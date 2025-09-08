QuotazioniSezioni
NOW: ServiceNow Inc

961.22 USD 13.78 (1.45%)
Settore: Tecnologia Base: US Dollar Valuta di profitto: US Dollar

Il tasso di cambio NOW ha avuto una variazione del 1.45% per oggi. Durante la giornata, lo strumento è stato scambiato ad un minimo di 950.00 e ad un massimo di 965.74.

Segui le dinamiche di ServiceNow Inc. Le quotazioni in tempo reale aiutano a reagire velocemente alle variazioni di mercato. Scorrendo tra i diversi timeframe, è possibile monitorare le tendenze e le dinamiche dei tassi di cambio di minuti, ore, giorni, settimane e mesi. Utilizza queste informazioni per prevedere i cambiamenti del mercato e prendere decisioni di trading consapevoli.

Intervallo Giornaliero
950.00 965.74
Intervallo Annuale
678.66 1198.09
Chiusura Precedente
947.44
Apertura
952.80
Bid
961.22
Ask
961.52
Minimo
950.00
Massimo
965.74
Volume
1.741 K
Variazione giornaliera
1.45%
Variazione Mensile
6.51%
Variazione Semestrale
20.74%
Variazione Annuale
7.13%
