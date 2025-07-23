Valute / VTV
VTV: Vanguard Value ETF
185.72 USD 0.08 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio VTV ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 185.00 e ad un massimo di 186.14.
Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
185.00 186.14
Intervallo Annuale
150.43 186.37
- Chiusura Precedente
- 185.80
- Apertura
- 186.01
- Bid
- 185.72
- Ask
- 186.02
- Minimo
- 185.00
- Massimo
- 186.14
- Volume
- 4.439 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- -0.04%
- Variazione Mensile
- 1.95%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 7.83%
- Variazione Annuale
- 6.52%
21 settembre, domenica