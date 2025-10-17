GoldMax EA 4

GoldMax EA - is one of the best Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 4 . The unique algorithm of the adviser analyzes the movement of the asset price, taking into account the factors of technical and mathematical analysis, determines profitable entry and exit points, and uses advanced money management, lot multiplier, grid and subsidence reduction mechanism. 

Recommendations: 

  • Broker - RoboForex, Weltrade, Alpari, Exness, IC Trading, FxOpen and/or another, where scalping is allowed
  • Account type – ECN/PRO (with hedging)
  • Timeframe - any, I'm use M15.
  • Trading pair - XAUUSD (Gold) and/or other, after successful optimization
  • Deposit - minimum from 1000, I'm recommend 3000-5000 for each symbol separately
  • Leverage - from 1:100, I'm recommend 1:500
  • Trading mode - VPS (24/7)
  • Optimization and testing period - from 6-12 months
  • Recommended frequency for optimization - every 3 months

Advantages:

  1. The Expert Advisor uses MT indicators, does not use external resources, is not dependent on fundamental analysis and/or news.
  2. The Expert Advisor trades almost the same way both in the strategy tester and on demo and real accounts. 
  3. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  4. The Expert Advisor can be used for medium-long-term investments, as well as for overclocking the deposit.
  5. You can install an Expert Advisor for trading on a chart of any timeframe. Key parameters are available to change in the settings of the Expert Advisor, so that each trader can easily optimize and customize the adviser for his broker, account type and deposit. 

NOTE:

  1. The Expert Advisor has built-in Magic for all of its orders.  If you use an advisor on different symbols of the same trading terminal, you must install an advisor with a different Magic for each symbol separately.  
  2. Before purchasing an Expert Advisor, make sure you have the appropriate experience and computer to optimize and test the Expert Advisor.

WARNING:
+ All my Indicators and Expert Advisors are sold only through MQL5.
+ All my products that hackers are trying to sell through other sites and at a different price are counterfeit that will not work correctly and stably!!!

WARNING:

  1. Do not believe in the fairy tale that some Expert Adviser will trade the same on any type of account and with any broker. This is a LIES, since each broker has different quote providers, quote accuracy 4(2) digits or 5(3) digits, order execution types еtс.
  2. Before installing the Expert Advisor on a real account, , I'm recommend optimizing and testing the Expert Adviser on that particular broker, account type, symbol and deposit, on which the adviser will trade.


💥 Profit from trading with this Expert Advisor depends on what risks you are willing to take…!!! 

Version of the GoldMax EA for MetaTrader 5 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

