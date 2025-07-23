Devises / VTV
- Aperçu
- Actions
- Devises
- Crypto-monnaies
- Métaux
- Indices
- Matières premières
VTV: Vanguard Value ETF
185.72 USD 0.08 (0.04%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de VTV a changé de -0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 185.00 et à un maximum de 186.14.
Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Value ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTV Nouvelles
- Why Over 40% Of My Dividend Portfolio Is In This One Sector
- Just 10 ETFs Dominate 31% Of The Entire Market — Is It Dangerous?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Markets Up but Defensive ETFs Are Still a Wise Choice
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks
- September Effect and ETFs: What Lies Ahead for Investors?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- Diversify With ETFs and Stay Ahead in Volatile Markets
- PVAL ETF: A Thumbs Up For This Actively Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)
- COWZ: Deciding If Pacer's Popular Cash Cows ETF Is Right For You (BATS:COWZ)
- Stock Market Pro Expects Trouble If This Doesn't Happen
- ETFs in Focus as U.S. Economy Rebounds in Q2
- FNDX May Be A Good Way To De-Risk Your Overall Portfolio (NYSEARCA:FNDX)
- Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (FDL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Range quotidien
185.00 186.14
Range Annuel
150.43 186.37
- Clôture Précédente
- 185.80
- Ouverture
- 186.01
- Bid
- 185.72
- Ask
- 186.02
- Plus Bas
- 185.00
- Plus Haut
- 186.14
- Volume
- 4.439 K
- Changement quotidien
- -0.04%
- Changement Mensuel
- 1.95%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 7.83%
- Changement Annuel
- 6.52%
20 septembre, samedi