Divisas / LIN
- Panorámica
- Acciones
- Divisas
- Criptomonedas
- Metales
- Índices
- Mercancías
LIN: Linde plc
479.86 USD 8.39 (1.78%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar
El tipo de cambio de LIN de hoy ha cambiado un 1.78%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 472.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 481.38.
Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Linde plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.
- M5
- M15
- M30
- H1
- H4
- D1
- W1
- MN
LIN News
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights Roche, Linde, Disney and Vaso
- Top Analyst Reports for Roche, Linde & Walt Disney
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of September 14
- Stock Market News for Sep 12, 2025
- Air Products and Chemicals: Returning To A Purified Industrial Gases Business
- Dividend Champion, Contender, And Challenger Highlights: Week Of August 31
- Best Dividend Aristocrats For September 2025
- The Zacks Analyst Blog Highlights NVIDIA, Cisco and Linde
- Top Analyst Reports for NVIDIA, Cisco & Linde
- IYM: Materials Dashboard For August (NYSEARCA:IYM)
- Linde seen as defensive pick amid muted demand, as per UBS
- IFF Launches POWERFRESH ACE 2000 to Enhance Bread Sustainability
- BNY Mellon Global Stock Fund Q2 2025 Commentary
- Industry Analysis: Specialty Chemicals - 20% Total Return Potential With Stepan (SCL)
- Linde Q2 2025 Earnings: Resilient Growth In A Challenging Environment (NASDAQ:LIN)
- International Flavors Q2 Earnings Beat Estimates, Sales Dip Y/Y
- Linde Q2 EPS Up 6%
- Linde stock price target maintained at $516 by BMO Capital on pricing strength
- ClearBridge Large Cap Growth Strategy Q2 2025 Portfolio Positioning
- Linde stock price target raised to $523 by BofA on strong Q2 results
- Linde stock price target raised to $475 from $470 at JPMorgan on pricing strength
- Linde stock price target raised to $518 from $517 at Bernstein
- Linde plc 2025 Q2 - Results - Earnings Call Presentation (NASDAQ:LIN)
- Linde plc (LIN) Q2 2025 Earnings Call Transcript
Rango diario
472.01 481.38
Rango anual
408.69 487.50
- Cierres anteriores
- 471.47
- Open
- 474.08
- Bid
- 479.86
- Ask
- 480.16
- Low
- 472.01
- High
- 481.38
- Volumen
- 2.884 K
- Cambio diario
- 1.78%
- Cambio mensual
- 0.56%
- Cambio a 6 meses
- 3.80%
- Cambio anual
- 0.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 3.7
- Prev.
- -0.3
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 7.6
- Prev.
- 5.9
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 282 K
- Prev.
- 263 K
12:30
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- 1.935 M
- Prev.
- 1.939 M
14:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- -0.2%
- Prev.
- -0.1%
17:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- Prev.
- 1.985%
20:00
USD
- Act.
-
- Pronós.
- $123.1 B
- Prev.
- $150.8 B