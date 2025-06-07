Divisas / NWPX
NWPX: Northwest Pipe Company
51.82 USD 0.16 (0.31%)
Sector: Industria Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NWPX de hoy ha cambiado un -0.31%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 51.66, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 53.80.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Northwest Pipe Company. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
Rango diario
51.66 53.80
Rango anual
36.97 57.66
- Cierres anteriores
- 51.98
- Open
- 52.40
- Bid
- 51.82
- Ask
- 52.12
- Low
- 51.66
- High
- 53.80
- Volumen
- 185
- Cambio diario
- -0.31%
- Cambio mensual
- -0.80%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 24.45%
- Cambio anual
- 16.29%
