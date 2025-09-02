Benj hybrid EA mararm

BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm)

Your Professional Trading Cockpit: Mapped ATR • Dual-Limit Logic • Daily P&L Guard

Important notice: After purchase, please contact via Telegram @CryptomanPh for installation guide and setting.

🚀 Why Traders Choose BENJ HYBRID EA
BENJ HYBRID EA is more than a simple trading robot—it’s a complete execution, analytics, and risk management system. Built for serious traders, this EA blends institutional-grade automation with manual precision control. Whether you prefer hands-free trading or like to fine-tune every decision, BENJ HYBRID EA puts power and clarity at your fingertips.

With its optional single-step martingale arm, mapped ATR scaling, slope-flip logic, and robust daily profit/loss guard, this is your all-in-one solution to trade Forex, Gold, Crypto, Indices, and CFDs with structure, speed, and confidence.

🔥 Key Features

🔹 Dual-Limit Smart Seeding (0.6× / 0.8× ATR)

  • Two-stage pending orders per side with precision sizing.

  • Instant cancel/reseed logic adjusts to volatility shifts.

  • Slope-flip intelligence cancels opposite-side trades automatically.

🔹 Optional Martingale Arm (Controlled Recovery)

  • One-step martingale available only when needed.

  • Designed to minimize risk exposure while improving drawdown recovery.

🔹 ATR-Mapped Risk & Scaling

  • Consistent distance scaling across multiple timeframes:

    • M15 → H1

    • H1 → H4

    • H4 → D1

  • Ensures your risk and reward are market-adaptive.

🔹 Daily Profit & Loss Guard

  • Set your Target Gain % and Max Loss %.

  • EA automatically locks trading when limits are hit and resets the next day.

  • Built-in flattening logic closes trades instantly on daily lock trigger.

🔹 Intuitive Dashboard Panel

  • One-click execution buttons: Buy, Sell, Close All, BE toggle, Cancel Pending Orders, Cut Loss, Close Winners.

  • Live trade stats: Floating P&L, Win/Loss count, equity changes, ATR levels, session status.

  • Persistent tracking: Trade cycles, equity ATH/ATD metrics, and trade states survive restarts or VPS moves.

🔹 Tester & Market Ready

  • Built-in Kickstart mode ensures clean backtesting and smooth MQL5 Market validation.

  • Fully broker-compliant with fallback order handling (error 133 bypass).

🎯 Perfect For
✅ Traders who want full automation with manual override options.
✅ DCA/grid traders looking for a structured, ATR-based system.
✅ Professionals who enforce strict daily limits to protect capital.
✅ Traders seeking clarity, transparency, and professional-grade workflow in one EA.

💡 Why BENJ HYBRID EA Wins
Unlike traditional panels or grid bots that focus only on visuals or aggressive scaling, this EA offers:

  • 🔐 Institutional-level risk control with daily guard and volatility-based seeding.

  • Fast, intuitive execution through a clean, resizable dashboard.

  • 📊 Honest win-rate analytics (break-even trades filtered out).

  • 🧩 Adaptive logic that scales seamlessly across different instruments and timeframes.

  • 🛡️ Safe & stable: Passed MQL5 Market validation, ready for real-world deployment.

📌 Quick Highlights:

  • Dual-limit ATR smart entries

  • Optional one-step martingale for controlled recovery

  • Daily profit & loss lock with auto-reset

  • Cancel Pending Orders & Close Winners shortcut buttons

  • Live performance tracking (ATH/ATD)

  • Kickstart backtest mode for accurate testing

  • Multi-asset compatibility: Forex, Gold, Crypto, CFDs

Take Control of Your Trading
BENJ HYBRID EA (Martingale Arm) isn’t a gimmick or a one-size-fits-all bot—it’s a battle-tested cockpit for traders who demand discipline, transparency, and adaptability.
Whether you’re scalping intraday volatility or running swing setups, this EA gives you the structure you need to succeed.

🔹 BENJ HYBRID EA – Your edge, your strategy, fully empowered.


