Gold TL MTF 4

Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF). 


Benefits of the indicator:

  1. The indicator produces signals with high accuracy.
  2. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn.
  3. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker.
  4. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.).
  5. You can trade on any timeframes (M1-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trade).
  6. Individual parameters (TF, color etc.) are available to change in the indicator settings so that each trader can easily customize the indicator for themselves.
  7. The indicator can be used as an excellent main addition to your trading system, as well as an independent trading system. 


Version of the Gold TL MTF indicator for MetaTrader 5 

I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!

Produits recommandés
Adjustable Fractal MT4
Dmitry Timin
4.76 (25)
Indicateurs
Adjustable Fractal MT4 is a modification of Bill Williams' Fractals indicator. The fractal consists of a two sets of arrows - up (upper fractals) and down (lower fractals). Each fractal satisfies the following conditions: Upper fractal - maximum (high) of a signal bar exceeds or is equal to maximums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right; Lower fractal - minimum (low) of a signal bar is less or equal to minimums of all bars from the range to the left and to the right. Unlike a s
FREE
MTF Stochastic and RSI
Georgiy Gazaryan
5 (2)
Indicateurs
A simple but effective helper that will allow you to track both global and local market trends. The indicator combines the work of two oscillators: Stochastic and RSI. Both indicators can be set to any timeframe. Advantages of Use Multitimeframe - you can adjust both indicators to the desired timeframes. To obtain the entry points, you can use the Elder's triple screen system. Highly customizable - you can configure not only the parameters of the indicators, but also their appearance (color and
FREE
Auto Fib MT4
Part-time Day Trader
Indicateurs
Fibonacci retracement levels — always ready when they matter most. Auto Fib for MT4 keeps precise, up-to-date Fibonacci levels on your chart for those who seek perfectly timed pullback entries on Fib levels, or want an extra layer of confluence alongside their regular indicators. With one click, the tool automatically detects the latest impulse move and draws Fibonacci levels from wick to wick with maximum precision. Need a clean chart for execution? Click again — the levels instantly hide. Who
FREE
MACD Arrows indicator
Nedyalka Zhelyazkova
Indicateurs
MACD Crossover Arrows & Alert is a MT4 (MetaTrader 4) indicator and it can be used with any forex trading systems / strategies for additional confirmation of trading entries or exits on the stocks and currencies market. This mt4 indicator provides a   BUY signal   if the MACD main line crosses above the MACD   signal  line . It also displays a   Sell signal   if the   MACD main line crosses  below the MACD   signal  line . STRATEGY Traders can use the MACD signal alerts from a higher time frame
FREE
Tipu Heikin Ashi Panel
Kaleem Haider
4.56 (18)
Indicateurs
Tipu Heikin-Ashi Panel is the modified version of the original Heiken Ashi indicator published by MetaQuotes here . A professional version of this indicator is available here . Features An easy to use Panel that shows the Heiken Ashi trend of selected timeframe. Customizable Buy/Sell alerts, push alerts, email alerts, or visual on-screen alerts. Customizable Panel. The panel can be moved to any place on the chart or minimized to allow more space. Heikin means "the average", and Ashi means "foot
FREE
BinaryFortune
Andrey Spiridonov
3.83 (6)
Indicateurs
The BinaryFortune indicator has been developed and adapted specifically for trading short-term binary options. The algorithm of the indicator analyzes numerous factors before generating a signal. The indicator is installed in the conventional way. The indicator consists of an information window, which displays the name of the trading instrument, support and resistance levels, and the signal itself ( BUY , SELL or WAIT ). A signal is accompanied by a sound and a pop-up Alert. Advantages of the in
FREE
High Trend Lite
Evgeniy Scherbina
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The indicator High Trend Lite monitors 5 symbols in up to 3 timeframes simultaneously and calculates the strength of their signals. The indicator notifies you when a signal is the same in different timeframes. The indicator can do this from just one chart. Therefore, High Trend Lite is a multicurrency and multitimeframe indicator. With the High Trend Pro , available at this link , you will have an unlimited number of symbols, 4 timeframes, a colourful chart of the primary MACD indicator, several
FREE
Sm Ichimoku Scanner
Steeve Christian Martol
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Multi Time Frame Indicator acts as a Scanner based on the Ichimoku Trading System. The outcome is displayed on a board. This helps you to make "at a glance" a mental picture of the System without having to open the chart. Up to 10 Currencies can be watched. Scanned elements And Legend "KUMO Futur" - Green : The Kumo Futur is Bullish. "KUMO Futur" - Red : The Kumo Futur is Bearish. "PRICE Cross KJ" - Green : The Price is Above the Kijun Sen.  "PRICE Cross KJ" - Red : The Price is Below the Kijun
FREE
QualifiedEngulfing
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
Indicateurs
QualifiedEngulfing est la version gratuite de l'indicateur ProEngulfing . ProEngulfing est la version payante de l'indicateur Advance Engulf. Téléchargez-le ici. Quelle est la différence entre la version gratuite et la version payante de ProEngulfing ? La version gratuite a une limitation d'un signal par jour. Présentation de QualifiedEngulfing - Votre indicateur de motif Engulf professionnel pour MT4 Libérez la puissance de la précision avec QualifiedEngulfing, un indicateur de pointe conçu p
FREE
Super Auto Fibonacci
Muhammed Emin Ugur
Indicateurs
Discover the power of precision and efficiency in your trading with the " Super Auto Fibonacci " MT4 indicator. This cutting-edge tool is meticulously designed to enhance your technical analysis, providing you with invaluable insights to make informed trading decisions. Key Features: Automated Fibonacci Analysis: Say goodbye to the hassle of manual Fibonacci retracement and extension drawing. "Super Auto Fibonacci" instantly identifies and plots Fibonacci levels on your MT4 chart, saving you tim
FREE
FlatBreakout
Aleksei Vorontsov
Indicateurs
FlatBreakout (Free Version) Flat Range Detector and Breakout Panel for MT4 — GBPUSD Only FlatBreakout is the free version of the professional FlatBreakoutPro indicator, specially designed for flat (range) detection and breakout signals on the GBPUSD pair only. Perfect for traders who want to experience the unique fractal logic of FlatBreakout and test breakout signals on a live market without limitations. Who Is This Product For? For traders who prefer to trade breakout of flat ranges (breakout,
FREE
Wise Men Indicator demo
Bohdan Kasyanenko
3 (2)
Indicateurs
The indicator displays signals according to the strategy of Bill Williams on the chart. Demo version of the indicator has the same features as the paid, except that it can work only on a demo account . Signal "First Wise Man" is formed when there is a divergent bar with angulation.  Bullish divergent bar - with lower minimum and closing price in the upper half. Bearish divergent bar - higher maximum and the closing price at the bottom half. Angulation is formed when all three lines of Alligator
FREE
MTF Alligator
Alexander Pekhterev
4.75 (8)
Indicateurs
This is an indicator detecting trend direction. It uses the popular Bill Williams Alligator. It shows market state on all timeframes on one chart. As is well known, traders gain the main profit on the Forex market trading by trend, and losses usually occur when the market is flat. So, in order to gain profit a trader should learn to detect trend market and direction of a current trend in a rapid manner. This indicator has been developed for this purpose. MTF Alligator helps to: Profitably trade
FREE
Extremum by trend
Anton Iudakov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Looking for entry points along the local trend without repaint! Arrows indicate entry points. Based on classic indicators. The indicator is easy to use. Settings Наименование Описание Frequency factor Signal frequency. The less, the more often. This affects the quality. Recommendations Recommended for use on major currency pairs. Timeframe from m5, m15, m30 Subscribe to my telegram channel, where we discuss intraday trading, ideas, indicators, etc., a link in my profile contacts.
FREE
Ppr PA
Yury Emeliyanov
4.5 (2)
Indicateurs
"Ppr PA" is a unique technical indicator created to identify "PPR" patterns on the currency charts of the MT4 trading platform. These patterns can indicate possible reversals or continuation of the trend, providing traders with valuable signals to enter the market. Features: Automatic PPR Detection:   The indicator automatically identifies and marks PPR patterns with arrows on the chart. Visual Signals:   Green and red arrows indicate the optimal points for buying and selling, respectively. Ar
FREE
Free automatic fibonacci
Tonny Obare
4.67 (49)
Indicateurs
Free automatic Fibonacci is an indicator that automatically plots a Fibonacci retracement based on the number of bars you select on the BarsToScan setting in the indicator. The Fibonacci is automatically updated in real time as new highest and lowest values appears amongst the selected bars. You can select which level values to be displayed in the indicator settings. You can also select the color of the levels thus enabling the trader to be able to attach the indicator several times with differe
FREE
Email Drawdown Alert
Roman Starostin
5 (12)
Indicateurs
Free informative Indicator-helper. It'll be usefull for traders who trade many symbols or using grid systems (Averaging or Martingale). Indicator counts drawdown as percent and currency separate. It has a number of settings: Count deposite drawdown according equity value and send e-mail or notifications to user if DD more than set; Sending e-mail when max open orders reached; Shows price and remaining pips amount before MarginCall on current chart and Account generally; Display summary trade lot
FREE
Binary options tester
Vladimir Korotkikh
Indicateurs
Binary options tester Trading panel to test your strategies according to the rules of binary options. Scope: Set the percentage of profit from the transaction. Set the expiration time in seconds. Set the bet size Set the Deposit amount. Make several deals in a row. Keep track of the time before expiration. The tick chart with trade levels is duplicated to an additional window for accuracy. It allows you to work both in the testing mode and in the real quotes mode. The program gives an idea of bi
FREE
Follow The Line
Oliver Gideon Amofa Appiah
3.94 (16)
Indicateurs
FOLLOW THE LINE GET THE FULL VERSION HERE: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/36024 This indicator obeys the popular maxim that: "THE TREND IS YOUR FRIEND" It paints a GREEN line for BUY and also paints a RED line for SELL.  It gives alarms and alerts of all kinds. IT DOES NOT REPAINT and can be used for all currency pairs and timeframes. Yes, as easy and simple as that. Even a newbie can use it to make great and reliable trades. NB: For best results, get my other premium indicators for more
FREE
Support Resistance Multi Time Frame FREE
FXsolutions
4.67 (6)
Indicateurs
This indicator shows the latest untouched support and resistance as horizontal lines. The indicator can show support/resistance from higher timeframes. With this indicator you can e.g. easily see the support/resistance of the timeframes H4, D1 and W1 on a H1 chart, which can be a big advantage while time your entry on H1. This is the FREE version of the indicator: Support Resistance Multi Time Frame The free version works only on EURUSD and GBPUSD! Parameters referenceTF: the timeframe from whi
FREE
Rainbow MT4
Jamal El Alama
Indicateurs
Rainbow MT4 is a technical indicator based on Moving average with period 34 and very easy to use. When price crosses above MA and MA changes color to green, it’s a signal to buy. When price crosses below MA and MA changes color to red, it’s a signal to sell. The Expert advisor ( Rainbow EA MT4) based on Rainbow MT4 indicator, as you can see in the short video below is now available here .
FREE
TDI Patterns SharkFin Indicator
Abir Pathak
4.85 (13)
Indicateurs
This is a Sharkfin Arrows Indicator. Detailed explanation and TDI extras: https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/759138 This indicator will show only Arrows. It does not have TDI symbols on chart. Please get the extras from links above for TDI indicators. Sharkfin Scanner (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/123566 TDI Scanner Dash (paid): https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/41826 About: This Indicator finds the Shark Fin Pattern. It will show an arrow in the current bar if RSI sha
FREE
Power Trend Free
Yurij Kozhevnikov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Power Trend Free - the indicator shows the trend strength in the selected period. Input Parameters The indicator has three input parameters: Period - a positive number greater than one, it shows the number of candlesticks used for calculations. If you enter one or zero, there will be no error, but the indicator will not be drawn. Applied Price - the standard "Apply to:" set meaning data used for the indicator calculation: Close - Close prices; Open - Open prices; High - High prices; Low - Low p
FREE
TreendLines
Sajjad Karimi
Indicateurs
''Trendlines'' is an Indicator, that every Trader need and shows Trendline and  Support and resistance levels in all  Timeframe's. Also In 1-hour, 4-hour and daily time frames and Current timeframes, support, and resistance levels are specified and trend lines are drawn so that the trader can see all levels on a chart.   In   Properties   it is possible to turn off unnecessary Lines.  In ' Tendency indicator '' , as full package of Predictions that every Trader need, there  is also the Predict
FREE
WaveTrend Oscilator
Ibrahim Kisioglu
Indicateurs
Wavetrend Oscillator Indicator — Version 1.0 The Wavetrend Oscillator is a momentum-based technical analysis tool. It is designed to highlight potential momentum shifts, areas that may be overbought or oversold, and the prevailing bias when confirmed by a higher timeframe filter. How it works WT1 and WT2 Lines : Crossovers between these lines are used to indicate changes in momentum. WT1 crossing above WT2 suggests bullish conditions. WT1 crossing below WT2 suggests bearish conditions. WT3 High
FREE
EZ Binary USJP Pair
Tuan Anh Dao
Indicateurs
The indicator allows you to trade binary options. The recommended time frame is М1 and the expiration time is 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator suitable for auto and manual trading. A possible signal is specified as a arrows above/under a candle. You should wait until the candle closes! Arrows are not re-painted Trade sessions: TOKYO section (Half-end) Currency pairs: USD/JPY Working time frame: M1 Expiration time: 1,2,3 minutes. The indicator also shows good results when using the martingale strateg
FREE
Trend Catcher with Alert
Issam Kassas
4.7 (71)
Indicateurs
Le Capteur de Tendance (The Trend Catcher) : La stratégie Trend Catcher avec indicateur d’alerte est un outil d’analyse technique polyvalent qui aide les traders à identifier les tendances du marché ainsi que les points d’entrée et de sortie potentiels. Elle dispose d’une stratégie Trend Catcher dynamique, s’adaptant aux conditions du marché pour offrir une représentation visuelle claire de la direction de la tendance. Les traders peuvent personnaliser les paramètres selon leurs préférences et l
FREE
Oil Master
Abdulkarim Karazon
Indicateurs
Oil Master indicator is a very beginner-friendly buy sell arrow type indicator that works on oil pairs, this indicator focuses on giving quick scalping signals with built-in money management in form of Take profit and stop-loss colored lines that come with each arrow signal, the indicator also has its built in Stats panel that gives signal accuracy % alongside useful info. HOW TO USE : Open trade according to arrow direction, after that use the TP and SL lines above and below the arrow and drag
FREE
BOA Cold Signals Indicator MT4 FREE
Eugene Kendrick
Indicateurs
Binary Options Assistant (BOA) COLD Signals Indicator provides signals based on Amalia Trader Binary Options Strategy. Indicators: Keltner & Stochastic Stop missing trades, stop jumping from chart to chart looking for trade set-ups and get all the signals on 1 chart! U se any of the BOA Signals Indicator with the  Binary Options Assistant (BOA) Multi Currency Dashboard .   All BOA Signal Indicator settings are adjustable to give you more strategy combinations. The signals can be seen visuall
FREE
StrikePin
Mike Pascal Plavonil
1 (1)
Indicateurs
The StrikePin indicator is a technical, analytical tool designed to identify trend reversals and find optimal market entries.  The StrikePin indicator is based on the pin bar pattern, which is the Price Action reversal pattern. An entry signal, in a trending market, can offer a very high-probability entry and a good risk to reward scenario. Be careful: the indicator is repainting since it is looking for highest high and lowest lows.  You should avoid to use it in experts but you can use it in
FREE
Les acheteurs de ce produit ont également acheté
Gann Made Easy
Oleg Rodin
4.82 (145)
Indicateurs
Gann Made Easy est un système de trading Forex professionnel et facile à utiliser qui est basé sur les meilleurs principes de trading en utilisant la théorie de mr. WD Gann. L'indicateur fournit des signaux d'ACHAT et de VENTE précis, y compris les niveaux Stop Loss et Take Profit. Vous pouvez échanger même en déplacement en utilisant les notifications PUSH. VEUILLEZ ME CONTACTER APRÈS L'ACHAT POUR OBTENIR DES CONSEILS DE TRADING, DES BONUS ET L'ASSISTANT EA GANN MADE EASY GRATUITEMENT! Vous ave
Trend indicator AI
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (68)
Indicateurs
L'indicateur Trend Ai est un excellent outil qui améliorera l'analyse du marché d'un trader en combinant l'identification des tendances avec des points d'entrée exploitables et des alertes d'inversion. Cet indicateur permet aux utilisateurs de naviguer dans les complexités du marché forex avec confiance et précision Au-delà des signaux primaires, l'indicateur Trend Ai identifie les points d'entrée secondaires qui surviennent lors des retraits ou des retracements, permettant aux traders de capit
M1 Sniper
Oleg Rodin
4.89 (18)
Indicateurs
M1 SNIPER est un système d'indicateurs de trading facile à utiliser. Il s'agit d'un indicateur à flèche conçu pour l'unité de temps M1. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé seul pour le scalping sur l'unité de temps M1 ou intégré à votre système de trading existant. Bien que conçu spécifiquement pour le trading sur l'unité de temps M1, ce système peut également être utilisé avec d'autres unités de temps. Initialement, j'avais conçu cette méthode pour le trading du XAUUSD et du BTCUSD. Cependant, je
Dynamic Scalper System
Vitalyi Belyh
Indicateurs
L'indicateur « Dynamic Scalper System » est conçu pour la méthode de scalping, permettant de trader au sein des vagues de tendance. Testé sur les principales paires de devises et l'or, il est compatible avec d'autres instruments de trading. Fournit des signaux pour l'ouverture de positions à court terme le long de la tendance, avec un support supplémentaire pour les fluctuations de prix. Principe de l'indicateur : De grandes flèches déterminent la direction de la tendance. Un algorithme de gén
Advanced Dashboard for Currency Strength and Speed
Bernhard Schweigert
4.79 (98)
Indicateurs
Actuellement 20% de réduction ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Ce logiciel de tableau de bord fonctionne sur 28 paires de devises. Il est basé sur 2 de nos principaux indicateurs (Advanced Currency Strength 28 et Advanced Currency Impulse). Il donne un excellent aperçu de l'ensemble du marché Forex. Il montre les valeurs de l'Advanced Currency Strength, la vitesse de mouvement des devises et les signaux pour 28 paires de devises dans tous les (9) délais. Imaginez
Scalper Inside PRO
Alexey Minkov
4.74 (69)
Indicateurs
An exclusive indicator that utilizes an innovative algorithm to swiftly and accurately determine the market trend. The indicator automatically calculates opening, closing, and profit levels, providing detailed trading statistics. With these features, you can choose the most appropriate trading instrument for the current market conditions. Additionally, you can easily integrate your own arrow indicators into Scalper Inside Pro to quickly evaluate their statistics and profitability. Scalper Inside
SMC Easy Signal
Mohamed Hassan
4.67 (12)
Indicateurs
2 copies left at $65, next price is $120 SMC Easy Signal was built to remove the confusion around the smart money concept by turning structural shifts like BOS (Break of Structure) and CHoCH (Change of Character) into simple buy and sell trading signals. It simplifies market structure trading by automatically identifying breakouts and reversals as they happen, allowing traders to focus on execution rather than analysis. Whether the market is continuing its trend or preparing to reverse, the i
Game Changer Indicator
Vasiliy Strukov
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Game Changer est un indicateur de tendance révolutionnaire, conçu pour être utilisé sur tout instrument financier et transformer votre MetaTrader en un puissant analyseur de tendances. L'indicateur ne se redessine pas et est sans latence. Il fonctionne sur n'importe quelle unité de temps et facilite l'identification des tendances, signale les retournements potentiels, agit comme un stop suiveur et fournit des alertes en temps réel pour une réaction rapide du marché. Que vous soyez un trader expé
Trend Screener
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.79 (95)
Indicateurs
Indicateur de tendance, solution unique révolutionnaire pour le trading et le filtrage des tendances avec toutes les fonctionnalités de tendance importantes intégrées dans un seul outil ! Il s'agit d'un indicateur multi-période et multi-devises 100 % non repeint qui peut être utilisé sur tous les symboles/instruments : forex, matières premières, crypto-monnaies, indices et actions. OFFRE À DURÉE LIMITÉE : L'indicateur Support and Resistance Screener est disponible pour seulement 50 $ et à vie. (
Advanced Supply Demand
Bernhard Schweigert
4.91 (296)
Indicateurs
CURRENTLY 26% OFF !! Best Solution for any Newbie or Expert Trader! This indicator is a unique, high quality and affordable trading tool because we have incorporated a number of proprietary features and a new formula. With this update, you will be able to show double timeframe zones. You will not only be able to show a higher TF but to show both, the chart TF, PLUS the higher TF: SHOWING NESTED ZONES. All Supply Demand traders will love it. :) Important Information Revealed Maximize the potentia
Entry Points Pro
Yury Orlov
4.61 (170)
Indicateurs
Indicateur supérieur pour MT4 fournissant des signaux précis pour entrer dans un trade sans repeindre ! Il peut être appliqué à tous les actifs financiers : forex, cryptocurrencies, métaux, actions, indices.  La version MT5 est ici Il fournira des signaux de trading assez précis et vous dira quand il est préférable d'ouvrir un trade et de le fermer. Regardez la vidéo (6:22) avec un exemple de traitement d'un seul signal qui a rapporté à l'indicateur ! La plupart des traders améliorent leurs
Adaptive Volatility Range
Stanislav Konin
5 (3)
Indicateurs
Adaptive Volatility Range [AVR] is a powerful tool for identifying key trend reversal points. AVR accurately reflects the Average True Range (ATR) of volatility, taking into account the Volume-Weighted Average Price (VWAP). The indicator adapts to any market volatility by calculating the average volatility over a specific period, ensuring a stable rate of profitable trades. You receive not just an indicator but a professional automated trading system , AVR-EA . Advantages: Automated Trading Sys
Currency Strength Wizard
Oleg Rodin
4.84 (55)
Indicateurs
Currency Strength Wizard est un indicateur très puissant qui vous offre une solution tout-en-un pour un trading réussi. L'indicateur calcule la puissance de telle ou telle paire de devises en utilisant les données de toutes les devises sur plusieurs périodes. Ces données sont représentées sous la forme d'un indice de devise facile à utiliser et de lignes électriques de devise que vous pouvez utiliser pour voir la puissance de telle ou telle devise. Tout ce dont vous avez besoin est d'attacher l'
Day Trader Master
Oleg Rodin
5 (14)
Indicateurs
Day Trader Master est un système de trading complet pour les day traders. Le système se compose de deux indicateurs. Un indicateur est un signal fléché pour acheter et vendre. C'est l'indicateur de flèche que vous obtenez. Je vous fournirai le deuxième indicateur gratuitement. Le deuxième indicateur est un indicateur de tendance spécialement conçu pour être utilisé conjointement avec ces flèches. LES INDICATEURS NE RÉPÉTENT PAS ET NE TARDENT PAS! L'utilisation de ce système est très simple. Il v
IQ Gold Gann Levels
INTRAQUOTES
5 (4)
Indicateurs
Presenting one-of-a-kind Gann Indicator for XAUUSD IQ Gold Gann Levels is a non-repainting, precision tool designed exclusively for XAUUSD/Gold intraday trading. It uses W.D. Gann’s square root method to plot real-time support and resistance levels, helping traders spot high-probability entries with confidence and clarity. William Delbert Gann (W.D. Gann) was an exceptional market analyst whose trading technique was based on a complex blend of mathematics, geometry, astrology, and ancient calcul
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator
Bernhard Schweigert
4.43 (7)
Indicateurs
Dynamic Forex28 Navigator - L'outil de trading Forex de nouvelle génération. ACTUELLEMENT 49 % DE RÉDUCTION. Dynamic Forex28 Navigator est l'évolution de nos indicateurs populaires de longue date, combinant la puissance de trois en un : Advanced Currency Strength28 Indicator (695 avis) + Advanced Currency IMPULSE avec ALERT (520 avis) + CS28 Combo Signals (Bonus). Détails sur l'indicateur https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/758844 Qu'offre l'indicateur de force de nouvelle génération ? Tout
M1 Arrow
Oleg Rodin
5 (19)
Indicateurs
Une stratégie intraday basée sur deux principes fondamentaux du marché. L'algorithme est basé sur l'analyse des volumes et des vagues de prix à l'aide de filtres supplémentaires. L'algorithme intelligent de l'indicateur ne donne un signal que lorsque deux facteurs de marché se combinent en un seul. L'indicateur calcule les vagues d'une certaine plage sur le graphique M1 en utilisant les données de la période la plus élevée. Et pour confirmer la vague, l'indicateur utilise une analyse en volume.
Currency Strength Exotics
Bernhard Schweigert
4.88 (33)
Indicateurs
ACTUELLEMENT 20% DE RÉDUCTION ! La meilleure solution pour tout débutant ou trader expert ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer la force de la devise pour tous les symboles comme les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier de son genre, n'importe quel symbole peut être ajouté à la 9ème ligne pour montrer la force réelle de la devise de l'or, l'argent, le pétrole, DAX, US30, MXN, TRY, CNH etc. Il s'agit d'un outil de trading unique
FX Power MT4 NG
Daniel Stein
4.95 (20)
Indicateurs
FX Power : Analysez la force des devises pour des décisions de trading plus intelligentes Aperçu FX Power est l'outil essentiel pour comprendre la force réelle des principales devises et de l'or, quelles que soient les conditions du marché. En identifiant les devises fortes à acheter et les faibles à vendre, FX Power simplifie vos décisions de trading et révèle des opportunités à forte probabilité. Que vous suiviez les tendances ou anticipiez les retournements à l'aide de valeurs extrêmes de D
Volumatic Support Resistance Levels MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale  : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   pendant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats  !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5  : Rejoignez mon canal MQL5 pour recevoir les dernières nouvelles Volumatic Support/Resistance Levels Scanner est un indicateur de support/résistance qui ajoute un contexte de volume à la structure des prix. En montrant comment l’activité de trading se concentre autour des pivots récents, il aide les utilisateurs à voir où
Auto Optimized RSI
Davit Beridze
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Auto Optimized RSI est un indicateur fléché intelligent et facile à utiliser, conçu pour fournir des signaux d’achat et de vente précis. Il utilise des simulations de trading sur des données historiques pour déterminer automatiquement les niveaux RSI les plus efficaces pour chaque instrument et période. Cet indicateur peut être utilisé comme un système de trading autonome ou intégré dans votre stratégie existante, et il est particulièrement utile pour les traders à court terme. Contrairement aux
PZ Trend Trading
PZ TRADING SLU
4.8 (5)
Indicateurs
Capture every opportunity: your go-to indicator for profitable trend trading Trend Trading is an indicator designed to profit as much as possible from trends taking place in the market, by timing pullbacks and breakouts. It finds trading opportunities by analyzing what the price is doing during established trends. [ Installation Guide | Update Guide | Troubleshooting | FAQ | All Products ] Trade financial markets with confidence and efficiency Profit from established trends without getting whip
Market Structure Break Out
Ashkan Hazegh Nikrou
5 (7)
Indicateurs
Le Market Structure Break Out (MSB) est un outil avancé conçu pour MT4 et MT5 , permettant aux traders d’analyser les mouvements du marché sous forme de structure. Il détecte et affiche des signaux de trading puissants à l’aide de flèches et alertes , aussi bien dans le sens de la tendance qu’ en sens inverse . L’une de ses fonctionnalités majeures est le tracé de zones d’offre et de demande continues . De plus, la fonction de backtest en direct permet aux traders de visualiser directement sur
Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO MT4
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.33 (6)
Indicateurs
Présentation de la       Cartes   Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO Conçues pour fournir des informations claires sur les tendances du marché, les bougies Heiken Ashi sont réputées pour leur capacité à filtrer le bruit et à éliminer les faux signaux. Dites adieu aux fluctuations de prix déroutantes et bonjour à une représentation graphique plus fluide et plus fiable. Ce qui rend le Quantum Heiken Ashi PRO vraiment unique, c'est sa formule innovante, qui transforme les données traditionnelles des chandelie
RSI Shift Zone MT4 Scanner
Duc Hoan Nguyen
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Offre spéciale : ALL TOOLS , seulement $35 chacun ! Nouveaux outils   à   $30   durant la   première semaine   ou les   3 premiers achats !  Trading Tools Channel on MQL5 : rejoignez-le pour recevoir les dernières actualités RSI Shift Zone Scanner identifie les moments où le sentiment de marché peut changer en reliant les signaux RSI à l’action des prix. Chaque fois que le RSI dépasse les niveaux prédéfinis (70 par défaut pour surachat, 30 pour survente), l’indicateur trace un canal sur le grap
GOLD Impulse with Alert
Bernhard Schweigert
4.64 (11)
Indicateurs
Cet indicateur est une super combinaison de nos 2 produits Advanced Currency IMPULSE with ALERT  +   Currency Strength Exotics . Il fonctionne pour tous les cadres temporels et montre graphiquement l'impulsion de force ou de faiblesse pour les 8 principales devises plus un symbole ! Cet indicateur est spécialisé pour montrer l'accélération de la force des devises pour tout symbole comme l'or, les paires exotiques, les matières premières, les indices ou les contrats à terme. C'est le premier
PRO Renko System
Oleg Rodin
5 (28)
Indicateurs
Le système PRO Renko est un système de trading très précis spécialement conçu pour le trading de graphiques RENKO. Il s'agit d'un système universel qui peut être appliqué à divers instruments de négociation. Le système neutralise efficacement ce qu'on appelle le bruit du marché en vous donnant accès à des signaux d'inversion précis. L'indicateur est très facile à utiliser et n'a qu'un seul paramètre responsable de la génération du signal. Vous pouvez facilement adapter l'outil à n'importe que
Gold AMS
Aleksandr Makarov
Indicateurs
Gold AMS   - is a good technical stock indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the asset price movement and reflects volatility and potential entry zones. The indicator 100% does not repaint!!! The best indicator signals: If a signal appears, it does not disappear! Unlike indicators with redrawing, which lead to loss of deposit, because they can show a signal and then remove it. Trading with this indicator is very easy. We wait for a signal from the indicator and enter the transaction, a
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Stanislav Konin
Indicateurs
Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro (ARH) is a powerful, innovative volatility-based momentum indicator designed to accurately identify key trend reversals. Developed using a special algorithm that provides a clear construction of the average volatility range, without redrawing its values ​​and does not change them. The indicator adapts to any market volatility and dynamically adjusts the width of the band range, depending on current market conditions. Indicator advantages: Advanced Reversal Hunter Pro
Gold Flux Signal
Leandro Bernardez Camero
Indicateurs
Gold Flux Signal – Indicateur de signaux sans repaint pour XAUUSD Conçu pour une exécution claire des signaux – Le Gold Flux Signal a été conçu pour fournir des signaux clairs et stables sur XAUUSD , sans repaint ni backpainting – Il a été spécifiquement pensé pour les stratégies de suivi de tendance et de cassure, tout en évitant les signaux parasites – L'indicateur fonctionne uniquement sur des bougies clôturées – Optimisé pour une utilisation sur les unités de temps M1, M5 et H1 Signaux
Plus de l'auteur
Gold Venamax MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax   - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez
Gold Targets 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Les Gold Targets sont le meilleur indicateur de tendance. L'algorithme unique de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée les plus rentables, émet un signal sous la forme d'une flèche et le niveau des prix (ACHETER Entrée / VENDRE Entrée) pour ouvrir une commande. L'indicateur affiche également immédiatement le niveau de prix pour le Stop Loss et cinq niveaux de prix pour le Take Profit.
Gold Targets 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Les Gold Targets sont le meilleur indicateur de tendance. L'algorithme unique de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée les plus rentables, émet un signal sous la forme d'une flèche et le niveau des prix (ACHETER Entrée / VENDRE Entrée) pour ouvrir une commande. L'indicateur affiche également immédiatement le niveau de prix pour le Stop Loss et cinq niveaux de prix pour le Take Profit.
Gold Levels MTF MT5
Sergei Linskii
5 (5)
Indicateurs
Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend. Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimate
FREE
Gold Trend 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold Trend   - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = histogramme rouge + pointeur SHORT rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction + flèche rouge indiquant la direction de la tendance. - Pour l'ACHETER = histogramme bleu + pointeur LONG bleu + flèche de signalisation aqua dans l
Gold Trend 5
Sergei Linskii
4 (3)
Indicateurs
Gold Trend - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = histogramme rouge + pointeur SHORT rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction + flèche rouge indiquant la direction de la tendance. - Pour l'ACHETER = histogramme bleu + pointeur LONG bleu + flèche de signalisation aqua dans la
MA3 Trend MT5
Sergei Linskii
4.92 (13)
Indicateurs
MA3 Trend MT5  - is the good trend indicator on three MAs .   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading). Indi
FREE
Gold PL MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold PL MTF - c'est un excellent indicateur technique d'actions. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif et reflète automatiquement les niveaux pivots importants de la période spécifiée (TF) à l'aide de la méthode de Fibonacci (section dorée). L'indicateur décrit parfaitement la trajectoire du prix de la période sélectionnée (jour, semaine, mois, année), détermine le début d'une tendance et le début d'une correction, qui peut évoluer vers une tendance opposée. L'i
Gold Pointer
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold Pointer   est le meilleur indicateur de tendance. L'algorithme unique de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en prenant en compte les facteurs de l'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée les plus rentables et donne un signal pour ouvrir un ordre d'ACHAT ou de VENTE. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = ligne de tendance rouge + indicateur TF rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction. - Pour l'ACHAT = ligne
GoldMax EA 5
Sergei Linskii
Experts
GoldMax EA est l'un des meilleurs conseillers experts pour MetaTrader 5. Son algorithme unique analyse l'évolution du prix des actifs en tenant compte des facteurs techniques et mathématiques, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion financière avancée, un multiplicateur de lots, une grille et un mécanisme de réduction des pertes. Only 10 copies available for $199, next price $399 After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual
Gold Levels MTF MT4
Sergei Linskii
5 (2)
Indicateurs
Gold Levels MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price, displays price levels of support and resistance from all time frames (TF) using the Murray method based on the Gann theory. The indicator indicates overbought and oversold fields, giving an idea of possible reversal points and at the same time giving some idea of the strength of the current trend.   Description of levels: (Extreme Overshoot) - these levels are the ultimat
FREE
Gold TL MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold TL MTF - this is a fine stock technical indicator. The indicator algorithm analyzes the movement of the asset price and reflects trend lines along the fractals of a specific timeframe (TF).   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices e
FREE
MA3 Trend MT4
Sergei Linskii
4.17 (6)
Indicateurs
MA3 Trend - is the good trend indicator  on three MAs.   Benefits of the indicator: The indicator produces signals with high accuracy. The confirmed signal of the indicator does not disappear and is not redrawn. You can trade on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. You can trade any assets (currencies, metals, cryptocurrencies, stocks, indices etc.). You can trade on any timeframes (M5-M15 scalping and day trading / M30-H1 medium-term trading / H4-D1 long-term trading). Individua
FREE
Gold PL MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold PL MTF - c'est un excellent indicateur technique d'actions. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif et reflète automatiquement les niveaux pivots importants de la période spécifiée (TF) à l'aide de la méthode de Fibonacci (section dorée). L'indicateur décrit parfaitement la trajectoire du prix de la période sélectionnée (jour, semaine, mois, année), détermine le début d'une tendance et le début d'une correction, qui peut évoluer vers une tendance opposée. L'i
Gold TMAFractal MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
3.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Gold TMAF MTF   - il s'agit d'un meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: Pour VENDRE = limite supérieure rouge de la TMA2 au-dessus de la limite supérieure rouge de la TMA1 + indicateur fractal rouge au-dessus + flèche jaune du signal SR dans la même direction. Pour l'ACHAT = limite inférieure bleue de la TMA2 en dessous de la
Gold Venamax MT5
Sergei Linskii
2.67 (3)
Indicateurs
Gold Venamax - c'est le meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse l'évolution des prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Caractéristiques de l'indicateur: Il s'agit d'un super indicateur avec Magic et deux blocs de flèches de tendance pour un trading confortable et rentable. Le bouton rouge pour changer de bloc est affiché sur le graphique. La magie est définie dans les paramètres de l'indicateur, afin que vous puissiez in
Stat Monitor 5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Indicateurs
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 5 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 4 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
FREE
Orders Manager MT4
Sergei Linskii
Utilitaires
Orders Manager  is a simple and indispensable assistant for managing all your orders.   Inputs: Magic = 999;                          // Magic  TakeProfit = 1000;                 // Take Profit. If = 0 the level is not setts. StopLoss = 0;                         // Stop Loss. If = 0 the level is not setts. Slippage = 10;                       // Slippage GeneralProfit = false;            // Closing all orders based on total profit. If false the function is disabled and works according to TakePr
FREE
Stat Monitor 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Stat Monitor is a good information indicator. Benefits of the indicator: The indicator provides useful information - the current spread, the cost of one lot of the symbol, trading leverage and the recommended lot size for trading. You can use the indicator on the MetaTrader 4 trading platform of any broker. The indicator provides useful information. Version of the Stat Monitor indicator for MetaTrader 5 I wish you all good luck in trading and stable profit!
FREE
Orders Manager MT5
Sergei Linskii
5 (1)
Utilitaires
Orders Manager  is a simple and indispensable assistant for managing all your orders.   Inputs: Magic = 999;                          // Magic  TakeProfit = 1000;                 // Take Profit. If = 0 the level is not setts. StopLoss = 0;                         // Stop Loss. If = 0 the level is not setts. Slippage = 10;                       // Slippage GeneralProfit = false;            // Closing all orders based on total profit. If false the function is disabled and works according to TakePr
FREE
Gold ATR MTF 4
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold ATR MTF   - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur ATR (Average True Range) analyse l'évolution du prix de l'actif et reflète la volatilité en dessinant les niveaux correspondants dans des pourcentages spécifiés (%) du prix d'ouverture de la période spécifiée (D1). Les indicateurs (rouge et/ou bleu D1 H4) de la direction du mouvement des prix du symbole et les signaux fléchés sont des aides supplémentaires et essentielles pour un trading intrajournal
GoldMax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
GoldMax EA est l'un des meilleurs conseillers experts pour MetaTrader 4. Son algorithme unique analyse l'évolution du prix des actifs en tenant compte des facteurs techniques et mathématiques, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion financière avancée, un multiplicateur de lots, une grille et un mécanisme de réduction des pertes. Only 10 copies available for $199, next price $399 After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive = User Manual
Gold SWmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + Set
Gold SDmax EA 4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA   - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 4. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/WorldForex accounts + S
FXmax EA MT4
Sergei Linskii
Experts
FXmax EA est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisors pour Meta Trader 4. Son algorithme unique analyse l'évolution du prix des actifs en tenant compte des facteurs techniques et mathématiques, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise les indicateurs standards de Meta Trader 4. Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real accounts + Set file to optimization. Recommandations : Courtier : RoboForex ou a
Gold Pointer MT5
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold Pointer est le meilleur indicateur de tendance. L'algorithme unique de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en prenant en compte les facteurs de l'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée les plus rentables et donne un signal pour ouvrir un ordre d'ACHAT ou de VENTE. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: - Pour la VENTE = ligne de tendance rouge + indicateur TF rouge + flèche de signalisation jaune dans la même direction. - Pour l'ACHAT = ligne d
Gold ATR MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold ATR MTF - il s'agit d'un bon indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur ATR (Average True Range) analyse l'évolution du prix de l'actif et reflète la volatilité en dessinant les niveaux correspondants dans des pourcentages spécifiés (%) du prix d'ouverture de la période spécifiée (D1). Les indicateurs (rouge et/ou bleu D1 H4) de la direction du mouvement des prix du symbole et les signaux fléchés sont des aides supplémentaires et essentielles pour un trading intrajournalie
Gold TMAFractal MTF 5
Sergei Linskii
Indicateurs
Gold TMAF MTF - il s'agit d'un meilleur indicateur technique boursier. L'algorithme de l'indicateur analyse le mouvement du prix d'un actif et reflète la volatilité et les zones d'entrée potentielles. Les meilleurs signaux de l'indicateur: Pour VENDRE = limite supérieure rouge de la TMA2 au-dessus de la limite supérieure rouge de la TMA1 + indicateur fractal rouge au-dessus + flèche jaune du signal SR dans la même direction. Pour l'ACHAT = limite inférieure bleue de la TMA2 en dessous de la li
Gold SWmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SWmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5 you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set f
Gold SDmax EA
Sergei Linskii
Experts
Gold SDmax EA - est l'un des meilleurs Expert Advisor pour Meta Trader 5. L'algorithme unique du conseiller analyse le mouvement du prix de l'actif, en tenant compte des facteurs d'analyse technique et mathématique, détermine les points d'entrée et de sortie rentables et utilise une gestion avancée de l'argent et un multiplicateur de lot.  Contact me immediately after purchase. After confirms the purchase of this EA via MQL5, you will receive Set file for real RoboForex/Weltrade accounts + Set
Filtrer:
Fxtraeder
61
Fxtraeder 2024.04.02 07:25 
 

L'utilisateur n'a laissé aucun commentaire sur la note

Répondre à l'avis