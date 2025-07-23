CotationsSections
VTV: Vanguard Value ETF

185.72 USD 0.08 (0.04%)
Secteur: Financier Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de VTV a changé de -0.04% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 185.00 et à un maximum de 186.14.

Suivez la dynamique Vanguard Value ETF. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Range quotidien
185.00 186.14
Range Annuel
150.43 186.37
Clôture Précédente
185.80
Ouverture
186.01
Bid
185.72
Ask
186.02
Plus Bas
185.00
Plus Haut
186.14
Volume
4.439 K
Changement quotidien
-0.04%
Changement Mensuel
1.95%
Changement à 6 Mois
7.83%
Changement Annuel
6.52%
20 septembre, samedi