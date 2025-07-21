Divisas / VTV
VTV: Vanguard Value ETF
185.17 USD 0.81 (0.44%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de VTV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 184.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 186.37.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Value ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
184.10 186.37
Rango anual
150.43 186.37
- Cierres anteriores
- 184.36
- Open
- 184.79
- Bid
- 185.17
- Ask
- 185.47
- Low
- 184.10
- High
- 186.37
- Volumen
- 8.374 K
- Cambio diario
- 0.44%
- Cambio mensual
- 1.65%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 7.51%
- Cambio anual
- 6.21%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 23.2
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 5.6
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 231 K
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 264 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
- 1.920 M
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.927 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B