Timeframe Alignment (optional): Requires confirmation with H4/D1 trend alignment or SMA200 slope
Recommended Environment
-
Platform: MetaTrader 5
-
Recommended Symbol: BTCUSD (depending on broker specifications)
-
VPS or other low-latency environment recommended
How to Reproduce
To reproduce the results shown on this page in backtesting or live trading, please follow these steps:
-
Download the preset from the Files tab
-
In MT5, go to Inputs → Load… and apply the preset
-
Set the chart timeframe to M5 (5 minutes)
Recommended Symbol: BTCUSD (M5)
※ Results may vary depending on broker specifications (spread, tick quality, StopLevel, etc.).
Notes
-
Default values are for general use.
-
For BTC, please use the preset file BTCUSD_5M_98.1% from the Files tab.
-
The preset file will be distributed in the Comments section after the product page is published.
-
Please note that this EA is designed as an ultra-conservative system, generating only about 0–2 trades per month.