NOW: ServiceNow Inc
932.05 USD 15.09 (1.59%)
Sector: Technology Base: US Dollar Profit currency: US Dollar
NOW exchange rate has changed by -1.59% for today. During the day, the instrument was traded at a low of 929.00 and at a high of 946.43.
Follow ServiceNow Inc dynamics. Real-time quotes will help you quickly react to market changes. By switching between different timeframes, you can monitor exchange rate trends and dynamics by minutes, hours, days, weeks, and months. Use this information to forecast market changes and to make informed trading decisions.
Daily Range
929.00 946.43
Year Range
678.66 1198.09
- Previous Close
- 947.14
- Open
- 946.43
- Bid
- 932.05
- Ask
- 932.35
- Low
- 929.00
- High
- 946.43
- Volume
- 650
- Daily Change
- -1.59%
- Month Change
- 3.27%
- 6 Months Change
- 17.07%
- Year Change
- 3.88%
