TimeDone

Emir uygulama veya iptal zamanını alır.

datetime  TimeDone() const

Dönüş değeri

Emir uygulama veya iptal zamanı.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.