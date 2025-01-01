- Ticket
- TimeSetup
- TimeSetupMsc
- OrderType
- TypeDescription
- State
- StateDescription
- TimeExpiration
- TimeDone
- TimeDoneMsc
- TypeFilling
- TypeFillingDescription
- TypeTime
- TypeTimeDescription
- Magic
- PositionId
- VolumeInitial
- VolumeCurrent
- PriceOpen
- StopLoss
- TakeProfit
- PriceCurrent
- PriceStopLimit
- Symbol
- Comment
- InfoInteger
- InfoDouble
- InfoString
- StoreState
- CheckState
- Select
- SelectByIndex
InfoDouble
Gets the value of specified double type property.
bool InfoDouble(
Parameters
prop_id
[in] ID of double type property from ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE enumeration.
var
[out] Reference to double type variable to place result.
Return Value
true – success, false – unable to get property value.
Note
The order should be selected using the Select (by ticket) or SelectByIndex (by index) methods.