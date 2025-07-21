Currencies / VTV
- Overview
- US Stock Market
- Currencies
- Cryptocurrencies
- Metals
- Indexes
- Commodities
VTV: Vanguard Value ETF
184.36 USD 0.23 (0.12%)
Sector: Financial Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
VTV exchange rate has changed by -0.12% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 183.96 and at a high of 185.17.
Follow Vanguard Value ETF dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
VTV News
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Markets Up but Defensive ETFs Are Still a Wise Choice
- RPV: Large Cap Value ETF With High Volatility
- Portfolio Review: 3 Stocks And 3 ETFs I'm Buying To Boost My Passive Income
- ETFs to Consider as Goldman Sachs Flags AI Risks
- September Effect and ETFs: What Lies Ahead for Investors?
- ValuEngine Weekly Market Summary And Commentary
- Value Investing In Volatile Times: Strategies For A Shifting Landscape
- Homebuilders Vs. Semiconductors
- Diversify With ETFs and Stay Ahead in Volatile Markets
- PVAL ETF: A Thumbs Up For This Actively Managed ETF (NYSEARCA:PVAL)
- COWZ: Deciding If Pacer's Popular Cash Cows ETF Is Right For You (BATS:COWZ)
- Stock Market Pro Expects Trouble If This Doesn't Happen
- ETFs in Focus as U.S. Economy Rebounds in Q2
- FNDX May Be A Good Way To De-Risk Your Overall Portfolio (NYSEARCA:FNDX)
- Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (SPYD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should Franklin U.S. Low Volatility High Dividend Index ETF (LVHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders ETF (FDL) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (SCHV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should iShares MSCI USA Value Factor ETF (VLUE) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should Vanguard Value ETF (VTV) Be on Your Investing Radar?
- Should iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (IWD) Be on Your Investing Radar?
Daily Range
183.96 185.17
Year Range
150.43 186.24
- Previous Close
- 184.59
- Open
- 184.91
- Bid
- 184.36
- Ask
- 184.66
- Low
- 183.96
- High
- 185.17
- Volume
- 3.804 K
- Daily Change
- -0.12%
- Month Change
- 1.21%
- 6 Months Change
- 7.04%
- Year Change
- 5.74%
17 September, Wednesday
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.322 M
- Prev
- 1.428 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 1.394 M
- Prev
- 1.354 M
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -6.4%
- Prev
- 5.2%
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- -1.708 M
- Prev
- 3.939 M
14:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.154 M
- Prev
- -0.365 M
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
18:00
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.50%
18:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- Prev