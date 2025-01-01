MQL5参考标准程序库交易类COrderInfoInfoInteger
- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
InfoInteger
获取指定整数型属性的值。
|
bool InfoInteger(
参数
prop_id
[输入] 整数型属性 ID (值为 ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_INTEGER 枚举)。
var
[输出] 保存长整数型结果的变量的引用。
返回值
true – 成功情况下, false – 如果不能获取属性值。
注释
订单必须先行使用 Select (通过单号) 或 SelectByIndex (通过索引) 方法选择。