XMTR: Xometry Inc - Class A

53.81 USD 1.38 (2.63%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio XMTR ha avuto una variazione del 2.63% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.35 e ad un massimo di 54.15.

Segui le dinamiche di Xometry Inc - Class A. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.35 54.15
Intervallo Annuale
16.26 54.15
Chiusura Precedente
52.43
Apertura
53.48
Bid
53.81
Ask
54.11
Minimo
52.35
Massimo
54.15
Volume
1.592 K
Variazione giornaliera
2.63%
Variazione Mensile
9.44%
Variazione Semestrale
118.21%
Variazione Annuale
191.65%
