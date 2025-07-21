CotizacionesSecciones
Divisas / VTV
Volver a Acciones

VTV: Vanguard Value ETF

185.17 USD 0.81 (0.44%)
Sector: Finanzas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de VTV de hoy ha cambiado un 0.44%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 184.10, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 186.37.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Vanguard Value ETF. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Gráfico a pantalla completa
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

VTV News

Rango diario
184.10 186.37
Rango anual
150.43 186.37
Cierres anteriores
184.36
Open
184.79
Bid
185.17
Ask
185.47
Low
184.10
High
186.37
Volumen
8.374 K
Cambio diario
0.44%
Cambio mensual
1.65%
Cambio a 6 meses
7.51%
Cambio anual
6.21%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
23.2
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
5.6
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
231 K
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
264 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
1.920 M
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.927 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B