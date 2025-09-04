CotizacionesSecciones
NOW: ServiceNow Inc

950.19 USD 18.33 (1.97%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de NOW de hoy ha cambiado un 1.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 933.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 953.76.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ServiceNow Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
933.64 953.76
Rango anual
678.66 1198.09
Cierres anteriores
931.86
Open
937.83
Bid
950.19
Ask
950.49
Low
933.64
High
953.76
Volumen
1.845 K
Cambio diario
1.97%
Cambio mensual
5.28%
Cambio a 6 meses
19.35%
Cambio anual
5.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B