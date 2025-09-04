Divisas / NOW
NOW: ServiceNow Inc
950.19 USD 18.33 (1.97%)
Sector: Tecnología Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de NOW de hoy ha cambiado un 1.97%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 933.64, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 953.76.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas ServiceNow Inc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
NOW News
- Elliott Management Builds Workday Stake. Margins In Focus At Analyst Day.
- Can AI-Powered Tools Position MongoDB for Sustained Revenue Growth?
- Investors Heavily Search ServiceNow, Inc. (NOW): Here is What You Need to Know
- Workday Snaps Up AI Startup Sana In $1.1 Billion Deal. Analyst Day On Tap.
- SNOW's Robust Portfolio Expands Client Base: Will the Trend Continue?
- ServiceNow (NOW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
- The AI trade will make or break your stock portfolio. Here’s how to win in 2025.
- Brokers Suggest Investing in ServiceNow (NOW): Read This Before Placing a Bet
- Fed Rate Cuts Are Coming – And May Ignite the AI Economy
- Top Funds Etched This Long-Term In Their Brains. Then This Happened.
- Tracking Saudi Sovereign Wealth Fund’s 13F Portfolio – Q2 2025 Update
- Salesforce's Agentforce Bookings Surge: Will Adoption Drive Revenues?
- ServiceNow presenta la plataforma Zurich con capacidades de IA mejoradas
- ServiceNow unveils Zurich platform with enhanced AI capabilities
- Stock Market News for Sep 9, 2025
- Can ServiceNow's Expanding Federal Footprint Push the Share Higher?
- ServiceNow stock rating reiterated at Buy by Truist Securities
- August Jobs 22K, Good News, Or Bad? Preparation Could Yield Profits (NYSEARCA:SPY)
- Salesforce: H2 FY2026 Guidance Looks Conservative, Leaving Room For Upside (NYSE:CRM)
- Tracking Chase Coleman's Tiger Global Portfolio—Q2 2025 Update
- What’s dragging down Salesforce’s stock? It may be a bigger problem than AI.
- Stock Market Today: Dow, S&P 500 Pick Up Steam; A Fiber-Optics Name Roars Higher, Gap Gets A Makeover (Live Coverage)
- Salesforce Stock Remains A Buy As Market Digests Its Maturity (NYSE:CRM)
Rango diario
933.64 953.76
Rango anual
678.66 1198.09
- Cierres anteriores
- 931.86
- Open
- 937.83
- Bid
- 950.19
- Ask
- 950.49
- Low
- 933.64
- High
- 953.76
- Volumen
- 1.845 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.97%
- Cambio mensual
- 5.28%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 19.35%
- Cambio anual
- 5.90%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B