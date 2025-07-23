QuotazioniSezioni
VTV
VTV: Vanguard Value ETF

185.72 USD 0.08 (0.04%)
Settore: Finanziario Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio VTV ha avuto una variazione del -0.04% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 185.00 e ad un massimo di 186.14.

Segui le dinamiche di Vanguard Value ETF. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
185.00 186.14
Intervallo Annuale
150.43 186.37
Chiusura Precedente
185.80
Apertura
186.01
Bid
185.72
Ask
186.02
Minimo
185.00
Massimo
186.14
Volume
4.439 K
Variazione giornaliera
-0.04%
Variazione Mensile
1.95%
Variazione Semestrale
7.83%
Variazione Annuale
6.52%
21 settembre, domenica