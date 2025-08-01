CotizacionesSecciones
LIN: Linde plc

479.86 USD 8.39 (1.78%)
Sector: Materias Primas Básica: US Dollar Divisa de beneficio: US Dollar

El tipo de cambio de LIN de hoy ha cambiado un 1.78%. En este caso, el precio mínimo en el mercado ha alcanzado 472.01, mientras que el máximo ha alcanzado 481.38.

Siga la dinámica de la pareja de divisas Linde plc. El gráfico histórico le mostrará cómo ha cambiado el precio de %AssetName% en el pasado. Alternando entre diferentes marcos temporales, podrá monitorear las tendencias y la dinámica del tipo de cambio por minutos, horas, días, semanas y meses. Use esta información para predecir los cambios en el mercado y tomar decisiones comerciales fundamentadas.

Rango diario
472.01 481.38
Rango anual
408.69 487.50
Cierres anteriores
471.47
Open
474.08
Bid
479.86
Ask
480.16
Low
472.01
High
481.38
Volumen
2.884 K
Cambio diario
1.78%
Cambio mensual
0.56%
Cambio a 6 meses
3.80%
Cambio anual
0.61%
18 septiembre, jueves
12:30
USD
Índice Manufacturero de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
3.7
Prev.
-0.3
12:30
USD
Índice de Ocupación Laboral de la Fed de Philadelphia
Act.
Pronós.
7.6
Prev.
5.9
12:30
USD
Peticiones Iniciales del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
282 K
Prev.
263 K
12:30
USD
Peticiones Continuas del Subsidio de Desempleo
Act.
Pronós.
1.935 M
Prev.
1.939 M
14:00
USD
Índice de Liderazgo Económico de la CB
Act.
Pronós.
-0.2%
Prev.
-0.1%
17:00
USD
Subasta de TIPS a 10 Años
Act.
Pronós.
Prev.
1.985%
20:00
USD
Transacciones Netas a Largo Plazo TIC
Act.
Pronós.
$​123.1 B
Prev.
$​150.8 B