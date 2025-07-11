QuotesSections
Currencies / XMTR
XMTR: Xometry Inc - Class A

51.97 USD 0.16 (0.31%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

XMTR exchange rate has changed by -0.31% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.19 and at a high of 52.67.

Follow Xometry Inc - Class A dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Daily Range
51.19 52.67
Year Range
16.26 53.57
Previous Close
52.13
Open
52.66
Bid
51.97
Ask
52.27
Low
51.19
High
52.67
Volume
778
Daily Change
-0.31%
Month Change
5.69%
6 Months Change
110.75%
Year Change
181.68%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%