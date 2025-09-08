CotationsSections
Devises / NOW
Retour à Actions

NOW: ServiceNow Inc

961.22 USD 13.78 (1.45%)
Secteur: Technologie Base: US Dollar Devise de profit: US Dollar

Le taux de change de NOW a changé de 1.45% aujourd'hui. Au cours de la journée, l'instrument a été échangé à un minimum de 950.00 et à un maximum de 965.74.

Suivez la dynamique ServiceNow Inc. Les cotations en temps réel vous aideront à réagir rapidement aux changements du marché. En basculant entre différentes périodes, vous pouvez surveiller les tendances et la dynamique des taux de change par minutes, heures, jours, semaines et mois. Utilisez ces informations pour prévoir les changements du marché et prendre des décisions de trading éclairées.

Graphique en Plein Ecran
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NOW Nouvelles

Range quotidien
950.00 965.74
Range Annuel
678.66 1198.09
Clôture Précédente
947.44
Ouverture
952.80
Bid
961.22
Ask
961.52
Plus Bas
950.00
Plus Haut
965.74
Volume
1.741 K
Changement quotidien
1.45%
Changement Mensuel
6.51%
Changement à 6 Mois
20.74%
Changement Annuel
7.13%
20 septembre, samedi