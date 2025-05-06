Latte

5

The "Latte" EA is ready to trade several symbols in the fully automated mode from 1 chart.

Love this EA? Leave a positive review and get Dark Mars as a FREE bonus!

Latte and Dark Mars are two completely different trading styles — diversify your strategy with both at no extra cost. If you are interested, write to me via the Messages to claim your bonus. Limited offer, so act fast!

Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2323484

The EA uses a "Transformer" neural network to forecast price movements. The main advantage of the Transformer over an LSTM network is its ability to find patterns even across very long sequences of data. While LSTMs often lose information when dealing with sequences longer than 2–3 months, Transformers handle sequences as long as a year with ease.

The Transformer architecture was first introduced by Google in 2017 for language translation tasks. Since then, this type of neural network has been widely adopted for building artificial intelligence systems, including ChatGPT. The key difference with the Transformer is that it encodes each input into a high-dimensional space (tens of thousands of dimensions), allowing it to capture complex relationships between all elements in the sequence. This approach sparked a revolution in machine learning, initially discussed only among experts, but later driving major advances as AI became more mainstream. As a result, Transformer models have increasingly replaced LSTMs in many fields, including financial market forecasting.

What impressed me the most is that the Transformer is able to continue learning even when the validation data differs from the training data. In my experience, LSTM networks often require the validation set to contain similar patterns to the training set in order to make further progress. When the validation examples are too different, LSTM training does not move at all. The Transformer, however, generalizes much better and continues to improve even on unfamiliar validation data. My tests show that the Transformer significantly outperforms LSTM in binary classification tasks. I have included a comparative table of performance metrics in the images.

Another key difference is that the Transformer is a much more complex architecture. While training an LSTM took me many hours, training a Transformer can take many days. For this reason, I plan to expand the capabilities of this EA gradually. And if the idea becomes popular, the very first thing I’ll do is buy the most advanced GPU to run large-scale experiments.

The Transformer neural network processes hundreds of bars and performs extensive calculations, which is why historical testing can be time-consuming. To speed up the process, here are two recommendations: 1) Test one symbol at a time - disable other symbols in the EA's settings; 2) Use "1-minute OHLC" ticks for faster backtesting. I’m currently working on further code optimizations. That said, it’s important to note that Transformer neural networks inherently require significant computation time. This delay only affects historical testing - live trading remains unaffected since signals are calculated just once per day.

Start the EA in one chart of any symbol. The EA always trades all its symbols from one chart, regardless of your current chart.

The EA trades using daily data. So you can use both "Every tick" or "1 minute OHLC". You can substaintially decrease the testing time using the latter option.


Recommendations for live trading

  • Chart EURUSD D1
  • Deposit 500 USD (even better 1500 USD)
  • Max trades per signal = 2


Properties of the EA

  • Max trades per symbol >> max number of trades for a symbol. If a signal repeats, the EA keeps opening similar trades until it reaches the max number.
  • Suffix for symbols >> it can be handy for those who have symbols with different suffixes in their terminal. Most users can leave this field empty.
  • Close all profit (%) >> a profit target as a percentage to allow closing all trades. Set 0 to switch off. After this function triggers, new trades will be opened next week.
  • Resume trading on "Close all" >> if this is ON, the EA will start trading again the next day after hitting the "Close all profit (%)" target. If it's OFF (default), trading will wait until next week. Waiting usually gives better chances for new signals and fresh trades.
  • Max spread >> the EA won't open or close trades if the spread is higher than this.
  • Show power meter >> shows a panel of the signal power for the chart's symbol.
  • Magic >> different magic numbers should differ by at least 2.
  • Takeprofit
  • Trail
  • Stoploss >> the EA manages trades internally based on its calculations. The stoploss serves more as a nominal safeguard.
  • Volume >> volume per trade. Fixed volume (example: 0.02) or percentage of available funds (example: 0.015%). The EA prints the real volume on the "Experts" tab when starting or changing the timeframe. Always use a fixed amount for accounts that use a deposit currency other than the US dollar (i.e. euro, yuan, bitcoin, Australian dollar, etc.).
  • Flags of symbols >> a lot of users ask for the option to turn symbols on or off. I do not recommend turning off symbols just based on 1–2 months of trading results. You need many symbols for good diversification - some work better this month, others shine the next month. By alternating their profitability in different months, the EA has the highest chance of stacking up profits over long-term.


Avis 12
Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
1034
Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.08.06 07:11 
 

The Author has given me advise and hopefully this EA can bring a good result. Thanks author.

Lucas Liew
242
Lucas Liew 2025.07.15 16:23 
 

seems like a pretty well thought out EA, will continue to monitor its progress in the coming weeks

Milan Hulsen
25
Milan Hulsen 2025.07.15 08:08 
 

So far really good backtest results. Have it running on a demo account right now, but soon I will add it to my live account.

Produits recommandés
Bober Real MT5
Arnold Bobrinskii
4.76 (17)
Experts
Bober Real MT5 is a fully automatic Forex trading Expert Advisor. This robot was made in 2014 year and did a lot of profitbale trades during this period. So far over 7000% growth on my personal account. There was many updates but 2019 update is the best one. The robot can run on any instrument, but the results are better with EURGBP, GBPUSD, on the M5 timeframe. Robot doesn't show good results in tester or live account if you run incorrect sets. Set files for Live accounts availible only for cu
Accurate Shot MT5
Yurii Yasny
Experts
reguired set file  Live Siqnal - is a trading system based on the correlation of several classical indicators with certain parameters to achieve the necessary goals of market entry and exit control. The minimum number of parameters greatly simplifies the work with the Expert Advisor. The strategy is based on a classic overbought/oversold system with the possible influence of market strength on the price movement in a certain direction. Recommendations for trading: - TF H1GBPUSD - leverage 1:500
Fast and the Furious
Anton Chuev
Experts
The operation of this Expert Advisor is primarily designed to eliminate unprofitable positions according to Martingale with recalculation of the lot depending on the market situation. The EA uses Moving Averages with different periods to determine the trend strength and the moment for opening a deal, as well as RSI to avoid opening deals at the peak of a trend. The lot calculation is performed automatically depending on the current deposit. The deals are closed at different values depending on t
Infinity Scalper EA MT5
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
The Infinity Scalper EA is a cutting-edge automated trading system designed to leverage precision scalping strategies for consistent profitability in forex markets. Drawing inspiration from the limitless potential of infinity , this expert advisor embodies the concept of boundless opportunities in trading, where precision, adaptability, and persistence converge to create a robust tool for traders. Infinity in Trading Much like the mathematical concept of infinity, the forex market operates in an
EA Builder PRO
Arthur Hatchiguian
4.5 (8)
Experts
EA Builder  is a tool allowing you to create  your own algorithm  and adapt it to your  own trading style . Classical trading, grid, martingale, combination of indicators with  your personal settings , independent orders or DCA, visible or invisible TP/SL, trailing stop, loss covering system, break-even system, trading hours, automatic position size and many more.. The EA Builder has everything you need to create  your perfect EA . There is an infinite number of possibilities, build your own alg
Torn MT5
Evgeniy Zhdan
Experts
A trend trading expert uses a breakout strategy in the direction of the main trend. The EA has a unique deposit protection system that allows you to safely exit the drawdown in the event of a trend reversal. The Expert Advisor uses an indicator (built into the Expert Advisor): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/64252 Trading instruments (TF 5m): GBPUSD. Torn for MT4: https://www.mql5.com/ru/market/product/64432/ The Expert Advisor has been successfully tested with 99% quality quotes, floati
Babylon MT5
Sergey Ermolov
Experts
Le Babylon Expert Advisor  effectue des trades sur les niveaux de support et de résistance. Les niveaux de support et de résistance sont déterminés sur la base d'un algorithme génétique fondé sur l'intelligence artificielle. Cela vous permet d'ouvrir des trades non seulement sur des niveaux déjà visibles dans l'histoire, mais aussi sur les niveaux attendus qui pourraient se former à l'avenir. En outre, un trading uniquement dans le sens du trend augmente la fiabilité et minimise les drawdowns po
Grid Hlevel MT5
Sergey Ermolov
2 (1)
Experts
Version MT4  |  Indicateur Valable ZigZag  |   FAQ L'Expert Advisor  Grid HLevel  est parfait pour les traders qui veulent faire un profit stable sur le marché Forex chaque mois. L'Expert Advisor fonctionne selon la stratégie de la moyenne et je vous conseille de l'utiliser correctement. L'utiliser "correctement" signifie ouvrir des transactions avec la moyenne au point de renversement du marché et négocier uniquement dans la direction d'une tendance globale. En ce qui concerne la direction de
Envelopes RSI Scalper EA
Abraham Theuri Wangui
Experts
Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA Introducing the Envelopes & RSI Scalper EA, a cutting-edge expert advisor designed to make precise, high-frequency trades using advanced technical indicators and smart risk management techniques. Key Features: Envelopes Indicator Integration: The EA leverages the Envelopes indicator to identify optimal entry and exit points. By detecting price levels relative to moving average bands, the Envelopes indicator helps pinpoint potential breakouts and reversals, crucial
Neuron Net GOLD
Sugianto
4.6 (10)
Experts
Neuron Net GOLD is an integration of the Python programming language, deep learning machine and mql5 code to be able to predict XAUUSD price movements so as to produce entries and exits based on artificial intelligence. How it works: At the start of asian session, Neuron Net Gold will carry out analysis based on historical data and predict gold price movements.  If the price prediction is up, Neuron Net Gold will take a long position, and vice versa.  Neuron Net Gold will close the position au
Turnaround Technique
Razvan-andrei Tomegea
5 (1)
Experts
Transform your trading with Turnaround Technique EA, a sophisticated algorithmic trading solution designed to capture profitable market reversals and trend reversals using advanced RSI indicator setup. This professional-grade Expert Advisor is perfect for traders seeking consistent returns through automated trading. The "trading robot" provides signals for swing and day trading on forex, commodities, stocks, indices, and crypto. It works on any financial markets. 90% of traders lose money throu
Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
Vladislav Andruschenko
3.95 (57)
Experts
Exp-TickSniper - scalpeur de ticks à   grande vitesse avec sélection automatique des paramètres pour chaque paire de devises automatiquement. Vous rêvez d'un conseiller qui calculera automatiquement les paramètres de trading ? Optimisé et réglé automatiquement ? La version complète du système pour MetaTrader 4:       TickSniper   scalper   pour MetaTrader 4 TickSniper - Description complète       + DÉMO + PDF L'EA a été développé sur la base de l'expérience acquise en près de 10 ans de program
Mean reversion automatic
Samuel Bedin
Experts
Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
Super Rebate Mix System
Mr Punnatorn Tunbee
Experts
Basic working principles of EA will have 2 main systems. 1. Timed order opening means that at the specified time the EA will open 1 Buy order and 1 Sell order. 2. When the graph is strong, the EA will remember the speed of the graph. is the number of points per second which can be determined You can set the number of orders in the function ( Loop Order ). The order closing system uses the trailling moneym Loss system, but I set it as a percentage to make it easier to calculate when the capital
Open Season
Philipp Shvetsov
Experts
Open Season is a fully automated Expert Adviser that allows 'active' and 'set and forget' traders to trade high probability EURUSD H1 price action breakouts. It detects price action set ups prior to the London Open and trades breakdowns. The EA draws from human psychology to trade high probability shorts Every trade is protected by a stop loss In-built time filter Three position sizing techniques to suit your trading style Two trade management techniques The EA does not use a Martingale system T
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Experts
Sydney est un algorithme complexe et novateur qui utilise l'intelligence artificielle en combinaison avec l'analyse technique traditionnelle pour prédire les mouvements futurs du marché des symboles GBPUSD et USDJPY . Ce conseiller expert utilise des réseaux neuronaux récurrents, en particulier des cellules à mémoire à long terme, qui sont formés à l'aide de données provenant d'indicateurs d'analyse technique. Grâce à cette méthode, l'EA est capable d'apprendre quels indicateurs sont les plus pe
Quantum AI Bot MT5
Albertas Guscius
Experts
Quantum AI Scalper Why Quantum AI Scalper? The financial markets move at the speed of light— Quantum AI Scalper is your edge. Built with cutting-edge machine learning algorithms, this MetaTrader 5 indicator scans trends in real-time, executes precision scalping signals, and adapts to market shifts faster than humanly possible. Whether you’re chasing pips on USDJPY or riding volatile breakouts, Quantum AI turns complexity into opportunity. Key Features : AI-Powered Trend Analysis : Detects em
Gold Throne
DRT Circle
4.33 (6)
Experts
Gold Throne EA – Système de trading en grille sans Martingale pour l'or (XAUUSD) L'EA Gold Throne est un Expert Advisor conçu exclusivement pour le trading de l'or (XAUUSD). Il utilise une méthodologie de trading en grille structurée, évitant ainsi le recours à la gestion de l'argent par martingale. Au lieu d'augmenter la taille des lots de manière exponentielle après des pertes, l'EA utilise une approche de taille de lot fixe ou ajustable progressivement, offrant aux traders un meilleur contr
Trader Code EA infinity profit MT5
Mr Sarut Panjan
Experts
Trader Code Expert MT5 is a fully automatic EA design for the     EURUSDm  currency with TF = M1 pair. Every orders are covered by        StopLoss  and       TakeProfit . This EA has no martingale, smart recovery, grid trading or averaging in this algorithm. This EA is can start with small balance (   more then 45 usd ). This EA should be set   lots 0.01 per 45 usd balance   This EA can set lot multipy step 1.0-2.5 (Defult is 1.0) This EA can set limit of lots between 1-infinity This EA can be s
Gold Dragon Bot mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
4 (14)
Experts
DRAGON D'OR pas de grille! Pas de martingale! Pas Scalper! Conseiller expert en tendances informatiques.  Gold Dragon utilise une stratégie qui capitalise sur certaines tendances du marché et identifie les périodes de consolidation du marché qui se formeront avant une cassure. L'EA placera des ordres en attente au-dessus et au-dessous de ces niveaux de consolidation et est très efficace pour capter les mouvements de prix importants lors de ces cassures. L'EA peut passer plusieurs commandes mai
Expert Smart Trend
Ruslan Pishun
3 (6)
Experts
The trading system operates on seven pairs and one timeframe. The Expert Advisor uses trading systems for trend-based entries with the help of the Envelopes and CCI indicators. Each indicator uses up to five periods for calculating the trends. The EA uses economic news to calculate the prolonged price movements. The EA has the built-in smart adaptive profit taking filter. The robot has been optimized for each currency and timeframe simultaneously. Attention! This EA is only for "hedging" account
SmartScalp Pro MT5
Serhii Shtepa
Experts
Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
Green Hawk
Rashed Samir
Experts
Green Hawk  is a professional scalping expert. The strategy is based on smart scalping algorithms which trades in certain periods of the market. The system does not use risky strategies such as grid or martingale. Trading is done based on the return of the price in short periods. All trades are closed within hours. I will increase the price in the near future. Next Price: $700 The final price will be $2000. Selling only through the mql5 site MT4 Version  can be found here FEATURES Support thro
RockFort MT5
Aliaksandr Chupryna
3.91 (11)
Experts
"Rockford MT5" - un conseiller avec un nombre minimum de paramètres et sans l'utilisation de martingale. Fonctionne sur la décomposition des niveaux de pointe. Caractéristiques : Paire de devises : XAUUSD (OR). Courtier à faible spread (   Exness, IC Markets ). Dépôt minimum : 150 $. Il est recommandé d'utiliser un VPS avec un faible ping (latence (ms)) pour un fonctionnement 24h/24 et 7j/7. RockFort_XAUUSD.set   (paramètres par défaut) Paramètres : "PERIOD" : période (M15 est recommandé). "Tra
The Simple Grid Trader
Pei Hoon Ng
Experts
This simple grid trading EA will place limit buy orders or buy stop orders with take profit at each step based on the given price range. User will need to enter the following settings: inputUpperRange - This defines the high price. Default is ask + 1000 points. inputLowerRange - This defines the low price.    Default is ask - 1000 points. inputGridLevels - This defines the number of level (or orders) to place within the given range. Default is 10. inputLotSize - This defines the volume. Default
PSAR Expert Extended MT5
Alexander Fedosov
Experts
This robot operates based on the Parabolic SAR indicator. Verion for MetaTrader4 here . The advanced EA version includes the following changes and improvements: The EA behavior has been monitored on various account types and in different conditions (fixed/floating spread, ECN/cent accounts, etc.) The EA functionality has been expanded. Features better flexibility and efficiency, better monitoring of open positions. Works on both 4 and 5 digits brokers. The EA does not use martingale, grid or arb
Mango Scalper
Mahmoud M A Alkhatib
Experts
Mango Scalper  is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very Good and Smart breakout strategy, advanced money management and probabilistic analysis. Most effective in the price consolidation stages that occupy the bulk of the market time. Proven itself on real accounts with an excellent risk-to-reward ratio. Does not need forced optimization, which is the main factor of its reliability and guarantee of stable profit in the future. S uitable for both beginners and experienced traders.  
EA Falcon MT5
Renat Garaev
Experts
EA Falcon est un algorithme basé sur deux stratégies principales qui vous permettent de trader dans le sens de la tendance principale avec l'utilisation de fonctionnalités supplémentaires pour rendre le trading plus sûr et plus raisonnable en termes de risque et de profit. Stratégies: - Fractale asymétrique. Indicateur personnalisé. - Régression linéaire. Un indicateur personnalisé qui permet à l'EA de négocier uniquement dans le sens de la tendance principale. Les fonctions: -Filtre de no
Its Volatility is your Opportunity
Marta Gonzalez
Experts
Sometimes the market becomes volatile and we need algorithms that operate this volatility regardless of its direction. This system tries to take advantage in moments of high volatility. It has 5 levels of input filters that it is recommended to adjust depending on the volatility, the average value would be mode 3, below the sensitivity decreases, above it increases. You can download the demo and test it yourself. Very stable growth curve as result of smart averaging techniques. "Safety first
Gold NightFall
Thang Chu
Experts
This EA will capture small gold movement at night. It is based on certain sideway pattern of gold which has been persisting for many years. Tracking Account Gold Nightfall Features : No Martingale, grid or averaging. All trades have Stop Loss and Take Profit. Only one or two trades most of the time Currency: Gold/ XAUUSD Low exposure to the market, short holding time, perfect to work together with other EAs for diversification No over weekend holding Customizable risks: fixed lot, lot per x $ of
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.97 (295)
Experts
Bonjour à tous les traders ! Je suis Quantum Queen, la nouvelle recrue de la famille Quantum des Expert Advisors. Ma spécialité ? L'OR. Je trade la paire XAUUSD avec précision et confiance, vous offrant des opportunités de trading inégalées sur le marché de l'or. Je suis là pour vous prouver que je suis l'Expert Advisor en trading d'or le plus avancé jamais créé. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Prix
Argos Fury
Aleksandar Prutkin
4.41 (17)
Experts
Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme | Un EA qui comprend le marché Pour la première fois sur cette plateforme, un Expert Advisor (EA) utilise toute la puissance de Deep Seek. Combiné à la stratégie Dynamic Reversal Zoning, cela donne naissance à un système qui ne se contente pas de détecter les mouvements du marché — il les comprend réellement. Signal en direct __________ Configuration Unité de temps : H1 Effet de levier : min. 1:30 Dépôt : min. 200 $ Symbole : XAUUSD Broker : tous le
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.84 (25)
Experts
Symbole XAUUSD Unité de temps H1-M15 (n’importe laquelle) Type Intelligence artificielle Prise en charge des ordres uniques OUI Dépôt minimum 500   USD (ou équivalent dans une autre devise) Compatible avec TOUS les courtiers OUI (compatible avec les courtiers à 2 ou 3 décimales. Toute devise de compte. Tout nom de symbole. Tout fuseau horaire GMT.) Exécution sans configuration préalable OUI Si vous vous intéressez à l’intelligence artificielle appliquée au trading, abonnez‑vous à ma chaîne. J’
Axonshift EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (17)
Experts
AxonShift — Système de trading algorithmique avec logique d’exécution adaptative AxonShift est un algorithme de trading autonome, conçu et optimisé spécifiquement pour le marché de l’or (XAUUSD) sur l’unité de temps H1. Il repose sur une architecture modulaire, capable d’interpréter le comportement du marché en combinant les dynamiques à court terme et les impulsions structurelles de moyen terme. Le système évite les réactions excessives aux bruits de marché ainsi que les stratégies de haute fré
Golden Synapse
Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
4.5 (18)
Experts
Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.87 (478)
Experts
Présentation       Quantum Emperor EA   , le conseiller expert MQL5 révolutionnaire qui transforme la façon dont vous négociez la prestigieuse paire GBPUSD ! Développé par une équipe de traders expérimentés avec une expérience commerciale de plus de 13 ans. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Achetez Quantum Emperor EA et vous pourriez obtenir Quantum StarMan   gratuitement !*** Demandez en privé pour p
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (34)
Experts
Quantum Baron EA Il y a une raison pour laquelle le pétrole est appelé l'or noir — et maintenant, avec Quantum Baron EA, vous pouvez l'exploiter avec une précision et une confiance inégalées. Conçu pour dominer le monde à indice d'octane élevé du XTIUSD (pétrole brut) sur le graphique M30, Quantum Baron est votre arme ultime pour monter de niveau et trader avec une précision d'élite. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setu
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.93 (120)
Experts
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : Il n'y a rien d'impossible, il s'agit simplement de trouver comment le faire ! Entrez dans le futur du trading   Bitcoin   avec   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , le dernier chef-d'œuvre de l'un des meilleurs vendeurs MQL5. Conçu pour les traders qui exigent performance, précision et stabilité, Quantum Bitcoin redéfinit ce qui est possible dans le monde volatil des crypto-monnaies. IMPORTANT !   Après l'achat, veuillez m'envoyer un message privé pour recevoir le manuel d'installa
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
4.93 (14)
Experts
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Machine d'Apprentissage + Modèle d'Apprentissage XGBoost +112 IA Payantes et Gratuites + Système de Vote + Prompts Externes et Éditables) Alors que la plupart des EA sur le marché prétendent utiliser "l'IA" ou les "réseaux de neurones" mais n'exécutent en réalité que des scripts de base, Aria Connector EA V4 redéfinit ce que signifie le trading véritablement alimenté par l'IA. Ce n'est pas de la théorie, pas du battage médiatique marketing, c'est une connexion directe e
The Gold Reaper MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.44 (84)
Experts
PROP FIRM PRÊT !   (   télécharger SETFILE   ) WARNING : Il ne reste que quelques exemplaires au prix actuel ! Prix ​​final : 990$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal Bienvenue chez le Faucheur d'Or ! S'appuyant sur le très réussi Goldtrade Pro, cet EA a été conçu pour fonctionner sur plusieurs périodes en même temps et a la possibilité de définir la fréquence d
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.75 (119)
Experts
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
AI Gold Sniper MT5
Ho Tuan Thang
5 (7)
Experts
Chaîne de trading Forex EA sur MQL5 : Rejoignez ma chaîne MQL5 pour suivre mes dernières actualités. Ma communauté de plus de 14 000 membres sur MQL5 . Plus que 3 EXEMPLAIRES SUR 10 À 399 $ ! Le prix passera ensuite à 499 $. - REAL SIGNAL Faible risque : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2302784 IC Markets - Risque élevé : https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2310008 Les instructions d'installation complètes pour le bon fonctionnement d'EA AI Gold Sniper sont mises à jour à l'adresse   commentaire
Remstone
Remstone
5 (2)
Experts
Remstone n'est pas un Expert Advisor ordinaire.   Il allie des années de recherche et de gestion d'actifs. Live:   Startrader   Darwinex   Tickmill Price will increase by $1,000 every positive year. 2026 price: $3,000 Depuis 2018   , ma dernière société, Armonia Capital, a fourni le signal ARF à Darwinex, un gestionnaire d'actifs réglementé par la FCA, levant 750 000 $. Maîtrisez 4 classes d'actifs avec un seul EA ! Aucune promesse, aucune illusion. Mais une vaste expérience du terrain. Rejoign
VolumeHedger
Huseyin Furkan Ozturk
5 (20)
Experts
VolumeHedger EA [Live Signals]   ,  [My Channel]   ,  [Set Files]   ,   [ Blog ] Comptes recommandés : Standard à fort effet de levier, ECN, Raw ; Cent ; Propfirm (FTMO etc.) Le développeur de cet EA a prouvé son professionnalisme grâce à la qualité de ses autres robots. Avec Volume Hedger EA  Grâce à la fonctionnalité de définition de stratégie d’entrée avec un indicateur personnalisé, vous n’aurez plus besoin d’acheter plusieurs EA ! Cet EA est un algorithme de trading avancé combinant strat
ENEA mt5
Vitalii Tkachenko
5 (3)
Experts
Prix : 404$ -> 550$ Signal :   ENEA Kılavuz :  Manual ENEA mt5 – Changement de régime + GPT5 avec Modèles de Markov Cachés (HMM) ENEA mt5 est un algorithme de trading entièrement automatisé et de pointe qui combine la puissance de l’intelligence artificielle sous la forme de ChatGPT-5 avec l’analyse statistique précise d’un Modèle de Markov Caché (HMM). Il surveille le marché en temps réel, identifiant même les états de marché complexes et difficiles à détecter (régimes), et ajuste dynamiquem
SGear
Olesia Kusmenko
5 (4)
Experts
Promotion de fin d'été – Offre limitée ! Un modèle de tarification par paliers s'applique : chaque cinquième achat augmente le prix de 50 $. À chaque nouvel acheteur, le niveau de prix suivant se rapproche, rendant votre entrée plus coûteuse. Sécurisez SGear au prix actuel avant que la prochaine augmentation de prix ne soit déclenchée. Cette vente est limitée, tant en temps qu'en quantité. Après cela, le prix du marché régulier s'appliquera. Cliquez ici -> SGear Signal pour suivre le signal en
EA New Player
Vitali Vasilenka
5 (13)
Experts
EA New Player — Conseiller en trading nouvelle génération Offre spéciale dès le lancement : 10 premiers exemplaires : 390 $, 20 exemplaires suivants : 550 $. EA New Player est un conseiller en trading unique pour MT5, basé sur 7 stratégies de trading classiques différentes. Ce conseiller a été créé sans intelligence artificielle, uniquement à partir d'outils d'analyse technique éprouvés. Sa principale caractéristique est la transparence de sa logique, la simplicité de ses paramètres et sa polyv
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (3)
Experts
Présentation de Syna Version 3+ - Le Système de Trading IA Révolutionnaire à Double Fonction J'ai le plaisir de présenter Syna Version 3+, une avancée révolutionnaire dans la technologie de trading alimentée par l'IA. Cette version offre un accès API direct sans précédent aux principaux fournisseurs d'IA, notamment OpenAI, Anthropic, Gemini, X.ai (Grok), Mistral, DeepSeek et l'écosystème étendu de modèles d'OpenRouter. Désormais avec des capacités d'entrée Vision, une gestion automatique des cl
VectorPrime EA MT5
Maxim Kurochkin
5 (9)
Experts
VectorPrime — Système algorithmique avec logique vectorielle multicouche VectorPrime est un système de trading autonome conçu pour une exécution structurée dans des conditions de marché multi-unités de temps. Son cœur repose sur le concept d’ analyse vectorielle , où la dynamique des prix est décomposée en impulsions directionnelles et en structures matricielles. Le système n’interprète pas le marché comme une suite de signaux isolés, mais comme un ensemble de vecteurs interconnectés formant une
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.21 (87)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Quantum StarMan
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.91 (103)
Experts
Bonjour à tous, permettez-moi de me présenter : Je suis   Quantum StarMan,   le membre électrisant et le plus frais de la famille   Quantum EA   . Je suis un EA multidevises entièrement automatisé, capable de gérer jusqu'à 5 paires dynamiques :   AUDUSD, EURAUD, EURUSD, GBPUSD et USDCAD   . Avec une précision extrême et un sens des responsabilités sans faille, je ferai passer votre trading au niveau supérieur. Et le plus important : je ne m'appuie pas sur des stratégies Martingale. J'utilise pl
Aura Neuron MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.8 (49)
Experts
Aura Neuron est un Expert Advisor distinctif qui poursuit la série de systèmes de trading Aura. En s'appuyant sur des réseaux neuronaux avancés et des stratégies de trading classiques de pointe, Aura Neuron offre une approche innovante avec d'excellentes performances potentielles. Entièrement automatisé, cet Expert Advisor est conçu pour négocier des paires de devises telles que  XAUUSD (GOLD). Il a démontré une stabilité constante sur ces paires de 1999 à 2023. Le système évite les techniques d
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
5 (1)
Experts
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 La version la plus avancée de notre EA à ce jour, entièrement reconstruite avec prise de décision basée sur l’IA , vote multi-IA et logique de trading dynamique . Désormais, il n’est plus limité uniquement à XAUUSD (Or) en M1, mais prend également en charge BTCUSD et ETHUSD , avec des entrées haute fréquence, une gestion intelligente du risque et une adaptabilité totale. Cet EA combine des IA gratuites connectées via OpenRouter avec des filtres avancés pour un tradin
Swing Master EA
Ihor Otkydach
4.78 (67)
Experts
Voici un EA puissant que je te présente, construit sur mon système de trading manuel — Algo Pumping . J'ai sérieusement boosté cette stratégie, ajouté plein d'améliorations, de filtres et de technologies de pointe, et maintenant je lance ce robot de trading qui : Trade avec l'algorithme avancé Algo Pumping Swing Trading, Pose systématiquement des Stop Loss pour protéger ton capital, Est parfait pour le "Prop Firm Trading" comme pour le "Trading personnel", Ne fait pas de martingale ni de gros gr
NTRon 2OOO
Konstantin Freize
5 (1)
Experts
Stratégie de trading hybride pour XAUUSD – Combinaison de sentiment des actualités & déséquilibre du carnet d'ordres La stratégie présentée combine deux approches de trading rarement utilisées mais très efficaces dans un système hybride conçu exclusivement pour le XAUUSD (or) en graphique 30 minutes . Alors que la plupart des experts advisors traditionnels reposent sur des indicateurs fixes ou des structures techniques simples, ce système repose sur un modèle intelligent d'accès au marché, intég
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.54 (26)
Experts
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/764010 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Blog Posts:   https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mqlcharmant77/blog My Expert Advisors: https://www.mql5.com/en/us
Gold Trade Pro MT5
Profalgo Limited
4.23 (35)
Experts
Lancer la promo ! Plus que quelques exemplaires à 449$! Prochain prix : 599$ Prix ​​final : 999$ Obtenez 1 EA gratuitement (pour 2 comptes commerciaux) -> contactez-moi après l'achat Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here Live signal:   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2084890 Live Signal high risk :  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2242498 Live Signal Set Prop Firm Set File JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Parameter overview Gold Trade Pro rejoint le club des EA de Gold trading, mais avec un
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (23)
Experts
IMPORTANT   : Ce package ne sera vendu au prix actuel que pour un nombre très limité d'exemplaires.    Le prix va monter à 1499$ très rapidement    +100 stratégies incluses   et plus à venir ! BONUS   : À partir de 999$ ou plus --> choisissez  5     de mes autres EA gratuitement !  TOUS LES FICHIERS CONFIGURÉS GUIDE COMPLET DE CONFIGURATION ET D'OPTIMISATION GUIDE VIDÉO SIGNAUX EN DIRECT EXAMEN (tiers) Bienvenue dans le SYSTÈME D'ÉCLATEMENT ULTIME ! Je suis heureux de vous présenter l'Ultimat
Http EA
Yury Orlov
5 (6)
Experts
HTTP EA (How To Trade Pro) — robot de trading MT5 sans martingale ni grille, avec clôture quotidienne des positions. Développé par trader professionnel avec plus de 25 ans d'expérience. Dernière copie au prix actuel ! Ensuite, le prix augmentera de 100 $. L'expert utilise des ordres en attente, n'ouvre qu'une seule position par actif, applique toujours un stop-loss et un take-profit, et clôture les positions chaque jour. Fonctionne avec les instruments financiers suivants : Paires de devises Cry
Hephaestus EA
Evgenii Aksenov
2.33 (3)
Experts
Hephaestus is the god of artisans and blacksmiths from ancient Greek mythology. The advisor created for trading on the XAUEUR pair (gold/euro) corresponds to its image, it is hardworking and reliable as a god The strategy is based on patterns. This is a unique technology for entering a transaction when special conditions occur that are invisible to most ordinary traders and robots Hephaestus does not use dangerous trading systems (grid, martingale, doubling, etc.) The price of 450 USD is a promo
Plus de l'auteur
Dark Mars
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The Dark Mars Expert Advisor is ready for fully automated trading with various symbols. The Dark Mars EA is a scalper that I have tested on the M5, M15, M30, and H1 timeframes. The EA opens trades on breakouts or pullbacks based on the Bollinger Bands indicator. The EA is ready to trade right away with default settings — no optimization needed for GBPUSD and USDCAD. Love this EA? Leave a positive review and get Latte as a FREE bonus! Dark Mars and Latte are two completely different trading styl
LuminaFX
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (10)
Experts
LuminaFX is a fully automated expert which trades 8 symbols from one chart. The expert implements a popular version of the recurrent neural model. Values of the "Schmuksie" indicator (my adaptation of the American Dollar Index DXY, or "Dixie"), are used as inputs to the neural model. You can download a free indicator IDixie and put it on one chart with the expert LuminaFX. IDixie calculates close prices of the American Dollar Index, which is used in the expert, and it also shows a moving average
Your False Hope
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.24 (17)
Experts
The advisor "Your False Hope" is a fully automated strategy which trades major symbols. The set of symbols may change while the strategy is improved. I created this strategy as a parody of pipe dreams of Internet users about magical possibilities of machine learning for financial markets. The objective is to show that normalized inputs of any set of symbols can be learned by a neural network. This strategy has two trading modes: "False_hope" and "Reality". Start the advisor on one chart of any s
FREE
Gold Chaser
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (3)
Experts
The "Gold Chaser" expert advisor trades in fully automated mode these 4 symbols: XAUUSD (Gold), XAGUSD (Silver), US30, US500, and BTCUSD (Bitcoin) Possibilities of the "non-major" symbols really differ from what you are accustomed to with the usual set of symbols. First of all, gold moves very quickly. Like major symbols, gold reacts to political events, important economic events and speeches of VIP geeks. However, gold moves in a much more swaying manner. The same is applicable to silver, oil a
QuantumPip
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.36 (11)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, "Schmuksie" (my adaptation of the "Dixie" indicator), DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 16 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each
NewsCatcher Pro for MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
My Big Bars MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.58 (12)
Indicateurs
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H3, H4, H6 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are multiple of the current timeframe. If you open an M2 chart (2 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M3, M5 and M15. There are 2 handy buttons in the lower r
FREE
IQuantum
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicateurs
The indicator IQuantum shows trading signals for 10 symbols in the daily chart: AUDCAD, AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPCAD, GBPCHF, GBPUSD, NZDUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. Signals of the indicator are produced by 2 neural models which were trained independently from one another. The inputs for the neural models are normalised prices of the symbols, as well as prices of Gold, Silver and markers of the current day. Each neural model was trained in 2 ways. The Ultimate mode is an overfitted neural model
FREE
IRush
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Indicator IRush uses a modified version of a popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to look for entries on a daily chart or lower. The indicator has been set up and tested with the major symbols: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. An automated trading with this indicator is implemented in the expert advisor Intraday Rush . This expert advisor can open, trail and close its trades. Check it out, it may be exactly what you are looking for! A Correct Reading of IRush The c
FREE
NewsCatcher Free MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.5 (2)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
FREE
IDixie
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicateurs
IDixie is an indicator which shows open and close values of the American dollar index, DXY or "Dixie". The indicator is calculated from weighted values of 6 major symbols: EURUSD, USDJPY, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDSEK, and USDCHF. In addition to "Dixie" values, the indicator also shows a moving average. You can set the period of the moving average. When bars of the indicator break through the moving average, this creates good opportunities to enter the market. As a rule, signals from this indicator are
FREE
High Trend Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
Filled Area Chart MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Utilitaires
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
FREE
My Big Bars
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.75 (4)
Indicateurs
The indicator My Big Bars can show bars (candles) of a higher timeframe. If you open an H1 (1 hour) chart, the indicator puts underneath a chart of H4, D1 and so on. The following higher timeframes can be applied: M3, M5, M10, M15, M30, H1, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12, D1, W1 and MN. The indicator chooses only those higher timeframes which are higher than the current timeframe and are multiple of it. If you open an M30 chart (30 minutes), the higher timeframes exclude M5, M15 and M30. There are 2 handy
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilitaires
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
NewsCatcher Free
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.67 (3)
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Free opens trades when the price makes a reversal move from support and resistance levels. Market entries should be confirmed by the Relative Strength Index (RSI). The RSI is implemented as a tachometer. It is recommended to use this advisor in a highly volatile market after a political event or a release of major economic data. You can use this advisor in the semi-automated mode (the RSI performs an information role) or in the fully automated mode (the RSI decides when t
FREE
Filled Area Chart
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilitaires
The utility Filled Area Chart adds to the standard set of price presentations. It is a brand new, nice price chart. You will certainly like it if you want to feel yourself a trader born under the Bloomber lucky star. The Properties allow to set the colors and other things: Color preset - choose a preset or set to "Custom" and set your own colors using the properties below. Custom area color - color of the area below the price line. Works only with Color preset = Custom. Custom chart color - col
FREE
TradeKeeper Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilitaires
The utility TradeKeeper Lite can show your profits for different periods and bip a sound when you reach a profit target value. Click the tachometer to quickly switch to the next profit period. There are 5 of them: This Day, This Week, This Month, Last 90 Days and All I Made. With the utility TradeKeeper Pro , available at this link , you can also open trades with a magic number and volume of your choice, trail any orders with a simple trail or iSAR-based trail, as well as close any open trades a
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
NewsCatcher Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
4.71 (14)
Experts
NewsCatcher Pro opens both pending and market orders based on data from the mql5.com calendar. In live mode, NewsCatcher Pro automatically downloads the calendar, opens orders, trails and closes orders. NewsCatcher Pro can trade any event from the calendar with any symbol available in MetaTrader, including Gold, Oil and cross-rates. To change the default symbol, go to the event view you want to change it for. NewsCatcher Pro uses two strategies: Strategy 1 (pending orders): the advisor opens two
TradeKeeper Pro
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilitaires
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicateurs
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
NewsCatcher Visual
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from 2 economic calendars: investing.com or mql5.com . The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fu
QuantumPip MT4
Evgeniy Scherbina
5 (1)
Experts
The expert "QuantumPip" is a fully automated expert which can trade several symbols from one chart. The expert also uses prices of Gold, Oil, Dixie, DAX or FTSE to calculate inputs for the symbols. The expert uses 2 types of recurrent neural model - 1 network (decisions "buy" or "sell") and 2 networks (decisions "buy" or "uncertainty" and "sell" or "uncertainty"). QuantumPip can, therefore, trade 20 strategies as one, because it is 2 models per each of the 10 symbols. This can help diversify ri
TradeKeeper Pro MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Utilitaires
The utility TradeKeeper Pro allows you to open a trade manually with a magic and a volume of your choice. It does not open its own trades, it can only open a trade by your command. TradeKeeper Pro can trail any open trades by the iSAR (parabolic) indicator, and a simple trail. It can set the stoploss level at the open price as soon as possible. To trail any open trades for any instruments, it suffices to launch the utility in one chart. TradeKeeper Pro can close any trades or pending orders of a
High Trend MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Indicateurs
The indicator High Trend Pro monitors a big number of symbols in up to 4 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Pro is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. High Trend Pro uses emproved versions of popular and highly demanded indicators for calculating its signals. High Trend Pro calculates the signal strength
NewsCatcher Visual MT5
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The advisor NewsCatcher Visual automatically downloads actual data from the mql5.com calendar. The advisor can work in the "autoclick" mode, that is it can open trades automatically by comparing actual and forecast values. It also allows to manually open both instant and pending orders with a set volume. Recommendations By default the advisor NewsCatcher Visual applies the "autoclick" strategy to all events of high volatility. This allows the advisor to work in the fully automatic mode. However
Intraday Rush
Evgeniy Scherbina
4 (4)
Experts
The "Intraday Rush" Expert Advisor trades several symbols simultaneously in automatic mode: AUDUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCAD, USDCHF, and USDJPY. The advisor uses a modified version of the popular indicator RSI (Relative Strength Index) to make open and close trading decisions. You can download a free indicator IRush , used by this advisor, to visualize trading. The one major difference of this advisor is that it can check its trading decisions several times during the day. If the market condition
Neural Transformer
Evgeniy Scherbina
Experts
The "Neural Transformer" expert is a fully automated expert which is ready to trade on the daily timeframe with 2 symbols: GBPUSD and USDCAD. In addition to this, you can train the expert to trade on any timeframe with any symbol. The expert will automatically pick up the files of your new customized neural network. The "Neural Transformer" has made training neural networks for Forex an easy and exciting process! Currently, I am offering one type of network - LSTM. It is the most popular neural
Filtrer:
Iputu Jaya Wiharsa
1034
Iputu Jaya Wiharsa 2025.08.06 07:11 
 

The Author has given me advise and hopefully this EA can bring a good result. Thanks author.

Lucas Liew
242
Lucas Liew 2025.07.15 16:23 
 

seems like a pretty well thought out EA, will continue to monitor its progress in the coming weeks

Milan Hulsen
25
Milan Hulsen 2025.07.15 08:08 
 

So far really good backtest results. Have it running on a demo account right now, but soon I will add it to my live account.

sharkpro10
121
sharkpro10 2025.06.26 21:01 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Wan Suryolaksono
1766
Wan Suryolaksono 2025.06.23 19:10 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

toshi
632
toshi 2025.06.10 11:47 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Henri Speek
206
Henri Speek 2025.06.09 10:02 
 

In the backtests this EA looks very promising. A good win rate and a low drawdown. I have put it on a live account now, and hope it will match the backtests. For now 5 stars.

Xiao Bo Xu
184
Xiao Bo Xu 2025.06.09 00:17 
 

It is his spirit of research that supports me to keep testing his ea. I will wait for him to give old users more opportunities to try, so that everyone can continue to purchase his new innovations. I know this road is very difficult, but it's something we have to go through

Evgeniy Scherbina
36356
Réponse du développeur Evgeniy Scherbina 2025.06.09 06:36
Hi. Here is my schedule to update the EAs.
Gold Chaser: May-June
QuantumPip and LuminaFX: June
Atari: June-July
Deepman
771
Deepman 2025.06.04 09:36 
 

Really well thought EA. Low drawdown and good profits!

Rutt Tungkiratichai
2680
Rutt Tungkiratichai 2025.06.02 02:48 
 

1 week forward testing,So far so good.

11017049 NORA
86
11017049 NORA 2025.05.30 12:48 
 

For a while it seems to be a good EA. Nice support

Siriraj Chu Umnart
374
Siriraj Chu Umnart 2025.05.23 18:44 
 

For this EA, which uses the "Transformer" neural network, it has a hedge between currencies, low Drawdown, and another advantage of this EA that I like is that it has a function to close all orders when the profit reaches the set value and then start buying and selling again. Overall, I like it.

Répondre à l'avis