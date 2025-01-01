InfoInteger

Gets the value of specified integer type property.

bool InfoInteger(

ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER prop_id,

long& var

) const

Parameters

prop_id

[in] ID of integer type property from ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER enumeration.

var

[out] Reference to long type variable to place result.

Return Value

true – success, false – unable to get property value.

Note

The order should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.