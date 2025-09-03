货币 / NOW
NOW: ServiceNow Inc
931.86 USD 15.28 (1.61%)
版块: 技术 基础: US Dollar 盈利货币: US Dollar
今日NOW汇率已更改-1.61%。当日，交易品种以低点928.50和高点946.43进行交易。
关注ServiceNow Inc动态。实时报价将帮助您快速应对市场变化。通过在不同的时间周期之间切换，您可以按分钟、小时、天、周和月监控汇率趋势和动态。使用这些信息来预测市场变化并做出明智的交易决策。
NOW新闻
ServiceNow (NOW) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
日范围
928.50 946.43
年范围
678.66 1198.09
- 前一天收盘价
- 947.14
- 开盘价
- 946.43
- 卖价
- 931.86
- 买价
- 932.16
- 最低价
- 928.50
- 最高价
- 946.43
- 交易量
- 1.489 K
- 日变化
- -1.61%
- 月变化
- 3.25%
- 6个月变化
- 17.05%
- 年变化
- 3.86%
