Tensline

🔧 Simple, Efficient, Profitable — an Expert Advisor that works for you

This EA is designed for traders who value simplicity and control. With minimal settings, it’s incredibly easy to configure and launch — no complex optimization required.

📌 Holds only one market position at a time — no clutter, no overlap.
🔄 Flexible strategy selection — choose the one that best fits your trading style.

💰 Backtesting results reveal:

  • Certain currency pairs perform exceptionally well on rebate services, generating consistent trade volume.
  • Others — including metals — can deliver real profit, even without rebates.

This EA is the perfect choice for traders seeking a simple, reliable, and adaptable tool for everyday trading.


Produits recommandés
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
Adam Gerasimov
Experts
SolarTrade Suite Financial Robot: LaunchPad Market Expert - conçu pour ouvrir des transactions ! Il s'agit d'un robot de trading qui utilise des algorithmes spéciaux innovants et avancés pour calculer ses valeurs, votre assistant dans le monde des marchés financiers. Utilisez notre ensemble d'indicateurs de la série SolarTrade Suite pour mieux choisir le moment de lancer ce robot. Découvrez nos autres produits de la série SolarTrade Suite en bas de la description. Vous souhaitez naviguer en
Neural Bitcoin Impulse
Denys Babiak
Experts
Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalpeur de ticks à   grande vitesse avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de devises automatiquement. Vous rêvez d'un conseiller qui calculera automatiquement les paramètres de trading ? Optimisé et réglé automatiquement ? La version complète du système pour MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   pour MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Description complète       + DÉMO + PDF L'EA a été développé sur la base de l'expérience acquise en près de 10 ans de program
Logistician Bot
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Logistician — Algorithmic Expert Advisor Based on Statistical Logic Logistician is a professional trading Expert Advisor that applies a proprietary logistic model to analyze market behavior. It operates using a mathematically grounded algorithm that evaluates price strength and amplitude over a specified period and makes trading decisions based on internal statistical indicators — without using external technical tools. The system is designed to detect trend weakening, automatically closing the
Magic Grid MT5
Aliaksandr Charkes
4.14 (7)
Experts
Magic Grid MT5 is a non-indicator Expert Advisor using a grid strategy (on a hedging account). The strategy is based on automatic reopening of grid pending orders, after closing their market positions (by Take-Profit, Stop-Loss or manually). Pending orders are placed with a specified step from the initial prices, which can be entered manually or generated automatically (once at the beginning of the trade).   The robot can trade on any timeframe, on any currency pair, on several currency pairs,
Grid Logic FX
Alexandre Bosa
Experts
First 10 copies available at $149. Price will increase to $249 afterward. Grid Logic FX – Automated Multi-Currency Grid Trading Expert Advisor Maximize your trading potential with Grid Logic FX, a powerful and fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5. Designed to trade multiple major currency pairs simultaneously on the M30 timeframe, this EA combines smart RSI-based entry signals with dynamic grid management — helping you capture consistent market opportunities while controlling risk
Trade bot Smartic
Dmytro Merenko
Experts
ID Trade_Bot BS - an effective tool for automated trading using RSI Trade_Bot BS is an efficient solution for automated trading based on RSI, allowing flexible parameter customization and risk management. Thanks to the ability to choose a trading mode, dynamic Stop-Loss and Take-Profit levels, and trading mode adjustment (buying, selling, or both), it is suitable for various trading strategies. Key Features: Uses the RSI indicator to determine market conditions. Automatically opens an
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Simo Assistant
Maryna Shulzhenko
Experts
Description of   Simo : an innovative robot with a unique trading system Simo is a revolutionary trading robot that changes the rules of the game with its unique trading system. Using sentiment analysis and machine learning, Simo takes trading to a new level. This robot can work on any time frame, with any currency pair, and on the server of any broker. Simo uses its own algorithm to make trading decisions. Various approaches to analyzing input data allow the robot to make more informed decis
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4 (14)
Experts
DRAGON D'OR pas de grille! Pas de martingale! Pas Scalper! Conseiller expert en tendances informatiques.  Gold Dragon utilise une stratégie qui capitalise sur certaines tendances du marché et identifie les périodes de consolidation du marché qui se formeront avant une cassure. L'EA placera des ordres en attente au-dessus et au-dessous de ces niveaux de consolidation et est très efficace pour capter les mouvements de prix importants lors de ces cassures. L'EA peut passer plusieurs commandes mai
Status Automat
Yvan Musatov
Experts
Professional expert   Status   Auto     analyzes the market using a special algorithm. The basic principle is that the bot takes the indicated prices for a certain period of time and calculates the strength and amplitude of the price by checking it with its own indication system based on actual data. The moment is fixed when the trend loses strength and reverses, and then the previous series closes and a new one is prepared. The bot also analyzes its own overbought/oversold signals in its algor
RSI Master PRO EA
Luis Corso
Experts
RSI Master PRO – Professional Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 Overview: RSI Master PRO is an Expert Advisor (EA) developed for MT5, designed to trade automatically in the financial markets using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) as its core decision-making engine. Its modular design and fully customizable parameters make it a powerful and flexible tool for traders who base their strategy on this momentum indicator. ️ Key Technical Features: • RSI-Based Logic: Uses RSI readings to generate
Loss Recovery Trader MT5
Michalis Phylactou
5 (3)
Experts
Attempts to recover losing trades. If a trade moves in the wrong direction, the Zone Recovery algorithm begins. An alternating series of Buy and Sell trades at two specific levels take place, with two Exit Points above and beyond these levels. Once either of the two exit points is reached, all trades close with a combined profit or break even.  To use  1) Place the EA on a chart and select how the first trade will open (Manual/Via EA strategy/Use EA panel/External EA) 2) Configure your recovery
CryptoSecurency
Ruslan Brezovskiy
Experts
Cryptosecurency est un conseiller en trading de tendance entièrement automatique pour le trading de crypto-monnaies. Le conseiller entre sur le marché lors de moments de volatilité accrue dans le sens de l'impulsion. La détermination de l'impulsion se fait selon l'un des deux algorithmes : En fonction de la variation en pourcentage du prix sur une période de temps spécifique ou en fonction des indicateurs intégrés basés sur les bandes de Bollinger. Pour mesurer la force de la tendance, l'indicat
LT Gap EA
Sie Samuel Roland Youl
Experts
Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Experts
Gyroscope        professional forex expert   (for EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY pairs)   alyzing the market using the Elliot Wave Index. Elliott wave theory is the interpretation of processes in financial markets through a system of visual models (waves) on price charts. The author of the theory, Ralph Elliott, identified eight variants of alternating waves (of which five are in the trend and three are against the trend). The mov
RockFort MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
3.91 (11)
Experts
"Rockford MT5" - un conseiller avec un nombre minimum de paramètres et sans l'utilisation de martingale. Fonctionne sur la décomposition des niveaux de pointe. Caractéristiques : Paire de devises : XAUUSD (OR). Courtier à faible spread (   Exness, IC Markets ). Dépôt minimum : 150 $. Il est recommandé d'utiliser un VPS avec un faible ping (latence (ms)) pour un fonctionnement 24h/24 et 7j/7. RockFort_XAUUSD.set   (paramètres par défaut) Paramètres : "PERIOD" : période (M15 est recommandé). "Tra
SmartRisk MA Pro
Oleg Polyanchuk
Experts
SmartRisk MA Pro Strategy Overview: SmartRisk MA Pro is an optimized, risk-oriented automated trading strategy (Expert Advisor) developed for the MetaTrader 5 platform. It is designed to identify trading opportunities based on price deviations from moving averages and incorporates a comprehensive capital management system. The Expert Advisor operates on a "new bar" logic, ensuring stability and predictability in trade signal execution. Operating Principles and Trading Logic: At its core, the st
Blue CARA MT5
Duc Anh Le
Experts
| Fully-automated Smart Money Concept (ICT) inspired trading solution with multi-strategy capabilities | Built by a grid trader >> for grid traders.  This is MT5 version, click  here  for  Blue CARA MT4  (settings and logics are same in both versions)     Real monitoring signal  -->  Cara Gold Intro Blue CARA EA   ('CARA') - short for  C omprehensive  A lgorithmic   R esponsive   A dvisor is a next-gen  multi-currency    multi-timeframe  EA base on the widely known (and perhaps the most popul
Fuzzy Logic Trend EA
Percival David
Experts
Exclusive EA for FOREX HEDGE account The EA (FuzzyLogicTrendEA) is based on fuzzy logic strategies based on the analysis of a set of 5 indicators and filters. Each indicator and filter has a weight in the calculation and, when the fuzzy logic result reaches the value defined in the EA parameter, a negotiation is opened seeking a pre-defined gain. As additional functions it is possible to define maximum spread, stop loss and so on . Recommended Symbol: EURUSD, AUDUSD, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, AUD
Bear vs Bull EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Experts
Bear vs Bull EA Is a automated adviser for daily operation of the FOREX currency market in a volatile and calm market. Suitable for both experienced traders and beginners. It works with any brokers, including American brokers, requiring FIFO to close primarily previously opened transactions. *In order to enable the panel, it is necessary to set the parameter DRAW_INFORMATION = true in the settings; - Recommendations Before using on real money, test the adviser with minimal risk on a cent tradi
Gecko EA MT5
Profalgo Limited
5 (1)
Experts
NEW PROMO: Only a few copies copies available at 349$ Next price: 449$ Make sure to check out our " Ultimate EA combo package " in our   promo blog ! Gecko runs a simple, yet very effective, proven strategy.  It looks for important recent support and resistance levels and will trade the breakouts.  This is a "real" trading system, which means it will use a SL to protect the account.  It also means it will not use any dangerous techniques like martingale, grid or averaging down. The EA shows its
Engage Synthetic Scalper Neural Network
Toha Arekaatera Akutina Gage
Experts
!! IMPORTANT!, PLEASE REMEMBER TO RUN THIS EA ON THE 1 MINUTE TIME-FRAME AND BOOM1000 ASSET ONLY !! This wonderful piece of software is a super intelligent self learning algorithm made for mt5, checkout the examples at the bottom of the page Engage has had the pleasure of working with a very talented honest and good willed individual called Nardus van Staden to create this wonderful product, if you want something as awesome as this check him out at  This Link . The EA "Engage Synthetic Scalper
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
ExtremeX
Noelle Chua Mei Ping
Experts
This algorithm thrives on extreme conditions of volatility.  It will evaluate the condition prior to market close, enter a position and exit when market swings to extreme levels in your favour.  The algorithm does not deploy any technical indicators, just simple mathematical calculations.  This works very well on non directional markets especially FOREX in the short term which are very choppy.  You can test out on other asset classes as well.  20 year backtest done to validate the rule.
RSI Intelligent
Sabil Yudifera
Experts
RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
German Machine Ai
Hizbullah Mangal
Experts
GERMAN MACHINE AI – Precision EA for DE40 / GER40 Index High-Accuracy Trading System | Adaptive Logic | Prop-Firm Friendly | MetaTrader 5 Launch Price : $50 (Limited Time Offer) Next Price : $399 | Final Price : $5,000 Price increases after every 10 licenses sold Key Highlights Built for DE40 / GER40 (German Index) on MetaTrader 5 Targets 1–2 high-probability trades per day Combines adaptive logic with strict risk control No martingale, no grid – clean, rule-based execution Designed to meet pro
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (281)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
5 (8)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (32)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
5 (17)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 50 USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’étu
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (477)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (118)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.43 (83)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
5 (8)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.95 (119)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (6)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (18)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
Scalp Unscalp
Connor Michael Woodson
3.89 (9)
Experts
Scalp Unscalp est un système de scalping bidirectionnel à court terme qui tente d'extraire rapidement un profit grâce à des entrées très précises. Le signal en direct de Scalp Unscalp arrive bientôt ! Le prix actuel sera augmenté. Prix limité à 199 USD Pas de grille, pas de martingale. Chaque trade est exécuté individuellement Stop loss fixe disponible, avec système de trailing stop dynamique virtuel Panneau de trading interactif et réglages précis de la taille des lots Recommandé Graphique : E
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (3)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (9)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 350 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 500 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
SmartChoise
Gabriel Costin Floricel
4.25 (56)
Experts
SmartChoise EA – Système de Trading Alimenté par Réseau de Neurones pour XAU/USD (Or) sur la Période M1 Le manuel utilisateur est disponible via le lien sur ma page de profil — il contient des explications détaillées sur tous les réglages et options. Sur la chaîne Telegram, vous pouvez également trouver plusieurs comptes utilisant SmartChoise avec différents soldes, niveaux de risque et configurations. C’est un excellent moyen de voir la performance réelle de l’EA auprès de plusieurs courtiers e
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
AlphaCore X
Arseny Potyekhin
3.69 (26)
Experts
AlphaCore X AlphaCore X EA est un système de trading de pointe qui surmonte la complexité des marchés financiers grâce à une combinaison d’analyses pilotées par l’IA et d’algorithmes basés sur les données. En intégrant ChatGPT-o1 , le tout dernier GPT-4.5 , des modèles avancés de machine learning et une approche Big Data robuste, AlphaCore X atteint un nouveau niveau de précision, d’adaptabilité et d’efficacité. Cet Expert Advisor impressionne par sa stratégie innovante, son interaction fluide
Bomber Corporation EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.42 (12)
Experts
Je suis ravi de vous présenter l'Expert Advisor que j'ai développé suite à de nombreuses demandes d'utilisateurs de ma stratégie de trading et de mon indicateur propriétaires, Divergence Bomber. Detailed installation and setup instructions –  link Live Signal: "Bomber M15 Channel" -  link J'ai donc créé l'Expert Advisor "Bomber Corporation" basé sur mon algorithme original pour identifier et trader les divergences MACD. C'est un système de trading automatisé qui : Est conforme aux réglementatio
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.93 (42)
Experts
Bitcoin Robot Grid MT5 is an intelligent trading system designed to automate BTCUSD trading using the grid trading strategy. This method takes advantage of market fluctuations by placing a structured series of buy and sell orders at predefined price levels. The robot continuously monitors market conditions and executes trades according to its preset parameters, allowing for consistent market engagement without the need for manual intervention. Bitcoin Robot Grid is the perfect solution for trad
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.5 (131)
Experts
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (86)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
FastWay EA
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
5 (5)
Experts
FastWay EA est un système de trading automatisé intelligent et efficace, basé sur une puissante stratégie de retour à la moyenne. Il se concentre sur les paires corrélées telles que AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD et EURGBP , profitant du retour du prix vers sa moyenne après de fortes tendances. Après l’achat, envoyez-moi un message privé pour recevoir les instructions complètes d’installation. Signal en direct:  CLIQUEZ ICI Prix actuel — seulement 1337 $ pour les 10 prochains acheteurs. Prix final : 2
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Vortex Gold EA
Stanislav Tomilov
5 (23)
Experts
Vortex - votre investissement dans l'avenir Le conseiller expert Vortex Gold EA a été conçu spécialement pour négocier l'or (XAU/USD) sur la plateforme Metatrader. Construit à l'aide d'indicateurs exclusifs et d'algorithmes secrets de l'auteur, cet EA utilise une stratégie de négociation complète conçue pour capturer les mouvements rentables sur le marché de l'or. Les éléments clés de cette stratégie comprennent des indicateurs classiques tels que l'indicateur CCI et l'indicateur parabolique, q
Plus de l'auteur
Market Structure Hh Hl Lh Ll
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
Description: L'indicateur « Structure du marché HH HL LH LL » est un outil à la fois puissant et simple pour analyser la dynamique des prix sur les marchés financiers. Cet indicateur aide les traders et les investisseurs à identifier les changements de tendances et à identifier les points importants dans les séries chronologiques de prix. Éléments clés de l’indicateur : HH (Higher High) : Le sommet auquel le prix clôture au-dessus du sommet précédent. HH indique une tendance haussière qui se
Super Trend Flexible Alert
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance «   Super Trend Flexible Alert   » possède un minimum de réglages. Cet indicateur est conçu pour être aussi facile à utiliser que possible. L'indicateur affiche la tendance avec une ligne colorée principale (ligne "SuperTrend", que vous pouvez voir dans la fenêtre "Data Windows"). De plus, aux endroits où la tendance change, l'indicateur affiche des flèches colorées (   icônes "STBuy" et "   STSell", que vous pouvez voir dans la fenêtre "Data Windows"       ). Aux endroi
Arrow Signal
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur appartient à la catégorie « Stochastique ». J'ai essayé de simplifier au maximum le contrôle de l'indicateur, ainsi les réglages minimaux sont indiqués dans les paramètres d'entrée : c'est le choix d'une icône pour les flèches de signal. Le signal « Acheter » est codé avec le   paramètre « Acheter le code de flèche  » et le signal « Vendre » est codé avec le   paramètre « Vendre le code de flèche   ». Les codes de flèche de signal pour les signaux (veuillez utiliser des valeurs de
Multi Symbol Trailing
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Utilitaires
L'utilitaire "   Multi Symbol Trailing   " déplace le Stop Loss pour toutes les positions actuellement ouvertes (multi-symbol trailing). Il est principalement destiné à aider au trading manuel. Il n'y a aucune restriction pour l'utilitaire, que ce soit par le nom de la paire de devises ou par l'identifiant individuel (numéro magique) - l'utilitaire traite absolument toutes les positions actuellement ouvertes. L'unité de mesure des paramètres «   Trailing Stop   » et «   Trailing Step   » est le
Candle length indicator alarm
Vladimir Karputov
4 (2)
Utilitaires
The Candle Length Indicator Alarm generates a sound alert, sends a push notification and an email when the size of the current candlestick changes. The size of the current candlestick can be measured in two ways: The first method: the size of the candlestick is measured from the beginning of the candlestick (from the OPEN price). The second method: the size of the candlestick is measured from current price. The indicator has the following settings: sound — a sound file from the folder: "...\Meta
Buy Sell Color Background
Vladimir Karputov
Utilitaires
The Buy Sell Color Background indicator changes the background color depending on position direction. It has three settings: Background color for BUY - background color for a Buy position Background color for SELL - background color for a Sell position Default background color - background color with no open position After you detach the indicator from a chart, its background color changes to Default background color .
Calculator for signals MT5
Vladimir Karputov
Utilitaires
The calculator of signals operates directly from the MetaTrader 5 terminal, which is a serious advantage, since the terminal provides a preliminary selection and sorts out signals. This way, users can see in the terminal only the signals that ensure a maximum compatibility with their trading accounts. The calculator of signals gives the answer to the one of the questions most frequently asked by users of the Signals service: "Will I be able to subscribe to the signal NNN, and what volume of the
Arrow Signal EA
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
An Expert Advisor based on the custom indicator. Search for a signal at every tick. Positions are closed by an opposite signal. No trailing. There is no stop loss. There is no take profit. Has a minimum of settings Money management: Lot OR Risk   - type Money management The value for "Money management"   - Money management value Deviation   - admissible slippage Buy Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - character code from 'Wingdings' font for BUY signals Sell Arrow code   (font Wingdings) - characte
Ma Dema Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
L'indicateur affiche trois lignes et surveille deux types d'intersections. Trois lignes de l'indicateur : "   MA   " - indicateur lent "Moving Average", "   DEMA Slow   " - indicateur lent "   Double Exponential Moving Average" et "   DEMA Fast   " - indicateur rapide "Double Exponential Moving Average". Deux types de carrefours       : "   Alert Price MA   " - le prix franchit la   ligne " MA " et   "   Alert DEMA DEMA   " - les lignes se croisent       "DEMA lent" et   "DEMA rapide   ". Lors d
Pending order at the extremums of the day
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Cet Expert Advisor appartient à la classe des utilitaires pour le trading manuel et semi-automatique. L'EA «   En attente d'ordre aux extremums du jour   » place deux ordres en attente aux extremums de la veille. Paramètre "   Commandes en attente : ...       " vous permet de sélectionner le type d'ordres en attente : "   Buy Stop et Sell Stop   " ou "   Buy Limit et Sell Limit   "   .       extrême       Le décalage "bas" est effectué vers le bas). "   Nouveau en attente -> supprimer les précéd
Panel Partial Closure
Vladimir Karputov
Utilitaires
L'utilitaire de panneau "Panel Partial Closure" est conçu pour une fermeture partielle rapide d'une position qui génère un profit. Il n'a que deux paramètres : "   Fermeture partielle #1   " et "   Fermeture partielle #2   ". Fonctionne pour n'importe quel symbole et pour n'importe quel "nombre magique" - c'est-à-dire que l'utilitaire est principalement destiné au trading manuel. Comment ça fonctionne: Par exemple, vous avez plusieurs positions sur "EURUSD", "Jump 100 Index" et "XAUUSD" (or). L'
Supertrend MetaTrader 5
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
L'indicateur 'Supertrend MetaTrader 5' est la base du système de trading de tendance le plus simple. Et pourtant il reste très efficace. L'indicateur fonctionne sur n'importe quelle période (sur la période du graphique actuel). D'après le nom, vous pouvez voir que cet indicateur suit la tendance, et lorsque la tendance change, l'indicateur montre avec précision le point de changement de tendance. La base de 'Supertrend MetaTrader 5' est de comparer les valeurs de prix et 'Average True Range ind
Daily resistance and support
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
Indicateur MQL5 "Résistance et support quotidiens" - dessine des lignes de support et de résistance quotidiennes. Le dessin est effectué uniquement à l'aide d'objets graphiques (lignes de tendance) - les tampons d'indicateur ne sont pas utilisés dans cet indicateur. L'indicateur n'a pas de paramètres - la recherche de niveaux est effectuée sur les 500 dernières barres de la période "D1" et ce paramètre est câblé à l'intérieur du code. Négociation manuelle : Lors du trading manuel, il est recomm
Trend Two Moving Average
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
L'indicateur de tendance "Trend Two Moving Average" utilise deux types de flèches pour afficher les résultats des calculs : "Trend UP" et "Trend DN".       Flèches "Tendance haussière"       sont dessinés       Par       prix       'Faible'       barre   ,       UN       Flèches "Tendance DN" -       Par       prix       'haut'. L'algorithme de recherche de tendance est basé sur l'analyse du prix d'une barre et des valeurs de deux indicateurs 'Moving Average'. La direction de la tendance est cal
Three TimeFrames
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
Panneau indicateur de trois TimeFrames. L'indicateur est réalisé sous la forme d'un panneau basé sur la classe CAppDialog. Le panneau peut être réduit ou déplacé dans le graphique actuel à l'aide de la souris. L'indicateur affiche trois périodes du symbole actuel dans le panneau. Dans la version actuelle, l'indicateur a un nombre minimum de paramètres - il s'agit des paramètres de trois délais: "Délai plus jeune", "   Délai   moyen   " et "   Délai   plus ancien   ". Une fois lancé, le panneau i
Market Session Times
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
L'indicateur «   Market Session Times   » indique l'heure de quatre séances de trading : Asie, Europe, Amérique et Pacifique. L'heure des séances de trading est fixée   au format       GMT et ne dépend donc pas du tout du serveur de trading. Les données suivantes sont utilisées : Séance de négociation Ville GMT Asie Tokyo Singapour Shanghai 00h00 à 06h00 01h00-09h00 01h30-07h00 L'Europe  Londres Francfort 07h00-15h30 07h00-15h30 Amérique New York Chicago 13h30−20h00 13h30−20h00 Pacifique Wel
Constant stream
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
Système de trading pour une variété de transactions commerciales. Vous permet de régler le solde autour de zéro - utilisé pour des tâches de remise spécifiques ou similaires. Configuré pour fonctionner avec   des comptes de couverture.   Il ne peut y avoir plus d'une position sur le marché   . Un paramètre général, le paramètre «   Step, Stop Loss, Take Profit   » est mesuré en points (exemple pour EURUSD : 1.00055-1.00045 = 10 points). Le conseiller arrête de trader (tout en restant sur le grap
Fractals Higher Timeframe
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
L’indicateur montre les fractales de la période la plus élevée. Il est possible d'afficher deux types de fractales : « Regular Fractal » et « BW Fractal ». Considérez la formation de la fractale « UP ». « Regular Fractal » est une fractale très stricte dans laquelle chaque prix « élevé » ultérieur (à gauche et à droite de la barre centrale) est plus petit. Alors que dans 'BW Fractal' il n'y a qu'une seule condition : la barre centrale (son prix 'high') doit être la plus haute. Visuellement, la
AI Support Resistance
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
Résistance au support de l’IA Il s'agit d'un indicateur qui recherche les lignes « Support » et « Résistance ». La recherche est effectuée à l'aide d'un algorithme d'analyse numérique et de traitement de données. Trois options de recherche sont disponibles (« mode #1 », « mode #2 » et « mode #3 »). Chacune de ces options diffère par son algorithme interne (pour le moment, il s'agit de paramètres entièrement internes, ils ne sont pas disponibles pour l'utilisateur). On peut dire que ces options d
Open Time Manager
Vladimir Karputov
Utilitaires
L'utilitaire "   Open Time Manager   " ouvre une position à une heure spécifiée puis active le suivi classique. L'heure («   Heure   » : «   Minute   ») est toujours réglée dans le fuseau horaire GMT avec un décalage GMT Ofset. Il est possible de sélectionner trois options d'ouverture de position à l'aide du paramètre '   Trade mode   ' : '   ACHETER   ' '   VENDRE   ' '   ACHETER et VENDRE (simultanément)   ' '   OFF (pas d'échange, seulement les travaux de fin)   ' Le quatrième paramètre est
Super Trend Flexible Alert EA
Vladimir Karputov
Experts
La stratégie de trading de tendance « Super Trend Flexible Alert EA » est construite sur l'indicateur du même nom « Super Trend Flexible Alert ». Le conseiller utilise toutes les informations de l'indicateur, le conseiller n'a donc que trois paramètres, à savoir : « Délai de travail » – précise le délai de travail, le délai sur lequel l'indicateur est créé, et également à partir duquel les données « OHLC » sont extraites. "Stop Loss" est la taille constante du stop loss, mesurée en "points" (vo
Support and Resistance Flexible Bars
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
Indicateur       montre les lignes "Support" et "Résistance" (ces lignes sont dessinées en utilisant le style de dessin DRAW_LINE - c'est-à-dire qu'elles ne sont pas des objets graphiques). La recherche de nouveaux minimums et maximums s'effectue à gauche et à droite de la « barre de signal » - la « barre de signal » est le milieu conventionnel de chaque nouvelle construction. Pourquoi le mot Flexible figure-t-il dans le nom de l'indicateur ? Parce que nous avons la possibilité de spécifier un n
Stochastic Divergence Level
Vladimir Karputov
5 (1)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur montre une divergence haussière et baissière. L'indicateur lui-même (comme le stochastique ordinaire) est affiché dans une sous-fenêtre. Interface graphique   : Dans la fenêtre principale, des objets graphiques « ligne de tendance » sont créés - produits du prix « bas » au prix « bas » (pour une divergence haussière) et produits du prix « haut » au prix « haut » (pour une divergence baissière). ). L'indicateur dessine dans sa fenêtre exclusivement à l'aide de tampons graphiques : «
Dashboard MACD Stochastic
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
Le tableau de bord analyse les lectures de deux indicateurs : « MACD » et « Stochastique ». Affiche les signaux dans trois colonnes : pour MACD, pour Stochastique et la colonne résultante (si le signal est le même pour les deux indicateurs). La numérisation peut être sélectionnée sur une ou plusieurs périodes. Si vous désactivez tous les délais, le tableau de bord se chargera toujours, mais avec des paramètres spécifiques à de tels cas. Les signaux sont toujours vérifiés pour la barre zéro (la b
ATR Bands Alert
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
ATR Bands Alert est un indicateur de canal où la largeur du canal est calculée comme un multiplicateur constant ("Multiplier") et la valeur de l'indicateur "Average True Range". Contrairement aux bandes de Bollinger, la bande passante n'est pas modifiée si souvent : dans l'indicateur ATR Bands Alert, les bandes ont souvent de longues lignes droites. L'interprétation de l'alerte de bandes ATR est basée sur le fait que le prix se situe la plupart du temps à l'intérieur des bandes, et si le prix
Bollinger Bands Dashboard
Vladimir Karputov
Indicateurs
L'indicateur du tableau de bord des bandes de Bollinger offre un moyen pratique et informatif de suivre les signaux de l'indicateur des bandes de Bollinger sur différentes périodes à l'aide d'un seul panneau (tableau de bord). Cet outil permet aux traders d'obtenir rapidement et facilement les informations dont ils ont besoin, permettant ainsi une prise de décision efficace sur le marché. Caractéristiques principales: 1. **Panneau de signaux** : le tableau de bord affiche les signaux des band
Virtual Breakeven
Vladimir Karputov
Utilitaires
Présentation de l'utilitaire "       SEUIL DE RENTABILITÉ VIRTUEL       " " Le « symbole actuel » est le symbole du graphique sur lequel l'utilitaire fonctionne. L'utilitaire garde un compte de toutes les positions sur le symbole actuel et ignore le « nombre magique » de ces positions. L'utilitaire fonctionne sur le symbole actuel et suit le niveau d'équilibre de l'argent déposé. Lorsque le profit de toutes les positions sur le symbole actuel devient >= « Trigger », l'utilitaire commencera à su
Filtrer:
Aucun avis
Répondre à l'avis