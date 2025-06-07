Currencies / NWPX
NWPX: Northwest Pipe Company
51.98 USD 0.27 (0.52%)
Sector: Industrials Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NWPX exchange rate has changed by -0.52% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 51.14 and at a high of 52.27.
Follow Northwest Pipe Company dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
NWPX News
- NWPX Infrastructure extends credit agreement maturity to 2030 and lowers pricing
- NWPX Infrastructure Q2 2025 slides: Precast growth drives earnings beat
- NWPX vs. KNF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Earnings call transcript: NWPX Infrastructure beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NWPX Infra earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTTF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- United Rentals (URI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Northwest Pipe Company rebrands as NWPX Infrastructure
- Northwest Pipe Company Stock: Positioned For Growth Acceleration (NASDAQ:NWPX)
Daily Range
51.14 52.27
Year Range
36.97 57.66
- Previous Close
- 52.25
- Open
- 51.74
- Bid
- 51.98
- Ask
- 52.28
- Low
- 51.14
- High
- 52.27
- Volume
- 160
- Daily Change
- -0.52%
- Month Change
- -0.50%
- 6 Months Change
- 24.83%
- Year Change
- 16.65%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.6%
- Fcst
- -0.3%
- Prev
- 0.6%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
- 0.7%
- Fcst
- -0.2%
- Prev
- 0.5%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.3%
- Prev
- 0.4%
12:30
USD
- Act
-
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.1%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- 0.0%
- Prev
- -0.4%
13:15
USD
- Act
- 0.9%
- Fcst
- 1.6%
- Prev
- 1.4%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.1%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.2%
- Fcst
- 0.2%
- Prev
- 0.2%
14:00
USD
- Act
- 0.1%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act
- 4.613%
- Fcst
- Prev
- 4.876%