NOW: ServiceNow Inc
961.22 USD 13.78 (1.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar
Il tasso di cambio NOW ha avuto una variazione del 1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 950.00 e ad un massimo di 965.74.
Segui le dinamiche di ServiceNow Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.
Intervallo Giornaliero
950.00 965.74
Intervallo Annuale
678.66 1198.09
- Chiusura Precedente
- 947.44
- Apertura
- 952.80
- Bid
- 961.22
- Ask
- 961.52
- Minimo
- 950.00
- Massimo
- 965.74
- Volume
- 1.741 K
- Variazione giornaliera
- 1.45%
- Variazione Mensile
- 6.51%
- Variazione Semestrale
- 20.74%
- Variazione Annuale
- 7.13%
20 settembre, sabato