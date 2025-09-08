Devises / NOW
NOW: ServiceNow Inc
961.22 USD 13.78 (1.45%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar
Le taux de change de NOW a changé de 1.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 950.00 et à un maximum de 965.74.
Suivez la dynamique ServiceNow Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.
NOW Nouvelles
Range quotidien
950.00 965.74
Range Annuel
678.66 1198.09
- Clôture Précédente
- 947.44
- Ouverture
- 952.80
- Bid
- 961.22
- Ask
- 961.52
- Plus Bas
- 950.00
- Plus Haut
- 965.74
- Volume
- 1.741 K
- Changement quotidien
- 1.45%
- Changement Mensuel
- 6.51%
- Changement à 6 Mois
- 20.74%
- Changement Annuel
- 7.13%
20 septembre, samedi