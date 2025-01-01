DokümantasyonBölümler
InfoDouble

Belirtilen double tipli özelliğin değerini alır.

bool  InfoDouble(
   ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE  prop_id,     // özellik tanımlayıcı
   double&                     var          // değişken referansı
   ) const

Parametreler

prop_id

[in]  double tipli özellik değeri (ENUM_ORDER_PROPERTY_DOUBLE sayımının değerlerinden biri).

var

[out]  Sonucu yerleştirmek için kullanılacak olan double tipli değişkenin referansı.

Dönüş değeri

Başarılı ise 'true', özellik değeri alınamazsa 'false'.

Not

Emir, Select (fiş kullanarak) veya SelectByIndex (indis kullanarak) yöntemi ile seçilmelidir.