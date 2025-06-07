Valute / NWPX
NWPX: Northwest Pipe Company
52.73 USD 0.82 (1.53%)
Settore: Industriale Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NWPX ha avuto una variazione del -1.53% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 52.53 e ad un massimo di 53.94.
Segui le dinamiche di Northwest Pipe Company. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NWPX News
- NWPX Infrastructure extends credit agreement maturity to 2030 and lowers pricing
- NWPX Infrastructure Q2 2025 slides: Precast growth drives earnings beat
- NWPX vs. KNF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Earnings call transcript: NWPX Infrastructure beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NWPX Infra earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTTF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- United Rentals (URI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Northwest Pipe Company rebrands as NWPX Infrastructure
- Northwest Pipe Company Stock: Positioned For Growth Acceleration (NASDAQ:NWPX)
Intervallo Giornaliero
52.53 53.94
Intervallo Annuale
36.97 57.66
- Chiusura Precedente
- 53.55
- Apertura
- 53.53
- Bid
- 52.73
- Ask
- 53.03
- Minimo
- 52.53
- Massimo
- 53.94
- Volume
- 569
- Variazione giornaliera
- -1.53%
- Variazione Mensile
- 0.94%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 26.63%
- Variazione Annuale
- 18.33%
20 settembre, sabato