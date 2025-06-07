QuotazioniSezioni
NWPX: Northwest Pipe Company

52.73 USD 0.82 (1.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NWPX ha avuto una variazione del -1.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.53 e ad un massimo di 53.94.

Segui le dinamiche di Northwest Pipe Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
52.53 53.94
Intervallo Annuale
36.97 57.66
Chiusura Precedente
53.55
Apertura
53.53
Bid
52.73
Ask
53.03
Minimo
52.53
Massimo
53.94
Volume
569
Variazione giornaliera
-1.53%
Variazione Mensile
0.94%
Variazione Semestrale
26.63%
Variazione Annuale
18.33%
