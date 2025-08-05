Divisas / XMTR
XMTR: Xometry Inc - Class A
51.66 USD 0.50 (0.98%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de XMTR de hoy ha cambiado un 0.98%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 50.52, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 52.27.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Xometry Inc - Class A. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
Rango diario
50.52 52.27
Rango anual
16.26 53.57
- Cierres anteriores
- 51.16
- Open
- 51.10
- Bid
- 51.66
- Ask
- 51.96
- Low
- 50.52
- High
- 52.27
- Volumen
- 1.646 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.98%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.06%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 109.49%
- Cambio anual
- 180.00%
