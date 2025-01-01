文档部分
InfoInteger

获取指定整数型属性的值。

bool  InfoInteger(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER  prop_id,     // 属性 ID
   long&                        var          // 变量引用
   ) const

参数

prop_id

[输入] 整数型属性 ID (值为 ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER 枚举)。

var

[输出]  保存长整数型结果的变量的引用。

返回值

true – 成功情况下, false – 如果不能获取属性值。

注释

订单必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。