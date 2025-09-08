통화 / NOW
NOW: ServiceNow Inc
961.22 USD 13.78 (1.45%)
부문: 기술 베이스: US Dollar 수익 통화: US Dollar
NOW 환율이 오늘 1.45%로 변동했습니다. 당일 이 종목은 저가가 950.00이고 고가는 965.74이었습니다.
ServiceNow Inc 변동을 참고하세요. 실시간 쿼트는 여러분이 시장 변동에 빠르게 대처하는데에 도움이 될 것입니다. 차트 주기를 전환하여 환율의 추세와 변동을 분, 시간, 일, 주 및 월별로 모니터링할 수 있습니다. 이 정보를 사용하여 시장 변화를 예측하고 정보에 입각한 거래 결정을 내리십시오.
일일 변동 비율
950.00 965.74
년간 변동
678.66 1198.09
- 이전 종가
- 947.44
- 시가
- 952.80
- Bid
- 961.22
- Ask
- 961.52
- 저가
- 950.00
- 고가
- 965.74
- 볼륨
- 1.741 K
- 일일 변동
- 1.45%
- 월 변동
- 6.51%
- 6개월 변동
- 20.74%
- 년간 변동율
- 7.13%
19 9월, 금요일
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 418
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 416
17:00
USD
- 활동
- 542
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 539
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 266.4 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 261.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 98.7 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 81.8 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- -225.1 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- -173.7 K
19:30
USD
- 활동
- 17.8 K
- 예측값
- 훑어보기
- 25.5 K