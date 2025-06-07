Moedas / NWPX
NWPX: Northwest Pipe Company
53.14 USD 1.32 (2.55%)
Setor: Indústria Base: US Dollar Moeda de lucro: US Dollar
A taxa do NWPX para hoje mudou para 2.55%. Paralelamente, o preço mais baixo no mercado atingiu 51.37 e o mais alto foi 53.14.
Veja a dinâmica do par de moedas Northwest Pipe Company. As cotações em tempo real ajudam a reagir rapidamente aos movimentos do mercado. Ao alternar entre os diferentes períodos de tempo, você pode monitorar tendências e movimentos de preços por minuto, hora, dia, semana ou mês. Use estas informações para prever os movimentos do mercado e tomar decisões de negociação informadas.
NWPX Notícias
- NWPX Infrastructure extends credit agreement maturity to 2030 and lowers pricing
- NWPX Infrastructure Q2 2025 slides: Precast growth drives earnings beat
- NWPX vs. KNF: Which Stock Is the Better Value Option?
- Earnings call transcript: NWPX Infrastructure beats Q2 2025 earnings expectations
- NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Q2 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates
- NWPX Infrastructure (NWPX) Tops Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates
- NWPX Infra earnings beat by $0.19, revenue topped estimates
- DIRTT Environmental Solutions Ltd. (DRTTF) Reports Q2 Loss, Misses Revenue Estimates
- United Rentals (URI) Q2 Earnings Miss Estimates
- Northwest Pipe Company rebrands as NWPX Infrastructure
- Northwest Pipe Company Stock: Positioned For Growth Acceleration (NASDAQ:NWPX)
Faixa diária
51.37 53.14
Faixa anual
36.97 57.66
- Fechamento anterior
- 51.82
- Open
- 52.48
- Bid
- 53.14
- Ask
- 53.44
- Low
- 51.37
- High
- 53.14
- Volume
- 57
- Mudança diária
- 2.55%
- Mudança mensal
- 1.72%
- Mudança de 6 meses
- 27.62%
- Mudança anual
- 19.25%
18 setembro, quinta-feira
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 23.2
- Projeç.
- 3.7
- Prév.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 5.6
- Projeç.
- 7.6
- Prév.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 231 mil
- Projeç.
- 282 mil
- Prév.
- 264 mil
12:30
USD
- Atu.
- 1.920 milh
- Projeç.
- 1.935 milh
- Prév.
- 1.927 milh
14:00
USD
- Atu.
- -0.5%
- Projeç.
- -0.2%
- Prév.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Atu.
- 1.734%
- Projeç.
- Prév.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Atu.
-
- Projeç.
- $123.1 bilh
- Prév.
- $150.8 bilh