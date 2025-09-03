QuotesSections
Currencies / NOW
Back to US Stock Market

NOW: ServiceNow Inc

932.05 USD 15.09 (1.59%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar

NOW exchange rate has changed by -1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 929.00 and at a high of 946.43.

Follow ServiceNow Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.

Full Screen Chart
  • M5
  • M15
  • M30
  • H1
  • H4
  • D1
  • W1
  • MN

NOW News

Daily Range
929.00 946.43
Year Range
678.66 1198.09
Previous Close
947.14
Open
946.43
Bid
932.05
Ask
932.35
Low
929.00
High
946.43
Volume
650
Daily Change
-1.59%
Month Change
3.27%
6 Months Change
17.07%
Year Change
3.88%
16 September, Tuesday
12:30
USD
Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.6%
Fcst
-0.3%
Prev
0.6%
12:30
USD
Core Retail Sales m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Retail Control m/m
Act
0.7%
Fcst
-0.2%
Prev
0.5%
12:30
USD
Import Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.3%
Prev
0.4%
12:30
USD
Export Price Index m/m
Act
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.1%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
0.0%
Prev
-0.4%
13:15
USD
Fed Industrial Production y/y
Act
0.9%
Fcst
1.6%
Prev
1.4%
14:00
USD
Business Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.1%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories m/m
Act
0.2%
Fcst
0.2%
Prev
0.2%
14:00
USD
Retail Inventories excl. Autos m/m
Act
0.1%
Fcst
Prev
0.1%
17:00
USD
20-Year Bond Auction
Act
4.613%
Fcst
Prev
4.876%